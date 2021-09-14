Tuesday's city roundup

Addison Stutzman led the Eagles with four kills, while Ellie Morgan had 15 digs. Jenna Rauert had 10 assists.

Red Hornets go 1-1 at McCool Junction Tri.

McCOOL JUNCTION — After going 2-1 at the McCool Junction Tournament Saturday, the Heartland Lutheran volleyball team came back to McCool Junction and went 1-1 at their triangular.

Heartland Lutheran grabbed their second win over four days over McCool Junction 25-22, 25-16.

Kiki Nyanok, Kathleen Spiehs and Maggie Bexten all had four kills, while Brynn Saddler dished out 14 assists, while Bexten had three ace serves. Carly Niemoth led the defense with 13 digs, while Bexten had 11.

HL coach Connie Hiegel said the Red Hornets were confident going into that match, especially after trailing by 10 points in the second set and came back to win the set and match in two Saturday.

“I was pleased with how we kept our composure,” Hiegel said. “There was confidence going into the match because of what we did in Saturday’s match. We did a great job passing against McCool Junction.”

Heartland Lutheran (7-6) then fell to Cross County 25-10, 25-9.