Tuesday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
GICC cruises past Wood River
WOOD RIVER — The trio of Chloe Cloud, Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods led the way for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team.
The three girls combined to score 36 points to lead the Class C-1, No. 2-rated Crusaders to a 70-24 win over Wood River.
Cloud and Ghaifan led the way with 13 points, while Woods added 10.
GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said the outside shooting was what helped the inside game get going early on.
“Our perimeter game opened our inside game and they played well,” Mayfield said. “Wood River did a great job of shutting our inside game for a while, but we hit a couple of 3s, and that allowed our inside game to open up.”
GICC hosts Class B, No.6 Adams Central at 4:30 p.m.
Grand Island CC (11-4) 16 16 25 13—70
Wood River 2 14 4 4—24
GRAND ISLAND CC—Hannah Gellatly 7, Anna Tibbetts 6, Jenna Heidelk 3, Tristyn Hedman 2, Carolyn Maser 1, Alyssa Wilson 8, Bryndal Moody 7, Gracie Woods 10, Chloe Cloud 13, Lucy Ghaifan 13.
WOOD RIVER—Sage Brabec 2, Jenna Rauert 5, Ellie Morgan 5, Macie Peters 8, Gracie Wagoner 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Islanders lose close one to North Star
The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team dropped a 45-43 decision to Lincoln North Star Tuesday.
Isaac Traudt led the Islanders with 22 points. No othe information was provided.
Grand Island 8 15 8 11—43
Lincoln North Star 11 11 10 13—45
BOYS WRESTLING
Northwest falls to Lakeview
COLUMBUS — The Northwest boys wrestling team fell to Columbus Lakeview 51-24.
The Vikings won five matches, three by pin.
Adam Aparcio (285 pounds), Kaleb Keiper (106) and Gavin Ruff (120) won three of the first four matches as Northwest built an early 12-6 lead, but Lakeview captured the next seven matches either by pin or by a forfeit.
Nolan Moorman (182) and Joseph Stein (195) recorded back to back pins for the Vikings.
But Northwest fell in a battle of rated wrestlers at 220 as No. 4 Victor Isele fell to No. 5 Landon Ternus 7-0.
But Keiper’s match was one of the highlights as he defeated Levi Lutjelusche 11-4. Lutjelusche pinned Keiper at the Holdrege Invite earlier this year.
“That was a big win for him. It was great to see him do that,” NW coach Brian Sybrants said. “Overall, Lakeview has a good team with a lot of seniors who do some good things for them. They have about four or five outstanding wrestlers where we’re just young.”
North Platte Thursday, then to Plattsmouth Invite.
Col. Lakeview 51, Northwest 24
285—Adam Aparcio, NW, pinned Lyle Kudron, CL, 2:10; 106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, dec. Levi Lutjelusche, CL, 11-4; 113—Pablo Tellez, CL, pinned Kody Kuck, NW, 5:57; 120—Gavin Ruff, NW, dec. Eli Pilakowski, CL, 6-0; 126—Andon Stenger, CL, pinned Roland Murillo, CL, 1:18; 132—Landon Maschmeier, CL, pinned Willie Jones, NW, 0:28; 138—Owen Bargen, CL, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 0:28; 145—Hayden Johnson, CL, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 0:50; 152–Brock Mahoney, CL, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 0:55; 160—Miguel Cullum, CL, pinned Angel Metteer, NW, 1:30; 170—Fabian Recinos, CL, won by forf.; 182—Nolan Moorman, NW, pinnedn Jose Castro, CL, 2:57; 195—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Erick Bello, CL, 1:31; 220—Landon Ternus, CL, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 7-0.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Northwest finished tied with Lakeview
COLUMBUS — The Northwest girls wrestling finished tied with Columbus Lakeview at 24 points after Tuesday’s action.
Emma Harb (138 pounds) and Miah Kenny (145) both won their matches by pin, while Chloe Mader (152) and Megan Boyd (185) each received a forfeit victory.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s been impressed with both Harb and Kenny lately.
“I saw a lot of good things,” he said. “Emma’s been wrestling really tough lately. She’s really catching on and doing some things, as is Miah Kenny. Once the girls figure out the technique and setups, things will start to open up for them.”
The Vikings will compete at Adams Central next Tuesday.
Northwest 24, Col. Lakeview 24
100—Double forfeit; 107—Lacy Lemburg, CL, won by forf.; 114—Ayshia Delancey, CL, won by forf.; 120—Double forf.; 126—Libby Held, CL, won by forf.; 132—Double forfeit; 138—Emma Harb, CL, pinned Paola Vivar, CL, 2:16; 145— Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Patricia Vivar, CL, 3:00; 152—Chloe Mader, NW, won by forf.; 165— Makiaya DeLaCruz, CL, pinned Isabella Rivera, NW, 1:08; 185—Megan Boyd, NW, won by forf.; 235—Double forfeit.