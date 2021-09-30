Thursday's City Sports Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Islanders down Lincoln High in four
Grand Island Senior High extended its winning streak to three with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Lincoln High (13-5) on Thursday.
Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos led the Islanders with 15 kills apiece. Rylie Huff added 10 and Emma Smith chipped in eight.
Claire Kelly dished out 40 set assists. Traudt had 22 digs while Jaylen Hansen and Kelly each collected 12.
The Islanders (9-11) have won five of their last seven matches heading into Saturday’s Columbus Invitational.
Red Hornets lose two
CENTRAL CITY — Heartland Lutheran fell to a pair of highly-ranked opponents in Thursday’s Nebraska Christian triangular.
The Red Hornets (7-11) lost to Class D-2 No. 3-rated Humphrey St. Francis 25-8, 25-11. Maggie Bexten had 11 digs.
“I think we played decent with them but they’re such a good team that we couldn’t get the ball to drop,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said.
D-1 No. 4 Nebraska Christian swept the Red Hornets 25-6, 25-5. Bexten recorded seven digs.
“They are a good, well-rounded team,” Hiegel said. “It was a tough night playing two great teams, but we’ll regroup.”
SOFTBALL
Crusaders top Twin River
Grand Island Central Catholic used a five-run first inning to down Twin River 11-3 in five innings Thursday.
The Titans cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the second before the Crusaders scored the next six runs.
Avery O’Boyle led GICC by going 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Shaylin Kucera, Mia Golka, Kylie Gangwish, Kahlan Hooper and Sydnie Spalding all added two hits.
Mikah Culler held Twin River to six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Twin River (14-15) 030 00—3 6 3
GICC (13-14) 521 21—11 14 0
WP—Culler. LP—Zimmer. 2B—GICC, Kucera, O’Boyle, Spaulding.
GIRLS GOLF
Kenkel medals at HAC tournament
NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High’s Hailey Kenkel was a medalist at Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
Kenkel shot an 82 to finish in ninth place.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vikings compete at York
YORK — Northwest’s boys and girls cross country teams both finished fifth at Thursday’s York Invitational.
Caleb Pobanz was the top finisher for the Vikings. He placed 12th in 18:54.86. Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas was the boys champion (16:57.23).
York Invitational
BOYS
Team Scoring
York 28, Hastings 42, Waverly 49, Adams Central 54, Northwest 66, Fillmore Central 75.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 16:57.23; 2, Colin Pinneo, York, 17:31.31; 3, Gabe Zarraga, York, 18:06.70; 4, Evan Struss, Hastings, 18:22.48; 5, James Bonde, Yoirk, 18:25.46; 6, Kolton Jueneman, Waverly, 18:31.48; 7, Cooper Schelkopf, Fillmore Central, 18:34.40; 8, Ashtin Clark, Fillmore Central, 18:36.38; 9, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 18:38.16; 10, Henry Schreiner, Adams Central, 18:49.7.
Northwest Results
12, Caleb Pobanz, 18:54.86; 16, Chase Heck, 19:08.18; 17, Carter Fogle, 19:20.22: 21, Levi Ames, 19:39.81; 22, Grady Knuth, 19:43.91; 24, Jamie Webb, 19:47.91; 33, Chris Medlock, 20:25,27; 36, Keith Krolikowski, 20:26.76; 37, Caden Sheffield, 20:27.89; 40, Jacob Burger, 20:36.52; 44, Brendan Burt, 21:12.33; 46, Connor Kunze, 21:22.73; 50, Aidan Shavlik, 21:47.43; 53, Braxton Placke, 22:12.30; 59, Alex Linden, 22:38.59; 63, Trey Holcomb, 23:11.89; 68, Ethan Gydesen, 23:48.93; 76, Zach Allen, 25:39.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
York 24, Hastings 30, Waverly 35, Adams Central 68, Northwest 96.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 20:03.36; 2, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 21:06.36; 3, Lainey Portwine, York, 21:38.38; 4, Lynsie Lancaster, Adams Central, 21:46.72; 5, Millie Waldo, Waverly, 21:47.01; 6, Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings, 21:47.11; 7, Emory Conrad, York, 21:54.47; 8, Lili Widhelm, Hastings, 21:56.90; 9, Shianne Benker, Waverly, 22:05.39; 10, Alonna Depalma, Waverly, 22;21.71.
Northwest Results
26, Ellie Brodbeck, 24:53.91; 28, Marissa Miles, 25:15.92; 36, Hannah Moeller, 26:22.30; 37, Annaliese Anderson, 26:38.56; 42, Elizabeth Juengst, 27:38.42; 46, Jayda LaDeaux, 27:59.80; 47, Mya Eriksen, 28:28.19; 48, Daina Rosenlund, 28:43.09.