Tuesday's City legion baseball roundup

PWG scored four runs in the opening inning, which was enough to hold off the Grand Island juniors 5-3 Tuesday.

PWG actually jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings. But Dinsdale scored a run in the bottom of the inning, plus two more in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t get closer.

Tyson Brewer took the loss, but gave up only one hit with two strikeouts. Zach Mader led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a double, while Dane Arrants was 1 for 3 with a RBI triple.

Cohen Baker had the lone hit for PWG as he was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Boston Wood scored twice for PWG.

Despite losing, Dinsdale clinched the East Half of the Mid Nebraska Baseball League and will play for the Championship in Broken Bow Thursday at 7 p.m.

PWG 400 010 0—5 1 1

Tom Dinsdale Automotive 000 010 2—3 8 2

WP—Grossart. LP—Brewer. 2B—TDA: Steenson, Mader. 3B—TDA: Arrants