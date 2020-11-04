Top-ranked Skutt too much for Vikings in opening round

LINCOLN – The Northwest volleyball team may have made the state tournament the past 20 years.
But Omaha Skutt showed them why they have won Class B state championship the previ five years.
The top-ranked Skyhawks came at the Vikings from the start and didn’t up during a 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 win during the opening round Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory puts Skutt into Friday’s semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, while Northwest’s season ends at 16-16.
The Skyhawks, who was preseason ranked No. 1 in the country by the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today rating, jumped all over Northwest 10-0 and 14-1 in the opening set. In the match overall, Skutt held a 43-21 advantage in kills, led by Lindsay Krause’s 14 kills. The Nebraska recruit also had three blocks and had an ace serve.
“We knew coming in that athlete for athlete, they were way above us, height-wise and athletic-wise,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “If we gave anything soft to them, it was coming super fast at us.”
Skutt coach Renee Saunders said she liked the balance to go with Krause’s 14 kills. Abigai Schomers chipped in eight kills, while Ava Heyne had seven, while Cameron Cartwright and Morgan Burke each added six. Setter Allison Gray dished out 41 assists in the match.
“That was the game plan going in. Everybody is getting kills today and move the ball around,” Saunders said. “I don’t think our offense has been a one-man show all year. It’s nice to have a great player like Lindsay but can our team step up if she has a bad game or step up when the other team has a player who plays well. I thought we had a lot of people step up for us today.”
After struggling to get anything going in the first set, the Vikings held their own in the second stanza. After falling behind 2-0, a Claire Caspersen kill, an Ellie Apfel block and a Macey Bosard kill off an overpass gave the Vikings a 3-2 lead. Northwest took the lead three more times on Skutt.
But Krause and Heyne were too much as the two had seven and five kills, respectively in the set.
Back-to-back kills by Ashlynn Brown followed by two Skyhawk errors helped the Vikings fight off four set points to cut a 10-point deficit to 24-18 before a service error ended the set.
“I thought we played very loose after the first set,” Harders said. “Our hitters hit the ball very well and found some spots in their defense. We got a few blocks as well. And we passed the ball a lot better than we did in the first set.”
The Vikings were in the third for a while, but Gray kept finding the hitters. Skutt finished the match with a 7-0 run.
Caspersen led the Vikings with six kills, while Brown added five. Bosard and Chloe Mader each had three. Taylor Retzlaff and Sophia McKinney both led the Northwest defense with eight and setter Makinzi Havranek dished out 18 assists.
While the loss does sting, Harders said she was happy to bring the Vikings back to the state tournament for the 20th straight time, especially with having to quarantine during the early portion of the season and was 5-11 at one point during the season.
“It was a long road to get here, but the fact that they did get here is a great accomplishment and a testament to their grit and determination that they were going to continue that tradition,” Harders said. “I’m very proud of them because it’s special. Twenty years in a row is tough to do but we’re going to work on making it 21 next year.”
