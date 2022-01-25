Tuesday's city roundup: Big second half allows Northwest to move into Central Conference Tournament semifinals

HOLDREGE — A strong second half helped the Northwest girls basketball team move into the Central Conference Tournament semifinals.

After being tied at 21-all at the half, the Vikings outscored Holdrege 29-8 in the second half to help them take a 48-27 win Tuesday.

NW coach Russ Moerer said they changed to a matchup zone defense in the first half and that was effective for the rest of the game. He added that they did just played well offensively.

“We went to a matchup zone in the second quarter and that helped us get the rebounds we needed,” he said. “Offensively it just clicked tonight as we got a lot of people involved. We moved the ball very well and our spacing was excellent.”

Reba Mader led the Vikings with 19 points, while Rylie Rice added 12.

Northwest moves into a matchup with Seward, who upset Class B, No. 6 Adams Central, at 6 p.m. Friday at Seward.

Moerer said he feels like Northwest is continuing to make strides.

“I feel like we are took some steps forward tonight. We need to keep that kind of roll going,” Moerer said.

Northwest 7 12 10 19—48