Tuesday's city roundup

PREP GOLF

Crusaders take Ord Invite

ORD — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team captured the Ord Invite Tuesday.

The Crusaders had four medalists to help take the meet with a 336 score, eight more than runner-up Ord.

Jackson Henry led GICC with a second-place with a 79, while Jonathan Schardt and Jacob Stegman took eighth and ninth with scores of 85 and 86, respectively. Bowdie Fox was 13th with an 86.

Ord’s Tad Kovarik won the meet with a 74.

Ord Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 336, Ord 344, Broken Bow 355, Neligh-Oakdale 361, Boone Central-Newman Grove 361, St. Paul 362, O’Neill 373, Arcadia-Loup City 397, Ord JV 406, Burwell 408, Central Valley 444, Ainsworth 471.

Individual results

1, Tad Kovarik, ORD, 74; 2, Jackson Henry, GICC, 79, 3 Sam Wells, SP 81; 4 Dillon Critel, BUR, 81; 5, Carsten Fox, BB, 84; 6 Kage Collins, SP, 85; 7, Thane Hardwick, BCNG, 85; 8, Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 85; 9, Jacob Stegman, GICC, 86; 10 Austin Harvey, BB, 86; 11, Gavin Longsdorf, NO, 86; 12, Riley Dinslage, ON, 86; 13, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 86; 14, Grady Sheets, ORD, 87; 15, Carson Corman, CV, 87.

GIRLS TENNIS

Islanders pick up road win over Columbus 8-1

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team grabbed an 8-1 road win over Columbus Tuesday.

The Islanders swept the singles matches and went 2-1 in the doubles matches. Grand Island won five of the nine matches by scores of 8-0.

The closest match the Islanders won was at No. 1 doubles when Finley Evans and Claire Kelly defeated Logan Kapels and Sarah Lasso 8-6.

The Islanders will head to the Omaha Westside Invite on Friday.

Grand Island 8, Columbus 1

Singles

No. 1 — Macy McDonald, GI, def. Logan Kapels, COL, 8-0.

No. 2 — Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, def. Sarah Lasso, COL, 8-2.

No. 3 — Finley Evans, GI, def. Abby Loeffelzholz, COL, 8-0.

No. 4 — Annika Staab, GI, def. Taylor Loontjner, COL, 8-2.

No. 5 — Katie Wemhoff, GI, dec. Macy Szatko, COL, 8-0.

No. 6 — Claire Kelly, GI, def. Anna Ragonese, COL, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Evans/Kelly, GI, def. Kapels/Lasso, COL, 8-6.

No. 2 — Loeffelholz/Loontnner, COL, def. Wemhoff/Staab, GI, 9-8 (7-2).

No. 3 — McDonald/Emma Tennant, GI, def. Szatko/Ragonese, COL, 8-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Vikings rally late to defeat Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Northwest found its offense late against Holdrege.

After being scoreless for 75 minutes, the Class B, No. 4 Vikings scored two late goals to escape with a 2-1 win over the Dusters Tuesday.

Najib Ortiz scored the first goal on a penalty kick, while Peyton Atwood scored the second goal a short time later.

The Vikings outshot the Dusters 30-2 during the entire game.

“We gotta play the whole game like we did in the last five minutes of this game. We finally found some urgency at the end of the game. It was just so hard to find an opening because Holdrege had everybody in the box,” NW co-coach Dan Purdy said. “I have to give the kids credit because they found a way to win.”

Northwest will be back in action against Kearney Catholic at 5 p.m. Thursday at Northwest.

Islanders fall to No. 8 Lincoln East

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team fell to 2-5 on the season.

The Islanders fell behind 2-0 to Class A, No. 8 Lincoln East and didn’t recover in a 3-1 loss Tuesday in Lincoln.

Johnny Pedroza scored the lone Grand Island goal in the 24th minute.

The Islanders host Lincoln High at 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium.

TRACK AND FIELD

Few Red Hornets finish second in events at Franklin Invite

FRANKLIN — A few Heartland Lutheran track and field athletes finished second in their events Tuesday at the Franklin Invite.

On the girls side, they had two individuals finish second in their events.

Hanna Weaver finished second in the triple jump at 29-7 3/4, while Kiki Nyanok was second in the 100, coming in at 14.41. That helped the Red Hornets score 24 points.

On the boys side, Dylan Collister finished second in the shot put after throwing 37-5 1/2. That helped Heartland Lutheran score 25 points.