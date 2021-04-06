Tuesday's city roundup

BOYS GOLF
Fox, GICC captures Ord Invite
ORD — Bowdie Fox took home top honors at the Ord Invite.
The Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore won the meet with a 72 to lead the Crusaders to the title Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Crusaders had four golfers in the top 12 to easily take the meet with a 316 score. Ord was second with a 334.
Will Goering was third with a 75, while Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt finished 11th and 12th with a 84 and 85, respectively.
Jared Dramse led Northwest with a 99. The Vikings scored a 463.
Ord Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island Central Catholic 316, Ord 334, O’Neill 346, Broken Bow 360, Burwell 371, St. Paul 373, Arcadia-Loup City 374, Central Valley 409, Boone Central/Newman Grove 410, Northwest 463, Ainsworth 483.
Medalists
1, Fox, GICC, 72; 2, Wells, SP, 72; 3, Goering, GICC, 75; 4, Dinslage, ON, 75; 5, Birch, BUR, 79; 6, Otte, ON, 81; 7, Meyer, ORD, 82; 8, Denson, BB, 83; 9, Kovarik, ORD, 83; 10, Geiser, ORD, 83; 11, Henry, GICC, 84; 12, Schardt, GICC, 85; 13, Griffith, ALC, 85; 14, Darnell, ORD, 86; 15, Harvey, BB, 87.
Other GICC golfers — Jared Palik 90
Northwest — Jared Dramse 99, Nolan Moorman 109, Tyler Clauseeen 122, Cole Martin 133.
TENNIS
Crusaders grab win over St. Cecilia
The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team captured an 8-1 win over Hastings St. Cecilia Tuesday.
The Crusaders swept their doubles matches before going 5-1 in the singles matches.
GICC will be back in action with their home invite Thursday.
GICC 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 1
Singles
No. 1 — Mackenzie O., HSC, def. Kaleigh Hinrichs, GICC, 8-3.
No. 2 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Olivia K., HSC, 8-2
No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Addison O, HSC, 8-3.
No. 4 — Brooklyn Kolberg, GICC, def. Etta S., HSC, 8-1.
No. 5 — Hailey Asche, GICC, def. Allison S, HSC, 8-1.
No. 6 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Amy T, HSC, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Golka/Kobert, GICC,d ef. Ella/Addison, HSC, 8-0.
No. 2 — Asche/Maser, GICC, def. Emma/Amy, HSC, 8-0.
No. 3 — Hinrichs/Birthi, GICC, def. Macekenzie/Olivia, HSC, 9-7.
Islanders fall to Columbus
The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team fell to Columbus 8-1 Tuesday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff scored the lone win for the Islanders in an 8-3 win.
Columbus 8, Grand Island 1
Singles
No. 1 — Addi Duranski, COL, def. Macy McDonald, GI, 8-6.
No. 2 — Becca Hazlett, COL, def. Katie Wemhoff, GI, 8-4.
No. 3 — Miranda Swanson, COL, def. Finley Evans, GI, 8-5.
No. 4 — Logan Kapels, COL, def. Annida Staab, GI, 8-6.
No. 5 — Sarah Lasso, COL, def. Emma Tennant, GI, 8-3.
No. 6 —Abby Loeffelholz, COL, def. Claire Kelley, GI, 8-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — McDonald/Wemhoff, GI, def. Duranski/Hazlett, COL, 8-3.
No. 2 — Swanson/Kapels, COL, def. Tennant/Evans, GI, 8-4.
No. 3 — Loeffelholz/Lasso, COL, def. Kelly/Staab, GI, 8-6.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwest girls take Gretna Invite
GRETNA — The Northwest girls track and field team captured the Gretna Invite.
The Vikings captured eight events to take the meet with 146 points, 17 more than runner-up Gretna on Tuesday.
Claire Capsersen and Samantha Roby each won two individual events, Caspersen took the shot put (38-9) and discus (106-9), while Roby won the long jump (16-8) and 200 (26.19).
Also for the NW girls, Avyn Urbanski took the 100 (12.60), while Reba Mader claimed the 800 (2:30.34).
The Vikings also claimed the 400 relay and 3,200 relay. Urbanski and Roby were part of the winning 400 relay (51.73) with Kamryn Mings and Grace Baasch. Mader was part of the victorious 3,200 relay (10:45.10) with Whitney Loman, Macie Middleton and Neelie Dorsey.
Alex Brandt led the Viking boys with two wins in the triple jump (43.5 1/2) and 110 hurdles (15.78). Northwest finished third with 103 points.
Gretna Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Gretna 201, Omaha Skutt 108, Northwest 103, Elkhorn 55, South Sioux City 34, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 17, Omaha Gross 5.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Betz, ELK, 49-0; 2, Garcia, GRE, 48-6; 3, Sindelar, NW, 48-2.
Discus — 1, Garcia, GRE, 137-9 1/4; 2, Sindelar, NW, 135-1 1/2; 3, Scholl, GRE, 133-1.
Long jump — 1, Hassenstab, OS, 21-9 3/4; 2, Petzoldt, NW, 21-1 1/2; 3, Melrose, OS, 21-4 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Brandt, NW, 43-5 1/2; 2, Hassenstab, OS, 43-3 1/2; 3, Clayton, GRE, 41-8 3/4.
High jump — 1, Marshall, GRE, 6-6; 2, Bills, ELK, 6-2; 3, Brandt, NW, 6-2.
Pole vault — 1, Leinen, ELK, 12-4; 2, Mosley, NW, 11-10; 3, Vokes, NW, 11-10.
100 — 1, Sedlacek, GRE, 10.92; 2, Isele, NW, 11.26; 3, Kroger, ELK, 11.27.
200 — 1, Marshall, GRE, 22.33; 2, Sedlacke, GRE, 22.56; 3, Nicholas, GRE, 22.78.
400 — 1, Wieseman, ELK, 53.07; 2, Sheeks, NW, 53.28; 3, Kennedy, OC, 53.86.
800 — 1, Ejerso, SSC, 2:04.82; 2, Kennedy, OS, 2:08.26; 3, Malik, GRE, 2:08.58.
1,600 — 1, Erdkamp, GRE, 4:37.09; 2, Suing, GRE, 4:42.08; 3, Liewer, GRE, 4:46.46.
3,200 — 1, Erdkamp, GRE, 9:58.74; 2, Rice, OS, 10:34.82; 3, Sorensen, EMM, 10:36.15.
110 hurdles — 1, Brandt, NW, 15.78; 2, School, GRE, 15.91; 3, Melrose, OS, 16.05.
300 hurdles — 1, Melrose, OS, 41.89; 2, Mohammed, SSC, 42.58; 3, Ward, GRE, 43.44.
400 relay — 1, Gretna (Nicholas, School, Moore, Sedlacek) 44.48; 2, Omaha Skutt, 45.27; 3, Elkhorn 45.51.
1,600 relay — 1, Grenta (Marshall, Pick, Bulgrin, Alexander) 3:37.11; 2, Northwest 3:41.59; 3, Omaha Skutt 3:44.69.
3,200 relay — 1, Gretna (Edmonds, Menning, Malik, Kibby) 8:36.44; 2, Omaha Skutt 8:39.76; 3, Northwest 9:00.59.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Northwest 146, Gretna 129, South Sioux City 86, Elkhorn 81, Omaha Skutt 54, Omaha Gross 28.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Caspersen, NW, 38-9; 2, Freyer, GRE, 33-6; 3, Diew, SSC, 31-10 3/4.
Discus — 1, Caspersen, NW, 106-9; 2, Reimer, GRE, 104-5 1/2; 3, Havranek, NW, 100-1 1/4.
Long jump — 1, Roby, NW, 16-8; 2, Connealy, OG, 16-5; 3, Mogensen, OS, 16-1.
Triple jump — 1, Thomas, ELK, 35-3; 2, Wiseman, GRE, 32-9 1/2; 3, Harsma, SSC, 32-5.
High jump — 1, Freiberg, SSC, 5-2; 2, Rose, GRE, 5-0; 3, Connealy, OG, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Taylor, GRE, 10-0; 2T, Crafton, ELK, 8-8; 2T, Glatter, GRE, 8-8.
100 — 1, Urbanski, NW, 12.60; 2, Penne, SSC, 12.83; 3, Baasch, NW, 12.94.
200 — 1, Roby, NW, 26.19; 2, Penne, SSC, 27.06; 3, Dalton, ELK, 27.16.
400 — 1, Rose, GRE, 1:01.96; 2, Hildebrand, GRE, 1:03.50; 3, Larsen, ELK, 1:04.49.
800 — 1. Mader, NW, 2:30.34; 2, Rease, ELK, 2:31.37; 3, Metschke, ELK, 2:31.76.
1,600 — 1, Yardley, ELK, 5:35.17; 2, Bunda, OS, 5:37.72; 3, Bricker, GRE, 5:49.59.
3,200 — 1, Bunda, OS, 12:07.83; 2, Ahmed, SSC, 12:51.82; 3, Gregory, OS, 12:53.95.
100 hurdles — 1, Webster, GRE, 15.87; 2, Freiberg, SSC, 17.79; 3, Krafka, NW, 18.66.
300 hurdles — 1, Webster, GRE, 51.12; 2, Krafka, NW, 51.86; 3, Spellbrink, NW, 53.33.
400 relay — 1, Northwest (Urbanski, Mings, Baasch, Roby) 51.73; 2, South Sioux City 51.97; 3, Elkhorn 53.35.
1,600 relay — 1, Elkhorn (Bunger, Yardley, Neal, Hartman) 4:15.81; 2, Northwest 4:17.64; 3, Omaha Gross 4:26.66.
3,200 relay — 1, Northwest (Middleton, Loman, Mader, Dorsey) 10:45.10; 2, Omaha Skutt 10:54.09; 3, Gretna 10:54.42.
HL’s Rathjen wins three events at Franklin Invite
FRANKLIN — Josh Rathjen won three events for the Heartland Lutheran boys track and field team at the Franklin Invite Tuesday.
Rathjen captured the triple jump (38-7 3/4), the 800 (2:13.2) and 1,600 (5:11.9) for the Red Hornets, who scored 34 points.
For the girls, Kiki Nyanok won the 200 (29.2) to lead Heartland Lutheran, who finished fifth with 52 points.
Franklin Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Loomis 91, Hastings JV 86, Blue Hill 77, Lawrence-Nelson 51.5, Deshler 45, Red Cloud 44, Franklin 37.5, Heartland Lutheran 34, Silver Lake 27.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Blincow, LOO, 43-10 3/4; 2, Meyer, LOO, 40-7 1/4; 3, Kahrs, FRA, 39-11 3/4.
Discus — 1, Blincow, LOO, 131-7; 2, Carter, LOO, 126-5; 3, Buescher, DES, 114-0 1/2.
Long jump — 1, Swanson, LOO, 19-6; 2, Combs, HAS, 18-5; 3, McCleary, RC, 18-4 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Rathjen, HL, 38-7 3/4; 2, Cleveland, FRA, 37-10; 3, Combs, HAS, 37-8 1/2/
High jump — 1, Hansen, DESH, 6-0; 2, Swanson, LOO, 5-10; 3, Campbell, HAS, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1,
100 — 1, Hansen, DESH, 11.3; 2, Swanson, LOO, 11.7; 3, Payne, BH, 11.9.
200 — 1, Swanson, LOO, 24.3; 2, Payne, BH, 24.7; 3, Lane, HAS, 24.73.
400 — 1, Coffey, BH, 55.7; 2, Hubl, BH, 55.8; 3, Frey, RC, 56.5.
800 — 1, Rathjen, HL, 2:13.2; 2, Ostdiek, LN, 2:18.9; 3, Brooks, HAS, 2:19.3.
1,600 — 1, Rathjen, HL, 5:11.9; 2, Vuong, HAS, 5:19.1; 3, Menke, LN, 5:20.3.
3,200 — 1, Troudt, LN, 11:18.5;2, Voung, HAS, 11;23.0; 3, Menke, LN, 11:37.2.
110 hurdles — 1, McCleary, RC, 15.9; 2, Hansen, DESH, 15.9; 3, Kasson, SL, 17.3
300 hurdles — 1, McCleary, RC, 45.2; 2, Wademan, BH, 47.7; 3, Karr, SL, 48.5.
400 relay — 1, Hastings JV (Bauer, Krueger, Samuelson, Tinsman) 48.3; 2, Red Cloud 48.6; 3, Blue Hill 49.0.
1,600 relay — 1, Blue Hill (Coffey, Hubl, Niles, Piel) 3:50.1; 2, Hastings JV 3:58.5; 3, Lawrence-Nelson 4:03.0.
3,200 relay — 1, Blue Hill (Coffey, Piel, Niles, Hubl) 9:18.9; 2, Hastings JV 9:28.4; 3, Lawrence-Nelson 9:28.9
GIRLS
Team Scores
Lawrence-Nelson 111, Blue Hill 78, Loomis 69.5, Deshler 61.5, Heartland Lutheran 52, Silver Lake 52, Franklin 48, Red Cloud 16, Hastings JV 3.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Yelken, FRA, 39-0; 2, Anderson, LOO, 35-0; 3, Beard, LN, 32-9 1/4.
Discus — 1, Stewart, LOO, 103-3 1/2; 2, Yelken, FRA, 102-6; 3, Beard, LN, 96-10.
Long jump — 1, Jorgensen, LN, 15-5 1/2; 2, Epley, LN, 15-5; 3, Nyanok, HL, 14-10.
Triple jump — 1, Hindal, FRA, 31-3 1/2; 2, Weaver, HL, 27-0 3/4; 3, Niemeier, HL, 26-10 3/4.
High jump — 1, Schardt, DESH, 4-8; 2, Biltoft, LN, 4-6; 3, Kleen, DESH, 4-6.
100 — 1, Jorgensen, LN, 13.8; 2, Mackin, BH, 14.0; 3, Schardt, DESH, 14.1.
200 — 1, Nyanok, HL, 29.2; 2, Fangmeyer, RC. 29.8; 3, Mackin, BH, 29.8.
400 — 1, Billeter, LOO, 1:04.9; 2, Mackin, BH, 1:08.9; 3, Zehendner, HL, 1:09.1.
800 — 1. Billeter, LOO, 2:42.1; 2, Kohmetscher, BH, 2:45.6; 3, Dinkler, SL, 2:47.6.
1,600 — 1, Hazen, BH, 6:15.6; 2, Dinkler, SL, 6:18.9; 3, Schmidt, DESH, 6:20.8.
3,200 — 1, Hazen, BH, 13:05.1; 2, Schmidt, DESH, 14:08.5; 3, Hindal, FRA, 15:04.7.
100 hurdles — 1, Epley, LN, 16.5; 2, tenBensel, SL, 17.7; 3, Biltoft, LN, 17.8.
300 hurdles — 1, Biltoft, LN, 51.0; 2, tenBensel, SL, 52.9; 3, Crandall, LOO, 52.4.
400 relay — 1, Lawrence-Nelson (Epley, Jorgensen, Ostdiek, Mazour) 57.2; 2, Heartland Lutheran 57.3; 3, Franklin 58.8.
1,600 relay — 1, Lawrence-Nelson (Epley, Heikkinen, Biltoft, Jorgensen) 4:43.4; 2, Silver Lake 4:49.4; 3, Deshler 4:59.0.
3,200 relay — 1, Blue Hill 12:06.0; 2, Lawrence-Nelson 12:38.0; 3, Franklin 13:05.0.