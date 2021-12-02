Thursday's wrestling results

By The Independent Sports Staff
Boys
Central City 54, Adams Central 24
Grand Island 49, Columbus 25
Hastings 52, Kearney 21
Ord 31, Gibbon 30
Ravenna 58, Doniphan-Trumbull 9
Arcadia-Loup City Tri.
Wood River 42, Arcadia-Loup City 36
Broken Bow 72, Wood River 6
Broken Bow 78, Arcadia/Loup City 0
St. Paul Tri.
Minden 51, St. Paul 30
Minden 63, Centura 12
St. Paul 66, Centura 6
Girls
Grand Island 59, Columbus 12
St. Paul Tri.
Minden 66, St. Paul 0
Minden 60, Centura 12
St. Paul 18, Centura 12
