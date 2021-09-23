Thursday's city sports roundup: Vikings hand Kearney Catholic its first loss

VOLLEYBALL

Vikings top Stars

KEARNEY — Northwest won twice at Thursday’s Kearney Catholic triangular including handing the Class C-1 No. 2-rated Stars their first loss of the season.

The Vikings swept the Stars 25-20, 25-21. Chloe Mader had eight assists, Ashlynn Brown seven and Halle Palu six.

Kinzi Havranek totaled 15 points, three aces, 17 set assists and 11 digs. Macie Middleton finished with nine set assists. Whitney Loman had 22 digs and Taylor Retzlaff 11.

“We played a complete game against Kearney Catholic,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We were in system. We served well, hit well and had some great defensive plays. We got a lot of touches at the net. We had the advantage the entire match.”

Northwest (7-7) then battled past Lexington 23-25, 25-23, 25-22.

Brown amassed 15 kills and five block while Taylor Jakubowski put up 12 kills and 12 points.

Havranek finished with 13 points, 20 set assists, five kills and nine digs. Retzlaff had 18 points and 11 digs. Loman contributed 12 points and 16 digs while Sophia McKinney had 15 digs.