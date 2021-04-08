Thursday's City Sports Roundup

No. 1 doubles—1, Mia Golka/Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC; 2, Janessa Landin/Avery Michalski, Holdrege.

No. 2 doubles—1, Haily Asche/Carolyn Maser, GICC. 2, Crete, Holdrege and Kearney Catholic finished 2-2.

BASEBALL

Leiting’s homer gives Islanders walk-off win

Carson Leiting hit a three-run home run to give Grand Island Senior High a 10-9 victory over Norfolk in 11 innings Thursday.

That was in the first game of a triangular at Ryder Park.

The Islanders jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, but Norfolk tied things up at 6 with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth, and the Panthers put up two in the top of the 11th before Leiting’s heroics ended the game.

Eli Arends and Braden Robinson each had three hits for Grand Island.

Ryan Williams picked up the win in relief, allowing four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks over 4 2/3 innings.

In the late final game, Kearney won a pitcher’s duel 2-0.