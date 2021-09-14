Tuesday's city roundup

BOYS TENNIS
Grand Island posts win over Hastings
HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team grabbed a 7-2 win over Hastings Tuesday.
The Islanders swept the doubles matches before taking four of the six singles matches.
“This is a great result for our guys. They’ve been working hard and its great for them to taste some success,” GISH coach Josh Budler said. “Every player contributed to the victory.”
Izaak Pierson won the closest match at No. 2 singles, grabbing a 9-7 win over Jackson Graves.
Singles
No. 1 — Brayden Schram, HAS, def. Riley Voss, GI, 8-0.
No. 2 — Izaak Pierson, GI, def. Jackson Graves, HAS, 9-7.
No. 3 — Kaleb Brosz, GI, def. Parker Ablot, HAS, 8-2.
No. 4 — Alex Chi, GI, def. Ben Hafer, HAS, 8-5.
No. 5 — Alex Roeser, GI, def. Mason Kusek, HAS, 8-2.
No. 6 — Ethan Zimmerman, HAS, def. Mason Havel, HAS, 9-8 (8-6).
Doubles
No. 1 — Voss/Brosz, GI, def. Tate/Graves, HAS, 8-3.
No. 2 — Diego Espinoza/Roeser, GI, def. Ablott/Kusek, HAS, 8-4.
No. 3 — Chi/Pierson, GI, def. Zimmerman/Hafer, HAS, 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Islanders fall to No. 3 Lincoln Southwest
The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team fell to Class A, No. 3 Lincoln Southwest 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 Tuesday.
Tia Traudt led the Islanders (3-7) with 10 kills, while Haedyn Hoos added four. Jaylen Hansen led the defense with 11 digs, while Traudt and Lauren Taylor both chipped in 10.
Claire Kelly had 20 set assists.
No. 4 GICC cruises past Wood River
WOOD RIVER — Class C-1, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic had no problems with Wood River Tuesday.
Chloe Cloud and Lucy Ghaifan each had 11 kills to lead the Crusaders to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 win over the Eagles.
Gracie Woods added nine kills. GICC (11-0) had 14 service aces, four each by Carolyn Maser, Alyssa Wilson and Hannah Gellatly. Maser dished out 34 set assists.
Addison Stutzman led the Eagles with four kills, while Ellie Morgan had 15 digs. Jenna Rauert had 10 assists.
Red Hornets go 1-1 at McCool Junction Tri.
McCOOL JUNCTION — After going 2-1 at the McCool Junction Tournament Saturday, the Heartland Lutheran volleyball team came back to McCool Junction and went 1-1 at their triangular.
Heartland Lutheran grabbed their second win over four days over McCool Junction 25-22, 25-16.
Kiki Nyanok, Kathleen Spiehs and Maggie Bexten all had four kills, while Brynn Saddler dished out 14 assists, while Bexten had three ace serves. Carly Niemoth led the defense with 13 digs, while Bexten had 11.
HL coach Connie Hiegel said the Red Hornets were confident going into that match, especially after trailing by 10 points in the second set and came back to win the set and match in two Saturday.
“I was pleased with how we kept our composure,” Hiegel said. “There was confidence going into the match because of what we did in Saturday’s match. We did a great job passing against McCool Junction.”
Heartland Lutheran (7-6) then fell to Cross County 25-10, 25-9.
Nyankok led the defense with six digs, while Saddler and Bexten each had five digs. Hiegel said the Red Hornets had a hard time get anything going against the Cougars.
“They had strong servers and we had a hard time passing against them. They got us out of system and we couldn’t get the kills,” she said.
GOLF
Viking girls take second at Gothenburg Invite
GOTHENBURG — The Northwest girls golf team had three medalists at the Gothenburg Invite Tuesday.
Olivia Ottman led the Vikings, who took second with a 378, with a fourth-place finish while firing an 85.
Taylor Mazour came in seventh with an 89, while Avery Hermesch was 12th with a 93.
Broken Bow won the meet with a 371. The Indians’ Camryn Johnson won the meet with a 79 score.
Gothenburg Invite
Team Standings
Broken Bow 371, Northwest 378, Minden 386, Valentine 392, Lexington 395, Gothenburg 434, Cozad 436, Cambridge 479, Gothenburg JV 526, Southwest 530, McCook 568.
Medalists
1, Camryn Johnson, BB, 79; 2, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 79; 3, Zoey Salem, LEX, 84; 4, Olivia Ottman, NW, 85; 5, Macy Jones, CAM, 86; 6, Ella Jacobson, HOL, 86; 7, Taylor Mazour, NW, 89; 8, Callie Whitten, MIN, 89; 9, O’Brasia Amos, LEX, 89; 10, Kara Suchland, MIN, 90; 11, Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 91; 12, Avery Hermesch, NW, 93; 13, Molly Custer, BB, 93; 14, Baetryn Bancroft, VAL, 96; 15, Emery Custer, BB, 98.
Other NW golfers — Alyssa Empfield 111, Alayna Wattier 115.
SOFTBALL
Crete defeats Crusaders
CRETE — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team fell to Crete 4-3 Tuesday.
The Crusaders led 3-0 on a Kylie Gangwish three-run home in the top of the fifth inning, but the Cardinals responded with a four-run frame to take the win.
GICC committed four errors in the process. Kahlan Hopper went 2 for 3. Gangwish’s home run was her only hit.
Grand Island CC 000 030 0—3 5 4
Crete 000 040 X—4 6 0
WP—Steuer. LP—Culler. 2B—CRE: Henning, Steuer. HR—GICC:Gangwish