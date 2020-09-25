Top-ranked McCool Junction runs past Heartland Lutheran

Asche scored on a 7-yard run. The extra point was good, and they trailed 73-19.

Penny said he thought his guys played much better in the second half than they did in the first half.

McCool Junction ran most of their second-string guys in the second half, but coach Weiss said he was impressed how they played the game.

“I was most impressed with our second unit. They did a very good job and they were playing against a couple of their (Heartland Lutheran’s) varsity kids,” he said. “I was very pleased with how our second unit did.”

Ewolt got hurt in the first half so Victor Gaunt had to step up his game and Penny thought the junior held his own.

“He’s maybe our most versatile player,” he said. “I told him he is a warrior and I am glad he is on our team.”

Gaunt scored two TD’s late in the game, one on a 54-yard run.

Penny said the team is still a little lost without Quinston Larson, who is out for the season with a broken foot. Ewold agreed.

“We really needed to adjust after Quinston got hurt,” said Ewolt. “We had to learn other plays and have guys step up to adjust.”