Thursday's city sports roundup: Vikings hand Kearney Catholic its first loss

VOLLEYBALL
Vikings top Stars
KEARNEY — Northwest won twice at Thursday’s Kearney Catholic triangular including handing the Class C-1 No. 2-rated Stars their first loss of the season.
The Vikings swept the Stars 25-20, 25-21. Chloe Mader had eight assists, Ashlynn Brown seven and Halle Palu six.
Kinzi Havranek totaled 15 points, three aces, 17 set assists and 11 digs. Macie Middleton finished with nine set assists. Whitney Loman had 22 digs and Taylor Retzlaff 11.
“We played a complete game against Kearney Catholic,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We were in system. We served well, hit well and had some great defensive plays. We got a lot of touches at the net. We had the advantage the entire match.”
Northwest (7-7) then battled past Lexington 23-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Brown amassed 15 kills and five block while Taylor Jakubowski put up 12 kills and 12 points.
Havranek finished with 13 points, 20 set assists, five kills and nine digs. Retzlaff had 18 points and 11 digs. Loman contributed 12 points and 16 digs while Sophia McKinney had 15 digs.
“We played Lexington and our net came alive,” Harders said. “Ashlynn Brown and Taylor Jakubowski had a lot of kills and solid blocks on the net. We have a busy week next week and the focus will be on playing consistently.”
SOFTBALL
Islanders sweep Kearney
KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High swept rival Kearney 8-5 and 9-5 Thursday.
In the opener, the Islanders broke open a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Adriana Cabello went 3 for 4 and also earned the win by allowing four earned runs on 10 hits over six innings.
Brittina Titman, Brianne Lawver and Lily Mitchell-Meuhlhausen all added two hits. Braelyn Sindelar had a two-run homer to cap off the big seventh inning.
In the second game, Grand Island broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the sixth then escaped a bases-load jam in the bottom of the seventh.
Ramos went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, three runs and two home runs. Cabelo, Sindelar, Briannah Kutschkau, Jaidyn Walford and Titman all had two hits.
Cabello earned the win by allowing one unearned run on two hits over three innings of relief.
Grand Island 000 310 4—8 12 2
Kearney 200 101 1—5 10 1
WP–Cabello. LP—Choplin. 2B—GI, Lawver, Mitchell-euhlhausen, Ramos; K, Molina 2; HR, GI, Sindelar; K, Hunt, Schall.
Grand Island (11-19) 200 034 0—9 15 5
Kearney (6-23) 000 050 0—5 10 0
WP—Cabello. LP—Choplin. 2B—K, Choplin, Molina. HR—GI, Ramos 2.
Vikings blank Holdrege
For the fourth time in the past six games, Class B No. 6-rated Northwest picked up a 10-0 win in four innings.
On Thursday, Kylie Caspersen threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Vikings past Holdrege by that margin.
Reba Mader led the offense by going 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch, Caspersen and Emma Sundberg all had two hits. Talia Bandt added a two-run home run.
Holdrege (8-14) 000 0—0 2 0
Northwest (19-5) 540 1—10 14 1
WP—Caspersen. LP—Raburn. 2B—NW, Caspersen 2, Mader, Medrano, Urbanski. 3B—NW, Baasch. HR—NW, Bandt.
Seward rallies past GICC
SEWARD — Trailing 2-0, Seward rallied for one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to edge Grand Island Central Catholic 3-2 Thursday.
Kylie Gangwish went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Crusaders. Brielle Saddler allowed three runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
GICC (12-12) 101 000 0—2 7 0
Seward (15-8) 000 012 x—3 9 1
WP—Griesen. LP—Saddler. 2B—S, Anderson, Stutzman. 3B—S, Collins. HR—S, Parra.
GIRLS GOLF
Vikings second at Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Northwest finished runner-up to Broken Bow at Thursday’s Holdrege Invitational.
The Vikings shot a 382. Broken Bow had a 353, 10 strokes better than it had while winning Wednesday’s Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational.
Molly Custer (79) and Camryn Johnson (86) went 1-2 for the Indians. Emery Custer (93) was fifth, Lainey Palmer (95) seventh and Taylor Schaaf (99) 12th.
Avery Hermesch placed third with an 87 to lead Northwest. Olivia Ottman (95) came in eighth, Alayna Wattier (99) 14th and Alyssa Empfield (101) 15th.
Holdrege Invite
Team Scoring
Broken Bow 353, Northwest 382, Minden 398, Lexington 402, Kearney JV 453, Aurora 467, Hastings 483, Cambridge 485, Holdrege 546, Southwest 546, McCook 590, Dundy County 671, Holdrege JV 800.
Individual Medalists
1, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 79; 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 86; 3, Avery Hermesch, Northwest, 87; 4, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 89; 5, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 93; 6, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 93; 7, Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 95; 8, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 95; 9, Leah Livingston, Minden, 97; 10, Callie Whitten, Minden, 97; 11, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 98; 12, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 99; 13, Kaylee Smith, Minden, 99; 14, Alayna Wattier, Northwest, 99; 15, Alyssa Empfield, Northwest, 101.
Northwest Results
Avery Hermesch 87, Olivia Ottman 95, Alayna Wattier 99, Alyssa Empfield 101, Taylor Mazour 103.
Islanders medal at invite
LINCOLN — Both of Grand Island Senior High’s girls golfers came away with medals from Thursday’s Lincoln East Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.
Hailey Kenkel finished 12th with an 84 while Ayla Strong was 15th with an 87.