Tuesday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

GICC’s Alberts runs personal best in 800 at TrackFest

PAPILLION — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts picked a good time to run a personal best.

Running against some of the best competition in the state regardless of class, the Crusader junior ran a personal best 1:58.75.

Alberts added another win in joining Ishmael Nadir, Gage Steinke and Brayton Johnson on the winning 1,600 relay at 3:36.59.

Johnson also finished second in the 400 (50.90) and third in the 200 (23.0), while Isaac Herbek took second in the triple jump (42-2 1/2) and third in the long jump (20-7 3/4).

Marissa Rerucha finished third in the pole vault (11-0) for the Crusader girls.

SOCCER

Islander boys fall late to Kearney

KEARNEY — Another Grand Island Senior High-Kearney boys soccer battle went down to the wire.

Unfortunately for the Islanders, the Bearcats found the goal when they needed it.

Nolan Brinegar broke the 2-all tie with a goal with 3:45 left in the contest to give Kearney a 3-2 win over Grand Island Tuesday.

Moises Trochez scored in the 21st minute to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. But the Bearcats scored two goals later to give them a 2-1 lead at the break.

Gabriel Gonzalez tied the game with a goal with 32 minutes remaining, setting up Brinegar’s game-winning goal in the final minutes.

It was the first game the Islanders were playing with James Panowicz serving as the interim coach.

Northwest girls defeat Schuyler

SCHUYLER — There was no letdown for the Northwest girls soccer team.

One day after winning the Central Conference Tournament on Monday, the Vikings came out and defeated Schuyler 10-0 Tuesday.

Lupe Sanchez scored three goals, while Lexie Lilienthal and Evie Keller added two. Evelyn Poland, Anna Keller and Alexis Julesgard were the other scorers for Northwest.

Viking boys get second win over Schuyler

SCHUYLER — For the second week in a row, the Northwest boys soccer team got the best of Schuyler.

But once again, barely. One week after defeating the Warriors 2-1 in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament, the Vikings won this round 3-2 Tuesday.

Peyton Atwood scored in the first half to give the Vikings a 1-0 halftime lead. Then Jarit Mejia and Evlin Ohrstrom scored the other two goals for Northwest.

NW co-coach Ann Purdy said she didn’t know how Northwest would react after playing two games in the Central Conference Tournament on Monday.

“I’m really proud of the boys to put up a good fight with Schuyler tonight,” she said. “After playing two hard games on Monday we didn’t know if they would have the legs to get it done.”

Kearney girls too much for Grand Island

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team fell to Kearney 9-1 Tuesday.

The Islanders fell behind 4-0 at the half and never recovered.

Elizabeth Sikes scored the lone goal for Grand Island.

BOYS GOLF

Northwest finishes second at Adams Central Invite

HASTINGS — Three medalists paced the Northwest boys golf team at the Adams Central Invite.

That helped the Vikings finish second with a 378.

Kanyon Shada led Northwest with a fourth-place finish after firing an 89. Zach Fausch shot a 90 to take sixth and Jared Dramse came in with a 92 to take 12th.

Adams Central Invite

Team Standings

Aurora 370, Northwest 378, Kearney Catholic 382, Lakeview 383, Adams Central 392, GICC 393, O’Neill 409, Wood River 413, Gibbon 413, St. Cecilia 423, Centura 429, Arcadia-Loup City 456.

Individual Standings

1, Cauy Walters, Aurora, 86; Decker Shestak, Adams Central 89; 3, Drew Knust, Aurora, 89; 4, Kanyon Shada, Northwest, 89; 5, Luke Landgren, Hastings St. Cecilia, 89; 6, Zach Fausch, Northwest, 90; 7, Kurt Schneider, Lakeview, 90; 8, Alex Ables, Kearney Catholic, 90; 9, Karter Otte, O’Neill, 90; 10, Jared Palik, Grand Island CC JV 91; 11, Mitchell Sell, Gibbon, 91; 12, Jared Dramse, Northwest, 92; 13, Maxwell Fremark, Lakeview, 92; 14, Theo Bohling, Centura, 94; 15, Tate Nachtigal, Aurora, 94.

Other NW golfers — Cole Martin 107, Braden Cochran 112.

GICCJV golfers — Joe Messere 99, Caleb Kleint 100, Alex King 103, Andrew Arens 117.

GICC finishes second at Scotus Invite

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team finished second at the Columbus Scotus Invite Tuesday.

The Crusaders, led by Bowdie Fox’s seventh-place finish, fired a 357.

Fox shot an 85 for his medal.

Scotus Invite

Team Standings

Columbus Scotus 333, Grand Island CC 357, York JV 358, Fremont Bergan 363, David City Aquinas 365, Boone Central 385, Omaha Concordia 400, Guardian Angels CC 402, Twin River 408, Scotus JV 410, Elgin Public/Pope John 425, Bishop Neumann 426, Schuyler 439, Logan View JV 441, Shelby-Rising City 442, Columbus Lakeview JV 443.

Medalists

1, Nolan Fleming, CS, 79; 2, Jaylin Jakub, AQU, 82; 3, Brady Davis, FB, 83; 4, Seth VunCannon, CS, 83; 5, Marshall McCarthy, YOR, 84; 6, Carson Thomsen, OC, 84; 7, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 85; 8, Mason Gonka, CS, 85; 9, Nick Fleming, CS, 86; 10, Spencer Hamilton, FB, 87.

Other GICC golfers — Jackson Henry 91, Jacob Stegman 89, Jonathan Schardt 92, Joey Koralewoski 94.

GIRLS TENNIS

GICC sweeps Adams Central

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team had no problem with Adams Central.

The Crusaders posted a 9-0 win over the Patriots on Tuesday.

Mia Golka won the closest match as she grabbed an 8-6 win over Ellie Marker at No. 3 singles.

Grand Island CC 9, Adams Central 0

Singles

No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Emmery Huyser, AC, 8-4.

No. 2 — Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. Ixchel Lom, AC, 8-2.

No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Ellie Marker, AC, 8-6.

No. 4 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Brianna Stroh, AC, 8-1.

No. 5 — Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Maddie McDaniel, AC, 8-0.

No. 6 — Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Irelyn Samuelson, AC, 8-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Golka/Maser, GICC, der. Marker/Stroh, AC, 8-2.

No. 2 — Woods/Weyers, GICC, def. Samuelson/McDaniel, AC, 8-3.

No. 3 — Birthi/Kolbet, GICC, def. Charlee Mucklow/Huyser, AC, 8-1.