Tia Traudt is forging her own path on Grand Island's volleyball court

Following in her big brother’s footsteps might not be the easiest thing for Grand Island’s Tia Traudt.

But the sophomore is making a name for herself as one of the state’s top Class A hitters.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore played in her brother Isaac’s shadow last year at Grand Island, and the shadow of her 6-10 brother was immense. Isaac capped his four-year varsity basketball career by averaging 23.1 points and being named Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

He’s now a freshman at Virginia, leaving his little sister and only sibling to carry on for the Islanders. She is third in Class A with 284 kills after finishing her freshman year with 355. She also has a .323 hitting efficiency, along with 220 digs.

Coach Marcus Ehrke said he has talked to the sophomore about making her own name at the school.

“Everybody knows her as Isaac’s little sister,” he said. “I told her that she needs to make her own path.”

Tia said she has been working hard to do just that.

“Being known as little sister is a little frustrating,” she said. “And I do feel a certain amount of pressure because he played at such a high level.”

Tia also played her big brother’s sport while growing up but she was more interested in volleyball. The 15-year-old is playing up a level on her current club team, VCN 16 Elite.

Ehrke, in his third season as the Islanders’ coach, has helped lead the team’s turnaround. Grand Island has struggled in recent years but went 17-14 last year and is 13-9 this season.

The strong play of Traudt has helped the team’s upward trajectory.

“I relied on her a lot last year because she’s a good role model and a hard worker,” Ehrke said. “She’s matured even more this season and I’m counting on her to be more of a vocal leader.”

That can be a challenge for a fairly quiet sophomore, but Tia said she’s tried to follow coach’s orders.

“It’s a little out of my comfort zone,” she said. “But I feel like I need to take more responsibility this year.”

As the only two children of Brandon and Christy Traudt – she played volleyball at UNK — Tia and Isaac are understandably close.

“We text every day and we talk all the time,” Tia said. “He’s always been really supportive.”

That support is confined to advice about what’s ahead for Tia on the recruiting front and not so much about the finer points of her sport.

“He’s told me to take my time on the recruiting process,” she said. “But when it comes to volleyball, he doesn’t know much about it.”

Tia is too young for colleges to directly contact her, but Ehrke knows that Division I programs are interested.

“They know about her because of her last name,” he said. “And because of her volleyball skills.”

The coach added that she has been successful despite being the primary defensive target for opponents.

“We know their scouting reports start with how to try and stop her,” Ehrke said. “She’s got good size and good technique, and everything seems to come naturally to her.”

Traudt already is a six-rotation player for the Islanders and her goal is to do the same in college.

“I know I’ll have to keep working hard to make that happen,” she said. “I feel that I need to improve my blocking and overall defense, so that’s a goal.”

Another goal is the state tournament, though that one won’t be easy. Four-time runner-up Grand Island has never won a state title and hasn’t reached the tourney since 2013.

“We held our own last year and we’re doing even better this year,” she said. “Getting to state would be nice but I know it’s really going to be a challenge.”