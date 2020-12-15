Tuesday city roundup

GRAND ISLAND CC—Russ Martinez 16, Koby Bales 6, Brayton Johnson 9, Tanner Turek 3, Brayden Wenzl 3, Isaac Herbek 7, Marcus Lowry 2, Ishmael Nadir 6, Gil Jengmer 9, Dei Jengmer 8.

BLUE HILL—Jake Bonifas 1, Nick Okinga 5, Koltan Wademan 2, Marcus Utecht 2, McLayne Seeman 2, Cody Hubl 1, Caleb Karr 4, MJ Coffey 15, TJ Ockinga 2.

PREP WRESTLING

Vikings fall to Hastings

HASTINGS — The Northwest wrestling team fell to Hastings 46-36 Tuesday.

The Vikings recorded five pins and had a forfeit victory during the dual.

Grady Arends (120 pounds), Colton Ruff (138), Austin Cooley (160), Joseph Stein (182) and Caleb Alcorta (113) all recorded pins, while Victor Isele (195) recorded the forfeit win for Northwest.

“We wrestled tough but felt our younger kids got into some trouble with mistakes that were costly,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “It continues to hurt us.”

The Vikings will be at the Wahoo Invite Saturday.

Hastings 46, Northwest 36

120—Grady Arends, NW, pinned Tucker Adams, HAS, 1:21; 126—Markus Miller, HAS, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 1:16; 132—Elijah Johnson, HAS, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 1:10; 138—Colton Ruff, NW, pinned Blake Kile, HAS, 3:24; 145—Landon Weidner, HAS, pinned Bo Bushhusen, NW, 1:48; 152—Jett Samuelson, HAS, pinned Eli Arends, NW, 4:29; 160—Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Brayden Lockling, HAS, 1:15; 170—Jackson Phelps, HAS, maj. dec. Cailyb Weekley, NW, 15-3; 182—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Conner Wademan, HAS, 1:00; 195—Victor Isele, NW, won by forf.; 220—Jacob Lopez, HAS, won by forf.; 285—Blake Davis, HAS, pinned Billy Schleichardt, NW, 0:38; 106—Cameron Brumbaugh, HAS, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 0:59; 113—Caleb Alcorta, NW, pinned Jaden Meyer, HAS, 3:51.