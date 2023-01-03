Tuesday's City Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hampton gets win over Heartland Lutheran

The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team hung with Hampton for a while.

The Red Hornets trailed only 22-17 at the break. But the Hawks used a 28-12 second half to pull away to a 50-29 win Tuesday. Brielle Saddler led Heartland Lutheran with eight points, while Ema Koch, Taylor Lemburg and Kelsey Essex all chipped in six points.

HL coach Brad Bills said he liked what he saw from the Red Hornets. He added he felt Hampton did a good job getting the ball to Gavin Gilmore, who led all scorers with 18 points.

“We had a good first half, but they were bigger than us and they did a good job getting the ball inside and scoring,” Bills said. “But I liked what I saw. We didn’t back down from their height advantage. We stayed with them the best we could. Offensively, we had shots that just didn’t go down. I thought we competed well.”

Hampton; 11; 11; 13; 15—50

Heartland Lutheran (1-6); 5; 12; 7; 5—29

HAMPTON—Lukassen 4, Kingery 6, Hansen 9, Dose 10, Lubke 1, Majerus 2, Gilmore 18.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Koch 6, Keasling 1, Lemburg 6, Saddler 8, Rhoades 2, Essex 6.