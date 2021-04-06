Tuesday's city roundup

No. 2 — Swanson/Kapels, COL, def. Tennant/Evans, GI, 8-4.

No. 3 — Loeffelholz/Lasso, COL, def. Kelly/Staab, GI, 8-6.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwest girls take Gretna Invite

GRETNA — The Northwest girls track and field team captured the Gretna Invite.

The Vikings captured eight events to take the meet with 146 points, 17 more than runner-up Gretna on Tuesday.

Claire Capsersen and Samantha Roby each won two individual events, Caspersen took the shot put (38-9) and discus (106-9), while Roby won the long jump (16-8) and 200 (26.19).

Also for the NW girls, Avyn Urbanski took the 100 (12.60), while Reba Mader claimed the 800 (2:30.34).

The Vikings also claimed the 400 relay and 3,200 relay. Urbanski and Roby were part of the winning 400 relay (51.73) with Kamryn Mings and Grace Baasch. Mader was part of the victorious 3,200 relay (10:45.10) with Whitney Loman, Macie Middleton and Neelie Dorsey.

Alex Brandt led the Viking boys with two wins in the triple jump (43.5 1/2) and 110 hurdles (15.78). Northwest finished third with 103 points.