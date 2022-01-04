Tuesday's city roundup

WRESTLING
Northwest falls to top-ranked Hastings
Class B, No. 1-rated Hastings was too much for Northwest Tuesday night.
The Tigers won 11 of the 14 matches to defeat the Vikings 56-18.
“They are pretty solid all across the board,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “They are definitely one of the tops teams in Class B and they showed it tonight.”
All of Northwest’s wins came on pins. Adam Aparcio got the dual started with a pin over Jacob Lopez in 4:51, but the Tigers won the next 10 matches to take control. Nolan Moorman (182) and Joseph Stein (220) were the other two winners for the Vikings.
“I thought we did a good job in some spots. Nolan got a nice win as did Adam in getting that pin in the third period after falling behind. Joe did a nice job as well,” Sybrandts said.
Northwest competes at the Central City Invite Saturday.
Hastings 56, Northwest 18
285—Adam Aparcio, NW, pinned Jacob Lopez, HAS, 4:51; 106—Cameron Brumbaugh, HAS, pinned Kaleb Keiper, NW, 1:52; 113—Hunter Anderson, HAS, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 1;46; 120—Tucker Adams, HAS, dec. Gavin Ruff, NW, 6-1; 126—Braiden Kort, HAS, pinned Roland Murillo, NW, 3:10; 132—Markus Miller, HAS, pinned Willie Jones, NW, 0:23; 138—Elijah Johnson, HAS, pinned Max Yandra, NW, 2:59; 145—Blake Kile, HAS, dec. Caleb Vokes, NW, 5-1; 152—Landon Weidner, HAS, tech fall over Zach Cooley, NW, 17-2; 160—Jett Samuelson, HAS, pinned Bo Bushhousen, NW, 1:19; 170—Jeret Frerichs, HAS, dec. Cooper Ewoldt, NW, 8-1; 182—Nolan Moorman, NW, pinned Zander Lockling, HAS, 0:50; 195—Oaklyn Smith, HAS, pinned Owen Payne, NW, 1:20; 220—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Blaine Hamik, HAS, 0:57.
GICC defeats Centura
Grand Island Central Catholic got the better of Centura Tuesday night.
In a dual where there were only five matches, the Crusaders won three of those to take a 36-30 win over the Centurions.
Lucas Williams (182 poiunds), Alex Escalante-Lopez (145) and Ben Alberts (160) won their matches, while Hunter Bonges (195), Gabe Reif (113), and Joe Messere (170) all earned forfeit wins.
GICC 36, Centura 30
182—Lucas Williams, GICC, pinned Joel Hodgdon, CEN, 0:27; 195—Hunter Bonges, GICC, won by forf.; 220—No match; 285—No match; 106—No match; 113—Gabe Rief, GICC, won by forf.; 120—Ayden Berney, CEN, won by forf.; 126—Chris Williams, CEN, won by forf.; 132—McLain Adams, CEN, pinned Austin Miller, GICC, 4:54; 138—Gavin Anderson, CEN, pinned Sam Mueller, GICC, 2:17; 145—Alex Escalante-Lopez, GICC, pinned Noah Melgoza, CEN, 1:31; 152—Quentin Morris, CEN, won by forf.; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Dillon Fanta, CEN, 0:35; 170—Joe Messere, GICC, won by forf.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Munn helps Riverside defeat Heartland Lutheran
Haley Munn helped Riverside defeat Heartland Lutheran Tuesday.
The senior put up 31 points to lead the Chargers to a 61-51 win over the Red Hornets.
Munn made five 3-pointers in the contest, which impressed HL coach Brad Bills.
“Haley is a good outside shooter and we left her open too many times,” he said. “She’s a nice player.”
Maggie Bexten and Brynn Saddler each led Heartland Lutheran with 12 points. The 51 points were a season high for the Red Hornets, which pleased Bills despite the loss.
We did a nice job scoring tonight and our offense got better as the night went on, but unfortunately we were playing catch up the whole night,” Bills said. “Every time we got closer, they responded.”
Heartland Lutheran hosts Silver Lake Saturday.
Riverside 9 14 17 21—61
Heartland Lutheran 9 10 14 18—51
RIVERSIDE—Haley Munn 31, Kacey Martinsen 12, Ashtyn Heikes 8, Shelby Naughtin 3, Averi Fulton 2, Ashley Weitruski 2, Maddie Thober 3.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 12, Taylro Lemburg 4, Hanna Weaver 5, Brielle Saddler 6, Abigail Niemeier 3, Carly Niemoth 4, Kelsey Essex 5, Brynn Saddler 12.