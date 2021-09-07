Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: All three city softball teams pick up one win

GIRLS GOLF

GICC wins triangular

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic edged Lincoln Lutheran by one stroke to win a triangular Tuesday at Crooked Creek Golf Course.

Angela Messere tied for the best score of the day with a 38 to help the Crusaders finish with a 188. Emery Obermiller added a 46, Ember Kleint had a 48, Madeline Logue shot 56 and Hannah Hamik had a 59.

“My three top golfers played very well,” GICC coach Dee Hanssen said. “Angela continues to excel and tied for first. Emery is really bringing on her game and posted a solid score. We just found out our conference tournament will be held on this same course in a couple of weeks, so it was good to play it ahead of time.”

Team Scoring

GICC 188, Lincoln Lutheran 189, Concordia 234.

BOYS TENNIS

GICC fifth at Lincoln Pius

LINCOLN — Led by third-place finishes by both doubles team, Grand Island Central Catholic placed fifth at Tuesday’s Lincoln Pius X Invitational.