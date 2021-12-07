Tuesday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Second quarter keys GICC in victory

CAIRO — After a slow start, Grand Island Central Catholic got going in the second quarter.

Centura led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the Class C-1, No. 3 Crusaders outscored the Centurions 13-3 to take control in a 49-27 win Tuesday.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield gave credit to Centura in the opening quarter.

“Centura played hard and are very well coached,” he said. “We played soft right away and they took it to us. But after the second quarter, we made a run on them and then just maintained it in the second half.”

The Crusaders outscored the Centurions 28-15 in the second half and never looked back. Jenna Heidelk led GICC with 10 points, while Gracie Woods chipped in nine.

The Crusaders had eight players score and played 11 during the game.

Mayfield said he was pleased to get the win.