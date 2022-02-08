Traudt leads Islanders past Fremont

FREMONT — Isaac Traudt powered the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team to victory.

The Virginia recruit led the way with 30 points to lead the Islanders to a 68-47 win Tuesday night.

Grand Island led 46-21 at the break as most of their players played for only three quarters.

Barrett Olson chipped in 10 points, while Cohen Evans added eight for the Islanders.

Grand Island (9-9) plays Thursday at Omaha North.

Grand Island (9-9) 26 20 19 3—68

Fremont (7-10) 9 12 10 12—43

GRAND ISLAND—Tyler Fay 3, Andy Poss 4, Dylan Sextro 6, Kytan Fyfe 3 Barrett Olson 10, Isaac Traudt 30, Cohen Evans 8, Elijah Gassett 4.

FREMONT—Colin Ridder 7, Brady Millard 2, Drew Sellon 15, Jackson Cyza 4, Brady Walter 2, Ashton Sagehorn 2, Carter Sintek 5, Mason Limbach 6.