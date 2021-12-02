 Skip to main content
Thursday's wrestling results
Thursday's wrestling results

FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Boys

Central City 54, Adams Central 24

Grand Island 49, Columbus 25

Hastings 52, Kearney 21

Ord 31, Gibbon 30

Ravenna 58, Doniphan-Trumbull 9

Arcadia-Loup City Tri.

Wood River 42, Arcadia-Loup City 36

Broken Bow 72, Wood River 6

Broken Bow 78, Arcadia/Loup City 0

St. Paul Tri.

Minden 51, St. Paul 30

Minden 63, Centura 12

St. Paul 66, Centura 6

Girls

Grand Island 59, Columbus 12

St. Paul Tri.

Minden 66, St. Paul 0

Minden 60, Centura 12

St. Paul 18, Centura 12

