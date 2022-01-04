Tuesday's city roundup

WRESTLING

Northwest falls to top-ranked Hastings

Class B, No. 1-rated Hastings was too much for Northwest Tuesday night.

The Tigers won 11 of the 14 matches to defeat the Vikings 56-18.

“They are pretty solid all across the board,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “They are definitely one of the tops teams in Class B and they showed it tonight.”

All of Northwest’s wins came on pins. Adam Aparcio got the dual started with a pin over Jacob Lopez in 4:51, but the Tigers won the next 10 matches to take control. Nolan Moorman (182) and Joseph Stein (220) were the other two winners for the Vikings.

“I thought we did a good job in some spots. Nolan got a nice win as did Adam in getting that pin in the third period after falling behind. Joe did a nice job as well,” Sybrandts said.

Northwest competes at the Central City Invite Saturday.

