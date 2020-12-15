Tuesday city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crusaders stay undefeated after defeating Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — Class C-1, No. 9 Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 6-0 after posting a 60-21 win over Blue Hill.
Chloe Cloud paced the Crusaders with 22 points, while Jenna Heidelk added 16.
Grand Island CC (6-0) 11 12 21 16—60
Blue Hill 6 4 9 2—21
GRAND ISLAND CC—Chloe Cloud 22, Jenna Heidelk 16, Rylie Rice 8, Alexis Mudloff 6, Lucy Ghaifan 4, Reagan Gellatly 2, Grace Herbek 2.
BLUE HILL—Kenzie Bunner 6, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 6, India Mackin 5, Abigail Meyer.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GICC wins over Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 5-0 after defeating Blue Hill 69-34.
Russ Martinez led the Crusaders with 16 points, while Brayton Johnson chipped in nine.
Grand Island CC (5-0) 20 20 15 14—69
Blue Hill (1-4) 10 10 3 11—34
GRAND ISLAND CC—Russ Martinez 16, Koby Bales 6, Brayton Johnson 9, Tanner Turek 3, Brayden Wenzl 3, Isaac Herbek 7, Marcus Lowry 2, Ishmael Nadir 6, Gil Jengmer 9, Dei Jengmer 8.
BLUE HILL—Jake Bonifas 1, Nick Okinga 5, Koltan Wademan 2, Marcus Utecht 2, McLayne Seeman 2, Cody Hubl 1, Caleb Karr 4, MJ Coffey 15, TJ Ockinga 2.
PREP WRESTLING
Vikings fall to Hastings
HASTINGS — The Northwest wrestling team fell to Hastings 46-36 Tuesday.
The Vikings recorded five pins and had a forfeit victory during the dual.
Grady Arends (120 pounds), Colton Ruff (138), Austin Cooley (160), Joseph Stein (182) and Caleb Alcorta (113) all recorded pins, while Victor Isele (195) recorded the forfeit win for Northwest.
“We wrestled tough but felt our younger kids got into some trouble with mistakes that were costly,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “It continues to hurt us.”
The Vikings will be at the Wahoo Invite Saturday.
Hastings 46, Northwest 36
120—Grady Arends, NW, pinned Tucker Adams, HAS, 1:21; 126—Markus Miller, HAS, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 1:16; 132—Elijah Johnson, HAS, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 1:10; 138—Colton Ruff, NW, pinned Blake Kile, HAS, 3:24; 145—Landon Weidner, HAS, pinned Bo Bushhusen, NW, 1:48; 152—Jett Samuelson, HAS, pinned Eli Arends, NW, 4:29; 160—Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Brayden Lockling, HAS, 1:15; 170—Jackson Phelps, HAS, maj. dec. Cailyb Weekley, NW, 15-3; 182—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Conner Wademan, HAS, 1:00; 195—Victor Isele, NW, won by forf.; 220—Jacob Lopez, HAS, won by forf.; 285—Blake Davis, HAS, pinned Billy Schleichardt, NW, 0:38; 106—Cameron Brumbaugh, HAS, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 0:59; 113—Caleb Alcorta, NW, pinned Jaden Meyer, HAS, 3:51.
