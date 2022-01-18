Tuesday's city roundup

But Northwest fell in a battle of rated wrestlers at 220 as No. 4 Victor Isele fell to No. 5 Landon Ternus 7-0.

But Keiper’s match was one of the highlights as he defeated Levi Lutjelusche 11-4. Lutjelusche pinned Keiper at the Holdrege Invite earlier this year.

“That was a big win for him. It was great to see him do that,” NW coach Brian Sybrants said. “Overall, Lakeview has a good team with a lot of seniors who do some good things for them. They have about four or five outstanding wrestlers where we’re just young.”