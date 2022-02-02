Tuesday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crusaders defeat Aurora
AURORA — Class C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic bounced back from its loss to Hastings St. Cecilia in the Centennial Conference Tournament.
The Crusaders led 27-15 at the break to help them get a 54-41 win over Aurora.
Lucy Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 13 points, while Jenna Heidelk added 11.
Crusader coach Kevin Mayfield said it wasn’t a pretty victory but GICC still did good things to get the win.
“We didn’t execute too well on offense but I give Aurora credit and they played hard,” Mayfield said. “We looked a step and a half slow. But it was a nice win coming off of a loss. We did do a good job defensively on them for the most part. I got a lot of kids some playing time which was nice.”
Grand Island CC (14-5) 9 18 18 9—54
Aurora 4 11 16 10—41
GRAND ISLAND CC—Hannah Gellatly 2, Jenna Heidelk 11, Carolyn Maser 6, Alyssa Wilson 2, Bryndal Moody 9, Gracie Woods 6, Chloe Cloud 5, Lucy Ghaifan 13.
AURORA—Ellie Hutsell 5, Kaylee Crosby 1, Denae Nachtigal 7, Kasey Schuster 14, Aleah Vinkenberg 4, Eva Fahrnbruch 10.
Northwest falls to Hastings
HASTINGS — The Northwest girls basketball team got behind early and couldn’t recover.
Hastings jumped out to a 28-5 halftime lead, en route to a 43-19 win over the Vikings.
Madison Cushing led Northwest with five points. Rylie Rice didn’t play in the contest.
“Hastings showed up and played very well against us,” NW coach Russ Moerer said. “We had some matchup problems and they are athletic and explosive.
“Offensively, the shots wouldn’t go in early for us and that hurt our confidence.
Libby Landgren and Mckinsey Long each had 13 points.
Northwest (8-10) 3 2 10 4—19
Hastings 17 11 6 9—43
NORTHWEST—Kylie Caspersen 2, Avyn Urbanski 4, Reba Mader 4, Whitney Loman 2, Madison Cushing 5, Kinzi Havranek 2.
HASTINGS—Emma Synek 3, KK Laux 9, Libby Landgren 13, Mckinsey Long 13, Emma Landgren 1, Jessalyn Quintero 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hastings rallies to defeat Northwest
HASTINGS — In a back and forth affair, Hastings found a way to defeat Northwest.
After giving up a 15-8 third quarter to trail 41-36, the Tigers outscored the Vikings 21-14 in the final quarter to take a 57-55 win.
Northwest had a chance to tie the game in the end, but Trevyn Keene’s shot came after the buzzer sounded.
Wyatt Jensen led the Vikings with 19 points, while Hunter Jensen chipped in 10.
Northwest 6 20 15 14—55
Hastings 17 11 8 21—57
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 3, Travin Harring 4, Sam Dinkelman 3, Wyatt Jensen 19, Hunter Jensen 10, Trevyn Keene 9, Brandon Bykerk 7.
HASTINGS—Aaron Donovan 9, Trevor Campbell 2, Jackson Block 11, Brayden Schram 2, Chance Vertin 3, Caden Block 6, Connor Riley 15, Braydon Power 8.
SWIMMING
Kearney sweeps Grand Island
KEARNEY — Kearney swept the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams.
The Islander girls won eight events, including all three relays, during their 159.5-148.5 loss, while the boys won four events during a 189-107 loss.
Individually, Kate Novinski took both 200 freestyle (2:05.35) and the 500 freestyle (5:43.31), Lily Wilson won 200 individual medley (2:18.10), Gracie Wilson captured the 100 backstroke (1:04.45) and Hannah Dankert claimed the 100 breastroke (1:19.32).
Lilly Brennan, Dankert, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Reagan Greer joined together to win the 200 medley relay (1:02.39), while Muhlbach, Novinski and the Wilson sisters were all on the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:46.95) and Nelson, Greer, Gracie Wilson and Novinski teamed together on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:58.52).
For the boys, Gianluca Ragazzo captured the 200 freestyle (1:53.62), while Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won the 200 IM (2:08.49), and Luke Dankert took the 100 freestyle (52.10). The three joined David Sambula-Monzalvo on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:28.84).