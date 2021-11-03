Top-ranked Norris too much for Patriots

LINCOLN — Adams Central had its moments against top-ranked Norris in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament.
But the Titans showed why they are the top seed in Class B.
Top-ranked Norris did about everything well whether it was hitting, serving or blocking in taking a 25-5, 25-18, 25-8 win over the No. 9 Patriots Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris had 42 kills, 10 ace serves, 17 blocks and kept a lot of plays alive many times.
Ella Waters led the Norris attack with 15 kills, while Gracie Kircher added 11 with seven blocks, while Celia Spilker contributed seven blocks. Nebraska recruit Maisie Boesiger dished out 31 assists for the Norris offense.
“Norris just doesn’t make any errors,” Adams Central coach Libby Lollman said. “They have a big block, have some strong attackers and kept plays going. They are just the real deal.”
Norris set the tone in the opening set and jumped out to a 19-3 lead. The Titans had six blocks in the opening set.
Norris coach Christina Boesiger, Maisie’s mother, was impressed with the Titans’ play.
“They played really hard and really disciplined today. We’ve done some small details in practice and I think the girls were really sharp today,” coach Boesiger said. “Our block was a huge presence and that set the tone for the match and when we didn’t block well, our defense was there to pick things up.”
After getting only one kill and one block in the opening set, Adams Central played much better in the second set after the Titans took an early 11-3 lead. Adams Central cut it to four a few times. But Norris made the plays to go up 2-0.
“We were stuck in some rotations that we couldn’t get out of in the first set and there was some inexperience,” Lollman said. “We just needed to move forward from that set and we did. We made some nice adjustments that worked for a while.”
Adams Central kept it close in the third for a while as Norris built an 11-7 lead. But the Titans went on a 14-1 run to close out the match.
Junior Lauryn Scott led the Patriots with seven kills, while younger sister Megyn had four kills and led the defense with five digs. Setter Chelsey Wiseman had 11 assists.
Adams Central had some adversity this year when leading attacker Jessica Babcock went down with a season-ending knee injury.
But the Patriots put all that behind them and found a way to make the state tournament for the second consecutive season, which made Lollman a happy coach.
“I’m proud of what my kids did this year,” Lollman said. “Yes, this is where we wanted to be at the end of the year but we’re not satisfied with just getting down here. Hopefully we can make this an annual thing.”