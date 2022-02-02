Tuesday's city roundup

The Crusaders led 27-15 at the break to help them get a 54-41 win over Aurora.

Crusader coach Kevin Mayfield said it wasn’t a pretty victory but GICC still did good things to get the win.

“We didn’t execute too well on offense but I give Aurora credit and they played hard,” Mayfield said. “We looked a step and a half slow. But it was a nice win coming off of a loss. We did do a good job defensively on them for the most part. I got a lot of kids some playing time which was nice.”