Tuesday's city roundup

SWIMMING
Islander teams sweep at North Star Tri.
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams came up with a sweep during the Lincoln North Star Tri. Tuesday.
The boys won eight events as grabbing wins over Lincoln Southeast (90-64) and Lincoln North Star (97-52). The girls captured seven events in their wins over Lincoln Southeast (91-79) and Lincoln North Star (104-64).
Gainluca Ragazzo, Michael Sambula and Luke Dankert were part of four wins for the Islanders. Individually, Ragazzo won the 200 freestyle (1:58.18) and 100 freestyle (51.25), while Sambula took the 200 IM (2:11.26) and 50 freestyle (24.25) and Dankert captured the 100 butterfly (55.62) and 100 breaststroke (automatic state time of 1:02.82). The three joined David Sambula on both of winning 200 medley relay (1:49.69) and 400 freestyle relay (3:32.42).
Gracie Wilson and Ashley Nelson were part of two wins for the Grand Island girls. Wilson claimed the 200 IM (2:21.22) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.68), while Nelson claimed the 100 butterfly (1:06.53) and 500 freestyle (5:42.09). Reagan Greer took the 200 freestyle (2:08.91), while Kate Novinski captured the 50 freestyle (26.69). Nia Fill, Hannah Dankert, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Lily Wilson joined together to win the 200 medley relay (2:06.46).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Second quarter keys GICC in victory
CAIRO — After a slow start, Grand Island Central Catholic got going in the second quarter.
Centura led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the Class C-1, No. 3 Crusaders outscored the Centurions 13-3 to take control in a 49-27 win Tuesday.
GICC coach Kevin Mayfield gave credit to Centura in the opening quarter.
“Centura played hard and are very well coached,” he said. “We played soft right away and they took it to us. But after the second quarter, we made a run on them and then just maintained it in the second half.”
The Crusaders outscored the Centurions 28-15 in the second half and never looked back. Jenna Heidelk led GICC with 10 points, while Gracie Woods chipped in nine.
The Crusaders had eight players score and played 11 during the game.
Mayfield said he was pleased to get the win.
“We had great balance tonight even though we had a hard time getting the ball inside and didn’t shoot well from the outside,” he said. And I thought our bench came in and did a great job.”