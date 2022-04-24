Time for another Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships

Well here we go.

We are ready to get going with another annual Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships set for this afternoon at Northwest High School.

Field events get underway at 3 p.m., while the running events start at 5:30.

And the weather looks to be pretty good. As of Sunday afternoon, the report calls for sunny skies with a high of 60 degrees and 15-25 mph winds.

That’s not bad considering there’s been a lot of wind during the track meets this season.

This is a meet where you see some of the best talent in the state regardless of class, which makes it a fun meet for the athletes to compete in.

This year’s CNTC features six individuals who won multiple state titles at the state track meet last season. That also includes two All-Class gold medal winners.

Those individuals includes:

- St. Paul’s Conner Wells: The Wildcat senior is the returning Class B state champion in the 400 and 800. His 49.25 time in the 400 earned him the All-Class gold medal.

- Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb: The Rebel junior won the Class C girls discus title with a throw of 44-7 1/2, which earned her the All-Class gold medal.

- Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney: The junior was the workhorse during the Bulldogs’ run to the Class D state championship last year. He captured the Class D 100, 200 and 400, and was a member of Osceola’s 1,600 state championship relay team.

- Aurora’s Gage Griffith is the returning Class B state champion in both the shot put and discus.

- Riverside’s Tony Berger captured the Class D boys 110 hurdles.

- Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior is the defending state champion in the Class D girls long jump.

Those are just a few of the many outstanding athletes who will be competing in this meet, which features a lot of returning state medalists from last year’s state meet.

With that in mind, here are a events spectators will want to watch for in the meet.

- Boys 400: In what was probably one of the best races last year might be that again this year with Wells nipping Zelasney by .03 seconds. Wells has the fastest time ran in the state this season in the 400.

- Boys 100 and 200: This should be a fastest race as the top eight times are only separated by .21 seconds with Zelasney leading the way with an 11.01 time. The same can be said about the 200 as all ran 22.90 or under. Broken Bow’s Qwentin Coble leads the event at 22.24.

- Boys Long jump and triple jump: Berger is in both events and he should be challenged by Aurora’s Carsen Staehr. The two are tied for the top mark in the long jump at 22-3 1/2, while Staehr leads the triple jump at 45-1 1/4, while Berger is second at 44-3 1/4. Expect a battle in both events.

- Girls Long jump and triple jump: Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher won both events in last year’s meet, and is a returning state medalist in both events. But Gonsior leads the long at 17-5 1/2. They are two of five athletes that have gone over 17-0 in the long jump and two of four athletes that have gone over 35-0.

- Girls high jump: A pair of Centura teammates lead the field at 5-4 in Sydney Davis and Paige Crawford, which is tied for the second spot in Class C.

- The relays: These are always exciting races and it seems like something unexpected happens in these races. I’m sure we’ll see that again this year. In the girls relays, Northwest has the top time entered in both the 400 relay (50.12) and 1,600 relay (4:11.12), while Hastings St. Cecilia has the top time in the 3,200 relay (10:11.01), a race they won in the Class C state meet last year. On the boys side, Northwest has the top time in both the 400 relay (44.23) and 3,200 relay (8:39.65), while Boone Central leads the 1,600 relay (3:33.19).

And of course, there will be plenty others to watch.

We hand out medals to the top three placers in each event as well as plaques to the outstanding boy and girl athlete of the meet.

The athletes, coaches and fans have always said this is a fun meet to watch because it usually brings out the best in the athletes and gets them prepared for the bigger meets later on in the season.

And plus if you are a high school student or younger, you will be able to get into the meet for free.

So if you are a track fan, get out to Northwest and support the athletes Monday.

Live results will be posted online

If you can not attend the meet, results will be posted live on https://live.athletic.net/meets/13122.

Results will be up as soon as events are over.

Marc Zavala writes track and field for The Independent.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.