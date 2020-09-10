Thursday's City Sports Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
GICC wins twice at triangular
DONIPHAN — Grand Island Central Catholic won two more matches Thursday at the Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular.
The Class C-2, No. 4 Crusaders (Omaha World-Herald) defeated Sutton 25-14, 25-18. Gracie Woods led the way with 11 kills.
GICC then defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 25-11, 25-12. Cloud had 12 kills and Evan Glade 6.
Grand Island CC 25 25
Sutton 14 18
GICC — Kills; Gracie Woods 11, Chloe Cloud 6, Kylee Hasselman 5. Aces: Maddie Urbanski 2. Set assist: Carolyn Maser 24. Digs: Haily Asche 10, Woods 8.
Grand Island CC (7-0) 25 25
Doniphan-Trumbull 11 12
Grand Island CC — Kills: Cloud 12, Evan Glade 6. Aces — Kylee Hasselman 2. Points: Hasselman 10, Haily Asche 10. Set assists: Maser 24. Digs: Asche 11, Glade 10.
SOFTBALL
Islanders sweep Rockets
Grand Island Senior High swept a pair of games from Lincoln Northeast Thursday at the Vet’s Complex.
In the first game, Adriana Cabello shut out the Rockets with a six inning complete-game 9-0 victory. Cabello allowed just two hits while striking out three.
Grand Island’s Kamdyn Barrientos had a double in the first inning and a homer in the sixth to drive in three runs on the night.
Barrientos added her second homer of the night in an 11-3 win in the second game. A seven-run third inning put the game away for the Islanders.
Julia Meyers three all five innings to get the win.
Lincoln NE 000 000—0 1 3
Grand Island 212 022—9 7 0
WP — Cabello. LP — Duncan. 2B — LNE: Bartling. GI: Barrientos, Ramos. 3B: GI: Deras, Ramos. HR — GI: Barrientos.
Lincoln NE (2-16) 102 00—3 3 4
Grand Island (4-14) 027 11—11 8 2
WP — Dunning. LP — Bartling. 2B — LNE: Duncan. GI: Meyers. 3B — GI: Titman. HR — GI: Barrientos, Myers.
GIRLS GOLF
GICC second at Awarii Challenge
Grand Island Central Catholic shot a season-low 393 to finish second at the Awarii Challenge Thursday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
Minden won the team title with a 380.
Central Catholic junior Angela Messere shot an 80 to finish second, just one stroke behind Minden’s Kendall Colby with a 79. She had a 42 on the front nine and a 38 on the back.
“Angela Messere is starting to find her game since moving to Nebraska,” GICC coach Dee Hanssen said. “This is how I know she can play. An 80 is a very respectable score at Awarri Dunes.”
Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Kucera was fifth with a 91 and Ember Kleint tied for 15th at 106. Madeline Logue shot 116 and Emery Obermiller 143.
Awarii Challenge
Team Scoring
Minden 380, Grand Island CC 393, Kearney Catholic 423, Holdrege 431, Ravenna 443, Doniphan-Trumbull 455, Arcadia/Loup City 491. Gibbon 492.
Individuals
1, Kendall Colby, MIN, 79; 2, Angela Messere, GICC, 80; 3, Sarah McKeon, 86; 4, Kelsey Essex, DT, 89; 5, Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, 91; 6, Ella Jacobson, HOL, 92; 7, Chloe Besler, CAM, 93; 8, Macy Jones, CAM, 95; 9, Callie Whitten, MIN, 96; 10, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 98; 11, Kaylee Smith, MIN, 99; 12, Sydney O’Dey, AC, 101; 13, Taylor McGuire, KC, 102; 14, Sydney Rainforth, DT, 105; 15, Colbee Land, MIN, 106; 15, Ember Kleint, GICC, 106.
Islanders fourth at
LPS Classic
LINCOLN — Grand Island’s Hailey Kenkel shot 89 to finish sixth in the Highlands Division at the Lincoln Public Schools Golf Classic.
The Islanders were fourth as a team at 397. Papillion-La Vista South, led by medalist Kaelyn Panko with an 82, shot 344 to win the team title.
Grand Island’s Sadie Pehrson shot 101, Ayla Strong 100, Ashley Peers 107 and Sam Gapp 122.
LPS Classic
Highlands Division
Team Scoring
Papillion-La Vista South 344, Columbus 359, Mercy/Ralston 386, Grand Island 397, Beatrice 399, Fremont 404, Lincoln Northeast 414, Norfolk 417, Bellevue West 429, Elkhorn 430, Lincoln North Star 435, Millard South 448, Lincoln High 467
Medalists
1, Kaelyn Panko, Pap-So, 82; 2, Jacey Hughes, Col, 82; 3, Megan Sianez, Pap-So, 82; 4, Sarah Lasso, Col, 85; 5, Ciera Haynes, Pap-So, 85; 6, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 89; 7, Riley Wrhel, LNE, 89; 8, Grace Gonka, Mer/Ral, 90; 9, Ella Haakinson, Mill So, 92; 10, Kylie Blume, Nor, 92.
Northwest fourth at Lakeview Invite
COLUMBUS — Northwest shot 377 to finish fourth at the Columbus Lakeview Invitational.
The Vikings finished with a 377 behind Columbus Scotus at 361, West Point/Beemer at 373 and Boone Central 374. Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove was medalist with a 77.
Northwest had Avery Hermesch was seventh (90), Taylor Mazour 11th (94), Olivia Ottman 13th (95) and Lanie Fry 15th (97).
Lakeview Invitational
Team Scoring
Columbus Scotus 361, West Point/Beemer 373, Boone Central 374, Northwest 377, Lincoln Christian 386, Aurora 387, Columbus Lakeview 413, Central City 428, Schuyler 458, Shelby-RC 383.
Individuals
1, Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 77; 2, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 77; 3, Abby Brodersen, BC, 78; 4, Alaina Dierman, CS, 80; 5, Brook Diekemper, WPB, 83; 6, Kailey Johnson, WPB, 87; 7, Avery Hermesch, NW, 90; 8, Riley Dabro, AUR, 92; 9, Emily Pederson, AUR, 93; 10, Taylor Beierman, BC, 94; 11, Taylor Mazour, NW, 94; 12, Shelbie Woerman, WPB, 95; 13, Olivia Ottman, NW, 95; 14, Maya Kuszak, LC, 96; 15, Lanie Fry, NW, 97.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders shut out Patriots, 9-0
Grand Island Central Catholic shut out Adams Central 9-0 in a dual at Ryder Park.
Caden Menaugh, Bowdie Fox, Jackson Henry, Jonathan Schardt, Alex King and Jackson Farias won individual matches for GICC. Henry and Farias won at No. 1 doubles, Schardt and King at No. 2 doubles and Koby Bales and Fox at No. 3 doubles.
GICC 9, Adams Central 0
Singles
No. 1 — Caden Menaugh, GICC, def. Owen Kershner, 8-1.
No. 2 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Nick Kulwicki, 8-2.
No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Lucas Bohlen, 8-1.
No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, defeated Devon Ackles.
No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Evan Schumm, 8-2.
No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Drew Goracke, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Henry/Farias, GICC, def. Ackles/Boylen, 8-2.
No. 2 — Shcardt/King, GICC, def. Schumm/Goracke, 8-1.
No. 3 — Koby Bales/Fox, GICC, def. Kulwicki/Kershner, 8-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
GICC’s Cloud wins Loup City Invite; girls second
LOUP CITY — Zach Cloud captured the boys individual title at the Loup City Invite Thursday.
The Crusader senior won the race at 17:52 to help the boys finish third.
The GICC girls had three medalists to take second. Raegan Gellatly was second at 21:54, while Grace Herbek took third at 21:56 and Allison Haney came in 10th at 23:59.
Jarit Mejia was the other Crusader boy to medal as he came in fifth at 19:13.
