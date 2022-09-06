Tuesday's city Roundup

SOFTBALL

GICC takes two at home triangular

The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team won a pair of games during its home triangular.

The Crusaders opened with a 12-0 three-inning win over Hershey. Mikah Culler gave up no hits in the win.

Kylie Gangwish was 2-for-2 with two doubles and a RBI, while Logan Rainforth was 2-for-2 with a double.

GICC cruised past Holdrege/Adams Central in the secong game 11-3 in six innings. The Cruasaders have four extra base hits with O’Boyle leading the way by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Codi Obermeier was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Game One

GICC 12, Hershey 0

Hershey; 000—0; 0; 3

Grand Island CC; 624—12; 13; 0

WP—Culler. LP—Moorhead. 2B—GICC: Gangwish 2, Rainforth, Dvorak, Tibbetts.

Game Two

GICC 11, HAC 3

HAC; 200; 010—3; 7; 3

Grand Island CC; 101; 342—11; 12; 0

WP—Saddler. LP—Raburn. 2B—HAC: Fish. GICC: O’Boyle, Greathouse, Gangwish, Obermeier.

No. 5 Northwest cruises past Waverly

The Class B, No. 5 Northwest softball team had no trouble with Waverly on senior night.

The Vikings put up four runs in the opening inning and didn’t look back in a 7-0 win Tuesday.

Pitcher Ava Laurent gave up only three hits and struck out 13 batters.

Avyn Urbanski hit a home run, while Madi Cushing had a triple. Grace Baasch added a double.

Northwest 7, Waverly 0

Waverly; 000; 000; 0—0; 3; 3

Northwest; 400; 021; X—7; 9; 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Denison. 2B—NW: Baasch. 3B—NW: Cushing; HR—NW: Urbanski.

VOLLEYBALL

Islanders sweep past Hastings

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team picked up sweep over Hastings.

The Islanders earned a 25-6, 25-17, 25-20 victory over the Tigers Tuesday.

Tia Traudt led Grand Island (3-2) with 15 kills and 13 digs, while Haedyn Hoos chipped 14. Lauren Taylor had 26 assists and Jaylen Hansen led the defense with 14 digs.

The Islanders will head to the Bellevue East Tournament Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

Grand Island defeat Lincoln High

The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team posted a 6-3 win over Lincoln High Tuesday.

The Islanders won all three doubles matches before splitting the singles matches.

Alex Roeser and Mason Havel teamed together at No. 2 doubles to win the closest match of the dual.

The duo defeated Harry Dunder and Cole Christopherson 9-8.

Grand Island 6, Lincoln High 3

Singles

No. 1 — Glenn McChristian, LH, def. Riley Voss, GI, 8-3.

No. 2 — Izaak Pierson, GI, def. Andrew Buss, LH, 8-2.

No. 3 — Kaleb Brosz, GI, def. Harry Dunder, LH, 8-4.

No. 4 — Zayn Parks, LH, def. Alex Roeser, GI, 8-6.

No. 5 — Mason Havel, GI, def. Griffin Frerichs, LH, 8-2.

No. 6 — Carlos Walsdela Cueva, LH, def. Cael Wiegert, GI, 8-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Brosz/Pierson, GI, def. McChristian/Walsdela Cueva, LH, 8-1.

No. 2 — Roeser/Havel, GI, def. Dunder/Cole Christopherson, LH, 9-8.

No. 3 — Voss/Wiegert, GI, def. Buss/Frerichs, LH, 8-3.

Crusader boys finish eighth at Pius X Invite

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team finished eighth at the Lincoln Pius X Invite Tuesday.

The Crusaders put up 14 points.

The No. 1 doubles team of Bowdie Fox and Jack Kenna led GICC with a fifth-place finish after going 2-2 on the day.

Lincoln Pius X Invite

Team Standings

Lincoln East 48, Lincoln Southwest 40, Kearney 37, Papillion-LaVista South 23, Omaha Skutt 22, Crete 17, Lincoln Pius X 15, Grand Island CC 14.