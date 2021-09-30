Thursday's City Sports Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Islanders down Lincoln High in four



Grand Island Senior High extended its winning streak to three with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Lincoln High (13-5) on Thursday.

Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos led the Islanders with 15 kills apiece. Rylie Huff added 10 and Emma Smith chipped in eight.

Claire Kelly dished out 40 set assists. Traudt had 22 digs while Jaylen Hansen and Kelly each collected 12.

The Islanders (9-11) have won five of their last seven matches heading into Saturday’s Columbus Invitational.

Red Hornets lose two

CENTRAL CITY — Heartland Lutheran fell to a pair of highly-ranked opponents in Thursday’s Nebraska Christian triangular.

The Red Hornets (7-11) lost to Class D-2 No. 3-rated Humphrey St. Francis 25-8, 25-11. Maggie Bexten had 11 digs.

“I think we played decent with them but they’re such a good team that we couldn’t get the ball to drop,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said.

D-1 No. 4 Nebraska Christian swept the Red Hornets 25-6, 25-5. Bexten recorded seven digs.