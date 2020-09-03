Thursday's City Sports Roundup

GIRLS GOLF
Vikings second at York
YORK — Northwest shot a 439 to place second at Thursday’s York Invitational. The host Dukes won the team title with a 396.
Avery Hermesch shot a 100 to place seventh and lead the Vikings.
York Invitational
Team Scoring
York 396, Northwest 439, Seward 440, York JV 446, Aurora 447, Columbus Lakeview 452, Papillion-La Vista 456, Lexington 457, Gothenburg 459, Waverly 484, Schuyler 501.
Individual Medalists
1, Riley Stuhr, York, 88; 2, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 93; 3, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 96; 4, Anna Stultz, Papillion-La Vista, 96; 5, Abby York, York, 96; 6, Riley Krause, York, 98; 7, Avery Hermesch, Northwest, 100; 8, Breanna Placke, Seward, 101; 9, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 105; 10, Riley Darbro, Aurora, 106; 11, Macy Persinger, Waverly, 106; 12, Carly Johnson, Schuyler, 106; 13, Hannah Kitt, Columbus Lakeview, 106; 14, Alyssa Alt, York JV, 107; 15, Piper Fernau, York JV, 107.
Northwest (439)
Avery Hermesch 100, Hailey Schuster 109, Alayna Wattier 109, Callie Collins 121, Mya Cook 128.
VOLLEYBALL
Islanders drop two
COLUMBUS — Grand Island Senior High lost a pair of matches at Thursday’s Columbus triangular.
The Islanders (0-3) lost to Lincoln Pius X 25-14, 25-11. Ella Beckstrom had six kills for Grand Island and Haedyn Hoos added three. Camaron Pfeifer had 10 set assists while Jill Rose recorded eight digs.
Grand Island fell to Columbus 25-19, 25-15. Lilly Reed had six kills and two blocks while Hoos added four kills. Rose finished with 11 digs while Pfeifer totaled 14 set assists.
Red Hornets split
ST. EDWARD — Heartland Lutheran went 1-1 during Thursday’s St. Edward triangular.
The Red Hornets (2-4) beat St. Edward 25-12, 25-13. Brynn Saddler had nine set assists and five aces while Maddie Graham had six kills. Kathleen Spiehs had five digs.
Heartland Lutheran fell to Nebraska Christian 25-4, 25-14. Saddler had five set assists and five digs while Kiki Nyanok recorded three aces.
Nebraska Christian received six kills from Molly Griess and four each from Shelby McHargue and Reghan Flynn. Ali Bruning finished with 17 set assists and five aces while Tabitha Siep also had five aces.
In the other match, Nebraska Christian topped Paler 25-14, 25-8 behind six kills and four aces from Griess. Siep had five kills and Flynn four while Bruning recorded 17 set assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Crusader girls finish third
SUPERIOR — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls cross country team placed third at the Superior Invitational on Thursday.
Three individuals medaled for the Crusaders — Grace Herbke (7th, 22:26), Raegan Gellatly (10th, 22:44) and Allison Haney (18th, 24:06).
Other runners for GICC were Rylee Lonnemann (25:38), Brooklyn Kolbet (27:00), Lidia Ramirez (28:52) and Sara McCarraher (30:18).
The Central Catholic boys had two medal winners — Zach Cloud (6th, 18:16) and Jarit Mejia (13th, 19:10). Other runners were Austin Miller (21:44), Isaac Henry (21:54), Ayden Encinger (23:07) and Victor Castellanos (28:17).
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders sweep triangular
YORK — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won a pair of duals at Thursday’s York triangular.
The Crusaders topped Lexington 8-1 behind a sweep of the singles matches. Earning wins were No. 1 Caden Menough, No. 2 Bowdie Fox, No. 3
Jackson Henry, No. 4 Jonathan Schardt, No. 5, Alex King and No. 6 Jackson Farias.
GICC also earned wins in doubles by No. 1 Henry and Farias and at No. 2 by Schardt and King.
The Crusaders topped York 6-3 and won singles matches by No. 3 Henry, No. 4 Schardt, No. 5 King and No. 6 Farias. GICC’s doubles wins came by Farias and Henry at No. 1 and Schardt and King at No. 2.
