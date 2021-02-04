Thursday's City Sports Roundup

SWIMMING

Dankert helps Islanders sweep Columbus

COLUMBUS — Luke Dankert broke the 1-minute mark in the 100 breaststroke.

The Grand Island Senior High sophomore won the race at 59.71, an automatic state qualifying time. He is the third Islander in school history to break the 1-minute mark.

That was one of the highlights as both Islander teams swept Columbus. The boys won nine events in taking a 105-63 victory, while the girls claimed 10 events to win 105-60.

Dankert also earned an automatic state spot in the 200 individual medley (2:01.66), while Jonathan Novinski qualified in the 500 freestyle (4:44.19).