Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: All three city softball teams pick up one win

SOFTBALL
Vikings blank Waverly
WAVERLY — Ava Laurent tossed a one-hit shutout to lead Class B No. 6-rated Northwest to a 4-0 victory over Waverly Tuesday.
Laurent struck out 11 and walked one.
Offensively, Avyn Urbanski led the Vikings (9-4) at the plate by going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.
Northwest (9-4) 002 011 0—4 6 0
Waverly (7-5) 000 000 0—0 1 2
WP—Laurent. LP—Brinkman. 2B—W, Thoms. 3B—NW, Cushing.
Islanders split at Southeast
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High earned a split Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
In the opener, Southeast jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings to win 11-1 after four. The Islanders were outhit 10-3 and committed seven errors which led to five unearned runs.
Grand Island overcame seven more errors to win the second game 9-7. The Islanders led 9-3 entering the bottom of the seventh and stopped the Knights’ rally after four runs.
Lelsie Ramos went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Brianne Lawver and Brittina Titman both homered.
Braelyn Sindelar earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on nine hits.
Grand Island 000 1—1 3 4 7
Lincoln SE 430 4—11 10 0
WP—Hubbard. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI, Titman; LSE, Culhane 2. HR—LSE, NEumayer, Helms.
Grand Island (4-14) 220 003 2—9 8 7
Lincoln SE (4-10) 200 010 4—7 9 1
WP—Sindelar. LP—Kiergard. 2B—GI, Ramos; LSE, Neumayer, Kiergard. HR—GI, Lawver, Titman; LSE, Hubbard.
GICC splits at triangular
HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic split its games at Tuesday’s Adams Central triangular.
The Crusaders scored eight runs in each of the two innings in which they were up to bat to down Hershey 16-3 in three innings in the opener.
Anna Tibbetts went 1 for 1 with three RBIs and three runs while Kylie Gangwish was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and two runs.
Mikah Culler gave up no earned runs with two strikeouts and no walks.
In the final game, Adams Central picked up a 3-2 victory on Peyton Baker’s walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. The game was called due to the time limit.
Baker finished 2 for 2 for the Patriots. Taylin Schernikau earned the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Shaylin Kucera had two hits for GICC. Brielle Saddler pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Hershey 003—3 2 3
GICC 88x—16 6 3
WP—Culler. LP—Moorhead. 2B—GICC, O’Boyle.
GICC (9-7) 000 110—2 4 2
Adams Central (10-4) 110 001—3 6 0
WP—Schernikau. LP—Saddler. 2B—GICC, Obereier; AC, Stroh, Baker.
CROSS COUNTRY
Garcia wins Lexington Invite
LEXINGTON — Grand Island Senior High’s Juan Garcia won the Lexington Invitational Tuesday at Johnson Lake’s Lakeside Country Club.
Also medaling for the Islander boys were Gabe Wilson (fourth) and Mason Tompkins (seventh).
GISH girls who earned medals were Lauren Brown (fourth), Annika Staab (seventh) and Teagan Cheetsos (ninth).
Official times weren’t immediately available.
GIRLS GOLF
GICC wins triangular
LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic edged Lincoln Lutheran by one stroke to win a triangular Tuesday at Crooked Creek Golf Course.
Angela Messere tied for the best score of the day with a 38 to help the Crusaders finish with a 188. Emery Obermiller added a 46, Ember Kleint had a 48, Madeline Logue shot 56 and Hannah Hamik had a 59.
“My three top golfers played very well,” GICC coach Dee Hanssen said. “Angela continues to excel and tied for first. Emery is really bringing on her game and posted a solid score. We just found out our conference tournament will be held on this same course in a couple of weeks, so it was good to play it ahead of time.”
Team Scoring
GICC 188, Lincoln Lutheran 189, Concordia 234.
BOYS TENNIS
GICC fifth at Lincoln Pius
LINCOLN — Led by third-place finishes by both doubles team, Grand Island Central Catholic placed fifth at Tuesday’s Lincoln Pius X Invitational.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jonathan Schardt and Jackson Henry went 2-1 in pool play and defeated Papillion-La Vista’s Jacob Imig and Jackson Vetter 8-6 in the third-place match.
At No. 2 doubles, Alex King and Bowdie Fox went 2-1 in pool play before downing Papillion-La Vista’s Campbell Smalley and Edgar Deleon 8-3 for third.
Austin Staab finished 0-4 on the day at No. 1 singles while Caden Menaugh was 1-2 in pool play and beat Pius’ Cayden Brandner Stanton 8-5 for fifth place.
Lincoln Pius X Invite
Team Scoring
Lincoln East 48, Kearney 38, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Skutt 25, Grand Island Central Catholic 24, Lincoln Pius X 23, Papillion-La Vista 21, Waverly 8.
VOLLEYBALL
Red Hornets 1-1 at Riverside
CEDAR RAPIDS — Heartland Lutheran went 1-1 during Tuesday’s Riverside triangular.
The Red Hornets fell to the host 25-10, 25-12.
“We had service errors and a poor serve receive,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “Riverside served tough.”
The Red Hornets rebounded to beat Elba 26-24, 25-21.
“We still had a few service errors but we did have 14 team aces,” Hiegel said. “We did a good job of rebounding after Riverside, especially in that first set when we had to battle back. We kept our composure when it was close down the stretch.”