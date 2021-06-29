Tuesday's City legion baseball roundup

Home Federal falls to Hastings Five Points
HASTINGS — A six-run second inning was too much for Home Federal to overcome.
Hastings Five Points Chiefs scored six runs in the second inning for a 7-0 lead and never looked back in an 8-0 five-inning win over the Grand Island seniors.
Home Federal was held to four hits, which were connected by Ryan Williams, Braden Robinson, Brayden Wenzl and Jackson Hansen.
Tyler Fay and Jake Nesvara combined to give up eight hits but did have three combined strikeouts.
Home Federal will be back in action against Columbus Wednesday.
Home Federal 000 00—0 4 1
Hastings Five Points 160 1X—8 8 0
WP—Mackey. LP—Fay. 3B—HFP: Conant
Five Points hitless in loss to Hastings
HASTINGS — The Five Points Bank was hitless during its 4-0 loss to Hastings Tuesday.
Hastings took charge with two runs in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead and never looked back.
They also had 10 hits in the victory.
Five Points will be back in action against Columbus Wednesday.
Five Points Bank 000 000 0—0 0 0
Hastings 010 021 X—4 10 1
WP—NA. LP—Rath.
PWG too much for U-Save
A pair of eight-run innings helped the Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley baseball team Tuesday.
PWG scored eight runs in both the second and third innings during a 16-2 win over U-Save Pharmacy.
The Grand Island seniors were outhit 13-3 and gave up five errors in the loss. Pryce Ostermeier led the offense by going 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Kade Caspersen was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead PWG, while Ty Nekoliczak was 2 for 3 with a triple and a RBI. Trevor Cargill and Gunner Reimers also had three RBIs.
U-Save will play at Shelton/Gibbon Wednesday.
PWG 088 00—16 13 2
U-Save Pharmacy 000 02—2 4 5
WP—Reimers. LP—Moreno. 3B—PWG: Nekoliczak. USP: Ostermeier.
PWG juniors holds off Dinsdale
The Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley juniors withstood a strong rally by Tom Dinsdale Automotive.
PWG scored four runs in the opening inning, which was enough to hold off the Grand Island juniors 5-3 Tuesday.
PWG actually jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings. But Dinsdale scored a run in the bottom of the inning, plus two more in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t get closer.
Tyson Brewer took the loss, but gave up only one hit with two strikeouts. Zach Mader led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a double, while Dane Arrants was 1 for 3 with a RBI triple.
Cohen Baker had the lone hit for PWG as he was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Boston Wood scored twice for PWG.
Despite losing, Dinsdale clinched the East Half of the Mid Nebraska Baseball League and will play for the Championship in Broken Bow Thursday at 7 p.m.
PWG 400 010 0—5 1 1
Tom Dinsdale Automotive 000 010 2—3 8 2
WP—Grossart. LP—Brewer. 2B—TDA: Steenson, Mader. 3B—TDA: Arrants