Top-ranked Norris too much for Patriots

After getting only one kill and one block in the opening set, Adams Central played much better in the second set after the Titans took an early 11-3 lead. Adams Central cut it to four a few times. But Norris made the plays to go up 2-0.

“We were stuck in some rotations that we couldn’t get out of in the first set and there was some inexperience,” Lollman said. “We just needed to move forward from that set and we did. We made some nice adjustments that worked for a while.”

Adams Central kept it close in the third for a while as Norris built an 11-7 lead. But the Titans went on a 14-1 run to close out the match.

Junior Lauryn Scott led the Patriots with seven kills, while younger sister Megyn had four kills and led the defense with five digs. Setter Chelsey Wiseman had 11 assists.

Adams Central had some adversity this year when leading attacker Jessica Babcock went down with a season-ending knee injury.

But the Patriots put all that behind them and found a way to make the state tournament for the second consecutive season, which made Lollman a happy coach.

“I’m proud of what my kids did this year,” Lollman said. “Yes, this is where we wanted to be at the end of the year but we’re not satisfied with just getting down here. Hopefully we can make this an annual thing.”

