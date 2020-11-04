Top-ranked Skutt too much for Vikings in opening round

“That was the game plan going in. Everybody is getting kills today and move the ball around,” Saunders said. “I don’t think our offense has been a one-man show all year. It’s nice to have a great player like Lindsay but can our team step up if she has a bad game or step up when the other team has a player who plays well. I thought we had a lot of people step up for us today.”

After struggling to get anything going in the first set, the Vikings held their own in the second stanza. After falling behind 2-0, a Claire Caspersen kill, an Ellie Apfel block and a Macey Bosard kill off an overpass gave the Vikings a 3-2 lead. Northwest took the lead three more times on Skutt.

But Krause and Heyne were too much as the two had seven and five kills, respectively in the set.

Back-to-back kills by Ashlynn Brown followed by two Skyhawk errors helped the Vikings fight off four set points to cut a 10-point deficit to 24-18 before a service error ended the set.

“I thought we played very loose after the first set,” Harders said. “Our hitters hit the ball very well and found some spots in their defense. We got a few blocks as well. And we passed the ball a lot better than we did in the first set.”