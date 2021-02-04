Thursday's City Sports Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
GICC defeats Cozad
COZAD — Four players scored in double figures to help Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Cozad 58-43 Thursday.
Del Jengmer paced the Class C-2 No. 1 Crusaders with 17 points, while Gil Jengmer and Marcus Lowry each added 13 and Russ Martinez chipped in 11.
Grand Island CC (15-3) 18 17 13 10—58
Cozad (7-13) 12 6 16 9—43
GRAND ISLAND CC—Russ Martinez 11, Brayton Johnson 3, Marcus Lowry 13, Gil Jengmer 13, Dei Jengmer 17.
COZAD—Jacob Weatherly 13, Monty Brooks-Follmer 3, Jacob Engel 12, Nolan Wetovick 11, Nathan Engel 2, Paul Cole 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GICC eases past Cozad
COZAD — Class C-1, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic jumped out to a 10-2 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 54-28 win over Cozad Thursday.
Lucy Ghaifan paced the Crusaders with 16 points, while Alexis Mudloff chipped in 10.
Grand Island CC (17-1) 10 13 21 10—54
Cozad (4-16) 2 6 5 15—28
GRAND ISLAND CC—Alexis Mudloff 10, Jenna Heidelk 8, Grace Herbek 2, Alyssa Wilson 3, Avery Kelly 3, Kylie Gangwish 3, Chloe Cloud 8, Carolyn Maser 5, Lucy Ghaifan 16.
COZAD—Karyn Burkholder 4, Reagan Armagost 6, Megan Dyer 9, Elizabeth Tvrdy 6, Tayler Chytka 3.
Palmer edges Heartland Lutheran
Heartland Lutheran’s comeback just fell a little short.
After trailing 9-0 early on, the Red Hornets fought back to take the lead but the Palmer grabbed the lead and never let up in a 35-33 win Thursday.
Jessica Zehendner missed a game-tying jumper while Heartland Lutheran couldn’t convert on two offensive rebounds.
Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets with 11 points, while Jessica Zehendner chipped in 10.
Clara Kunze paced the Tigers with 17 points, while Joslynn Donahey added 10.
Palmer (9-9) 11 6 6 15—35
Heartland Lutheran (7-9) 11 6 6 12—35
PALMER—Morgan Earl 2, Clara Kunze 17, Faith Blauhorn 4, Joslynn Donahey 10, Kylie Shuda 2.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 11, Maddie Graham 6, Abby Niemoth 3, Jessica Zehendner 10, Briell Saddler 3.
SWIMMING
Dankert helps Islanders sweep Columbus
COLUMBUS — Luke Dankert broke the 1-minute mark in the 100 breaststroke.
The Grand Island Senior High sophomore won the race at 59.71, an automatic state qualifying time. He is the third Islander in school history to break the 1-minute mark.
That was one of the highlights as both Islander teams swept Columbus. The boys won nine events in taking a 105-63 victory, while the girls claimed 10 events to win 105-60.
Dankert also earned an automatic state spot in the 200 individual medley (2:01.66), while Jonathan Novinski qualified in the 500 freestyle (4:44.19).