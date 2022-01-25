Tuesday's city roundup: Big second half allows Northwest to move into Central Conference Tournament semifinals

HOLDREGE — A strong second half helped the Northwest girls basketball team move into the Central Conference Tournament semifinals.
After being tied at 21-all at the half, the Vikings outscored Holdrege 29-8 in the second half to help them take a 48-27 win Tuesday.
NW coach Russ Moerer said they changed to a matchup zone defense in the first half and that was effective for the rest of the game. He added that they did just played well offensively.
“We went to a matchup zone in the second quarter and that helped us get the rebounds we needed,” he said. “Offensively it just clicked tonight as we got a lot of people involved. We moved the ball very well and our spacing was excellent.”
Reba Mader led the Vikings with 19 points, while Rylie Rice added 12.
Northwest moves into a matchup with Seward, who upset Class B, No. 6 Adams Central, at 6 p.m. Friday at Seward.
Moerer said he feels like Northwest is continuing to make strides.
“I feel like we are took some steps forward tonight. We need to keep that kind of roll going,” Moerer said.
Northwest 7 12 10 19—48
Holdrege 6 13 5 3—27
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 7, Reba Mader 19, Whitney Loman 4, Rylie Rice 12, Madison Cushing 2, Kinzi Havranek 4.
HOLDREGE—Allie Hurlbert 11, Pfeifer 4, Vaughan 3, Belgum 4, Ortgiesen 5.
Crusaders rally to defeat Kearney Catholic
KEARNEY — A strong fourth quarter allowed Class C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic to escape and move into the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Crusaders outscored No. 6 Kearney Catholic 19-1 in the final quarter during a 48-39 come-from-behind win Tuesday at Kearney.
“The girls found a way to win tonight,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Kearney Catholic shot the ball very well. We did a better job of getting over screens and getting help defensively and they started to miss shots in the second half. We started to execute things a lot better than we were early on. And once we started hitting shots, we gained confidence.”
Jenna Heidelk and Lucy Ghaifan each led the Crusaders with 10 points.
GICC will play Class C-2, No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at GICC.
Grand Island CC (13-4) 9 6 14 19—48
Kearney Catholic 12 10 16 1—39
GRAND ISLAND CC—Anna Tibbetts 5, Jenna Heidelk 10, Carolyn Maser 1, Alyssa Wilson 9, Bryndal Moody 3, Gracie Woods 6, Chloe Cloud 4, Lucy Ghaifan 10.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC—Ashley Keck 11, Liv Nore 10, Jenna Kruse 2, Lauren Marker 3, Callie Squiers 11, Kyla Reifenrath 2.
Heartland Lutheran falls in overtime
Red Cloud rallied to defeat Heartland Lutheran 39-36 in overtime Tuesday.
The Red Hornets were outscored 7-2 in the fourth quarter, then 10-7 in the overtime.
“We gave up some second chance points that hurt us down the stretch that helped them to get back into it,” HL assistant coach Jeff Heuer said. “They just hit their free throws down the stretch and that was the difference.”
Brielle Saddler led Heartland Lutheran with 10 points, while Maggie Bexten chipped in nine.
Red Cloud 9 5 8 7 10—39
HL(4-10) 9 10 8 2 7—36
RED CLOUD—Marissa Hersh 4, Avery Fangmeyer 7, Beau Lewis 5, Adelynn Minnick 10, Josie Rust 9, Paisley Ord 1, Logan Brown 3.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 9, Taylor Lemburg 2, Brielle Saddler 10, Abigail Niemeier 4, Carly Niemoth 4, Brynn Saddler 7.
Hastings defeats Grand Island
HASTINGS — Grand Island fell behind 15-3 after the first quarter and never recovered during a 61-23 loss to Hastings.
Hailey Kenkel led the Islanders with 14 points in the loss.
Libby Landgren paced the Tigers with 12 points, while KK Laux chipped in 11.
Grand Island 3 7 8 5—23
Hastings 15 13 23 10—61
GRAND ISLAND—Lily Chavez 4, Elli Ward 3, Mya Gawrych 2, Hailey Kenkel 14.
HASTINGS—Emma Synek 3, KK Laux 11, Mary Howie 2, Kendal Consbruck 5, MaKenzie Nollette 2, Libby Landgren 12, McKinsey Long 9, Kelyn Henry Perlich 2, Charli Coil 1, Emma Landgren 2, Jessalyn Quintero 10, Hayden Mays 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Traudt hits game-winner for Islander victory
BELLEVUE — Isaac Traudt was the hero for Grand Island Senior High.
The Virginia recruit scored the game-winner at the buzzer to give the Islanders a 49-47 victory over Bellevue East Tuesday.
The basket came after the Chieftains tied the game on a 3-pointer the previous possession. Traudt then took the ball coast to coast and made a layup.
“We decided not to call timeout in that situation. We just put the ball in his hands and he took it to the rim and scored,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said.
Traudt led the Islanders with 25 points.
Grand Island will play at Lincoln Northeast Friday at 7 p.m.
Grand Island 8 10 10 21—49
Bellevue East 9 10 9 19—47
GRAND ISLAND—Tyler Fay 2, Andy Poss 7, Dylan Sextro 6, Kytan Fyfe 6, Barrett Olson 1, Isaac Traudt 25, Jacob Nesvara 2.
BELLEVUE EAST—Paul Schuyler 10, Jaden Jimenez 17, Ryan Lenear 4, Gai Chan 8, Sam Prokupek 4, William Richter 4.
Aurora gets by NW in double OT
AURORA — Northwest fought with Aurora for two overtimes in the Central Conference Tournament.
But the Vikings fell short during a 64-52 double overtime loss to the top-seeded Huskies Tuesday.
Wyatt Jensen led Northwest with 15 points, while Sam Hartman chipped in 10.
Tate Nachtigal led the Huskies with 22 points, while Preston Ramaekers chipped in 19.
Northwest 12 10 14 11 4 1—52
Aurora 10 11 17 9 4 13—64
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 10, Trevin Harring 9, Sam Dinkleman 1, Wyatt Jensen 15, Hunter Jensen 5, Trevyn Kenne 5, Brandon Bykert 3, Cooper Garrett 4.
AURORA—Tate Nachtigal 22, Drew Knust 2, Dylan Danielson 5, Carsen Staehr 4, Preston Ramaekers 19, Carlos Collazo 12.
GICC moves into Centennial Conference semifinals
Class C-2, No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic easily moved into the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals.
The top-seeded Crusaders got out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back during a 51-34 victory over Bishop Neumann Tuesday.
Isaac Herbek led GICC with 16 points, while Gil Jengmer chipped in 14.
GICC will play in the first semifinal against No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia at 6 p.m. Friday at GICC.
Neumann 6 7 9 12—34
Grand Island CC 18 4 15 14—51
NEUMANN—Michael Lynch 5, Sam Stuhr 10, Aaron Spicka 1, Kanon Cada 6, Sonnor Schutt 12.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Brayton Johnson 10, Isaac Herbek 16, Marcus Lowry 9, Ishmael Nadir 2, Gil Jengmer 14.
Red Cloud beats Heartland Lutheran
Red Cloud posted a 43-34 win over Heartland Lutheran Tuesday.
The Red Hornets trailed 21-18 at the half and never recovered
Garang Nyanok led Heartland Lutheran with 16 points, while Adin Baker chipped in 14.
The Red Hornets will play at Central Valley Thursday.
Red Cloud 12 9 10 12—43
HL Lutheran (2-12) 11 7 7 9—34
RED CLOUD—Ben Ely 9, Landon Mahon 17, Carson McCleary 6, Hugo Basco 8, Malaki Horne 3
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Nate Jones 2, Micah Rhoades 2, Adin Baker 14, Garang Nyanok 16.
WRESTLING
Vikings get win over Adams Central
HASTINGS — The Northwest wrestling team earned a 51-24 win over Adams Central Tuesday.
The Vikings captured nine matches to take the dual.
Roland Murillo (126 pounds), Caleb Vokes (145), Zach Cooley (152) and James Bushhousen (160) all won their matches by pin, while Kaleb Keiper (106), Kody Kuck (113), Nolan Moorman (182), Joseph Stein (195) and Victor Isele (220) all won their matches on forfeit victories.
Northwest will be back in action at the Central Conference Meet Saturday at Columbus Lakeview.
Northwest 51, Adams Central 24
106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, won by forf.; 113—Kody Kuck, NW, won by forf.; 120—Justin Bisbee, AC, dec. Gavin Ruff, NW, 10-5; 126—Roland Murillo, NW, pinned Merrick Russell, AC, 1:04; 132—Tristin Klinger, AC, dec. Willie Jones, NW< 11-6; 138—Kayleb Saurer, AC, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 0:56; 145—Caleb Vokes, NW, pinned Hallett, AC, 2:40; 152—Zach Cooley, NW, pinned Evan Schumm, AC, 1:21: 160—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned James Babcock, Ac, 6-2; 170—Bladen Blecha, AC, won by forf.; 182—Nolan Moorman, NW, won by forf.; 195—Joseph Stein, NW, won by forf.; 220—Victor Isele, NW, won by forf.; 285—Tyler Pavelka, AC, pinned Adam Aparcio, NW, 1:51.
SWIMMING
Islanders swept by Lincoln East
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams were swept by Lincoln East Tuesday.
The girls fell 135-48, while the boys lost 134-49.
Luke Dankert won two individual events for the boys in winning the 200 individual medley (2:06.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.41).
Kate Noviski captured the 100 butterfly (1:02.11) to lead the girls.