Tuesday's City Roundup: Northwest girls take Norris Invite; boys second

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwest girls take Norris Invite, boys second

FIFTH — The Northwest girls track and field came away victorious at the Norris Invite.

The Vikings won only four events, but came away with 26 medalists in taking the meet with 154 points, 24.5 ahead of runner-up Elkhorn North Tuesday.

In the field events, Macie Middleton captured the triple jump at 33-7 1/2. Northwest went 1-2 in the 200 with Avyn Urbanski taking the event at 26.81, while Samantha Roby was second at 27.20.

The two joined Kamrynn Mings and Kyra Ray on the winning 400 relay at 51.55, while Roby joined Mings, Reba Mader and Whitney Loman on the 1,600 relay that won at 4:15.42.

The Northwest boys had only one winner but had 25 medalists to help them take second with 111 points, while Norris had 128.5 to win the meet.

Victor Isele was the lone winner in taking the 100 at 11.29.

BASEBALL

Four-run fifth helps Kearney top Grand Island

KEARNEY — The fifth inning was trouble for the Grand Island Senior High baseball team.

Kearney scored their four runs in the fifth in defeating the Islanders 4-3 Tuesday at Memorial Field in Kearney.

Tycen Nelson and Eli Arends each led the Grand Island offense by going 2 for 4. Nelson had a double.

Tyler Fay took the loss with six strikeouts but gave up four hits.

Grand Island 000 102 0—3 6 0

Kearney 000 040 X—4 5 4

WP—Rehtus. LP—Fay. 2B—GI: Plummer, Nelson; K: Welsh, Bober. 3B—K: Stutz.

GIRLS TENNIS

Islanders fall to Lincoln East

The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team fell to Lincoln East 8-1 Tuesday at Senior High.

The Islanders recorded their only win at No. 2 doubles when Katie Wemhoff and Annika Staab teamed together to defeat Adeline Fornander and Kendal Hasemann 8-3.

Spartans swept the singles matches, but Grand Island kept it close in it close in three of the matches. Wemhoff fell to Fornander 8-6 at No. 5 singles, while Finley Evans lost to Sofia Sarroub at No. 2 singles and Katelyn Rodriguez fell to Kristina Le at No. 4 singles by 8-5 scores.

The Islanders will be back in action at the North Platte Invite Friday.

Lincoln East 8, Grand Island 1

Singles

No. 1 — Belinda Radamacher, LE, def. Macy McDonald, GI, 8-2.

No. 2 — Sofia Sarroub, LE, def. Finley Evans, GI, 8-5.

No. 3 — Gibsen Chapmann, LE, def. Annika Staab, GI, 8-1.

No. 4 — Kristina Le, LE, def. Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, 8-5.

No. 5 — Adeline Fornander, LE, def. Katie Wemhoff, GI, 8-6.

No. 6 — Lily Keim, LE, def. Claire Kelly, GI, 8-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Chapman/Le, LE, def. Evans/Kelly, GI, 8-2.

No. 2 — Wemhoff/Staab, GI, def. Kendal/Fornander, LE, 8-3.

No. 3 — Rademacher/Sarroub, LE, def. McDonald/Emma Tennant, GI, 8-2.

BOYS GOLF

Vikings third at York Tri.

YORK — The Northwest boys golf team finished third in the York Triangular.

The Vikings fired a 215 Tuesday.

Jared Dramse led Northwest with a 48.

York Tri.

At York Country Club

York 156, Fillmore Central 204, Northwest 215.

NORTHWEST — Jared Dramse 48, Braden Cochran 55, Zach Fausch 55, Cole Martin 57, Carter Bieber 62.