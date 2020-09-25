Top-ranked McCool Junction runs past Heartland Lutheran

McCool Junction proved why they are ranked in No. 1 in 6-man football as they brought their high potent offense into Grand Island to face off against Heartland Lutheran Friday night.
The Mustangs defeated the Red Hornets 87-38.
Heartland Lutheran received the ball on kick-off to open the game. During their first drive, quarterback Austin Asche was picked for his first interception of the night. It took the Mustangs only three plays to score the first points of the night on a touchdown run by quarterback Owen McDonald for a 6-0 lead. McDonald ran five total TD’s in the game and threw one.
Heartland Lutheran answered back on their second drive on a 6-yard pass from Asche to Mason Weaver. They also missed the extra point to tie the game at 6-all. That would be the only score for them in the first quarter.
McCool Junction coach Jarrod Weiss said after the Red Hornets tied it up, he talked to his defense.
“It was one of those things where it was back and forth for a bit,” said Weiss, “I had a little talk to our defense, and they stepped it up as the game went on.”
That is when McCool Junction set the tempo. McDonald took the kickoff 60 yards into the end zone for the score.
And on it went as the Mustangs offense ran through the Red Hornets defense like thoroughbreds.
McCool Junction scored seven more times before the end of the quarter including a pass from John Harig to Trenton Naber to make it a 47-6 lead.
The Mustangs opened the second quarter on a TD pass from John Harig to Trenton Naber to make it 53-6.
The Red Hornets answered back on a 45-yard pass from Asche to Dominick Ewolt. Asche then ran it in from a few yards out for the score to trail 51-14.
Ewolt, the captain of the team, said it was a week-long process to get ready for McCool Junction.
“I had to get mentally tough and help my teammates get prepared to face these guys,” he said.
The Mustangs scored on their next eight possessions to lead 67-12 at the half.
“It hurt to get six right away, then give up the kick-off return,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brett Penny said. “I think that just kind of hurt us mentally.”
McCool Junction took the second half opening kickoff all the way for the touchdown. The PAT was good and they led 73-12.
The Red Hornets came out fired up on offense after the break. Penny said his team’s focus was to finish the game strong scoring on their first drive of the half.
“We didn’t come out here to play these guys for nothing,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to see where you are at.”
Asche scored on a 7-yard run. The extra point was good, and they trailed 73-19.
Penny said he thought his guys played much better in the second half than they did in the first half.
McCool Junction ran most of their second-string guys in the second half, but coach Weiss said he was impressed how they played the game.
“I was most impressed with our second unit. They did a very good job and they were playing against a couple of their (Heartland Lutheran’s) varsity kids,” he said. “I was very pleased with how our second unit did.”
Ewolt got hurt in the first half so Victor Gaunt had to step up his game and Penny thought the junior held his own.
“He’s maybe our most versatile player,” he said. “I told him he is a warrior and I am glad he is on our team.”
Gaunt scored two TD’s late in the game, one on a 54-yard run.
Penny said the team is still a little lost without Quinston Larson, who is out for the season with a broken foot. Ewold agreed.
“We really needed to adjust after Quinston got hurt,” said Ewolt. “We had to learn other plays and have guys step up to adjust.”
Weiss said he never for a minute thought Heartland Lutheran would be an easy win.
“They scored 86 points last week (against Lewiston) so that got our attention pretty quickly,” said Weiss. “We knew we had to be solid on both sides of the ball and I thought overall we played pretty well.”
After their first loss of the season, Penny told his guys that McCool Junction is the No. 1 team in the state for a reason.
“They aren’t No. 1 in the state because they are pretty. They are pretty darn good,” he said. “They execute well, they do the small really well. That’s just what good teams do.”
Penny said take the loss as a learning experience and get ready for next week, and the rest of the season to come.
“We are only 2-1. Our only loss is to the number team in the state,” he said. “We have to move on quickly with games against Hampton who isn’t bad, and Dorchester and Stewart who are both state rated. We got opportunities to run the ship.
“We could still get a nice seed in the playoffs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!