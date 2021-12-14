Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: Grand Island Senior High team, Northwest's Chloe Mader win

GIRLS WRESTLING
Grand Island, NW’s Mader win at Axtell
AXTELL – Five champions helped the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team take the Axtell Invite Tuesday.
Those efforts, along with six other medalists, helped the Islanders score 164 points, 60 more than runner-up Minden.
Claudia Vazquez pinned Minden’s Sonny Sowles in 2:21 to win at 114 pounds, while Sage McCallum pinned Minden’s Megan Athouse in 0:24 to claim the title at 132.
Adriana Cabello defeated Amherst’s Taylor Roach 4-2 in winning 145, Meghan Hixon stuck Sidney’s Saphira Whitley in 3:37 to earn the championship at 182 and Ali Edwards pinned Minden’s Savannah Kock in 3:48 in earning the 235-pound title.
Sandra Gutierrez (third, 107), Jasmine Morales (second, 107), Genesis Solis (second, 126), Lluvia Fierro (second, 138), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (second, 152), and Maria Lindo-Morente (third, 165) were the other medalists.
Chloe Mader led the Northwest girls after claiming the 152-pound title by defeating Lucas-Escobar 15-5 in the final.
Emma Harb (fourth, 138) and Miah Kenny (third, 145) were the other two medalists for the Vikings, who finished fourth with 45 points.
Axtell Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 164, Minden 104, Sidney 46, Northwest 45, Adams Central 36, Southwest 35, Amherst 34, Ansley 22, Overton 20, Gothenburg 13.
Championship Results
107—Cottam, SID, dec. Morales, GI, 11-6; 114—Vazquez, GI, pinned Sowles, MIN, 2:21; 120—Custard, SW, pinned McKenzie, SID, 3:23; 126—Brown, OVE, pinned Solis, GI, 2:42; 132—McCallum, GI, pinned Althouse, MIN, 0:24; 138—Gallaway, AMH, pinned Fierro, GI, 1:05; 145—Cabello, GI, dec. Roach, AMH, 4-2; 152—Mader, NW, maj. dec. Lucas-Escobar, GI, 15-5; 165—Jacobsen, MIN, pinned Ambriz, ANS, 3:29; 182—Hixon, GI, pinned Whitley, SID, 3:37; 235—Edwards, GI, pinned Koch, MIN, 3:48.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
McCool Junction tops Heartland Lutheran
McCOOL JUNCTION — McCool Junction jumped ahead of Heartland Lutheran early and never let up.
The Red Hornets fell behind 29-7 at the break, en route to a 64-25 loss to the Mustangs Tuesday.
“We got behind early and we pressed too much trying to get back into it,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We played better in the second half but are trying too hard and let the offense come to us. McKenna Yates is a good player for them who does some nice things.”
Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets with 13 points, while Brielle Saddler and Carly Niemoth each added six.
Heartland Luth. (0-3) 3 4 12 6—25
McCool Jct. (4-1) 15 14 18 17—64
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Bexten 13, Br. Saddler 6, Niemoth 6.
McCOOL JUNCTION—Bandt 7, Stutzman 10, Yates 29, C. Stutzman 3, Weisheit 11, Wollenburg 2.
SWIMMING
Islanders swept on road by Norfolk Panthers
NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams were swept by Norfolk Tuesday.
The Panthers won the girls dual 94-82 and the boys dual 88-85.
“We looked rusty and had little energy at this meet,” Grand Island coach Brian Jensen said.
Automatic state times were recorded by Luke Dankert (100 breaststroke and 100 fly) and the girls 200 medley relay team of Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Lily Wilson.
Secondary state times were reached by the boys 200 and 400 free relay (Michael Sambula, David Sambula, Luke Dankert and Gianluca Ragazzo); Sambula (500 free); Ragazzo (50 free and 100 free); the girls 400 free relay (Brennan, Ashley Nelson, Reagan Greer, Kate Novinski): the 200 free relay (Gracie Wilson, Lily Wilson, Greer and Novinski; Novinski (200 free and 100 free); Nelson (500 free); Brennan (200 IM and 100 back); and Gracie WIlson (200 IM).
Grand Island Results
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay— 2, Grand Island ‘A’ (Brennan, Lilly SO, Wilson, Gracie SO, Muhlbach, Ashlyn SR, Wilson, Lily FR), 1:58.22 AUTO. 3, Grand Island ‘B’ (Fill, Nia JR, Dankert, Hannah FR, Nelson, Ashley FR, Lilienthal, Presley SR), 2:11.92.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle—2, Novinski, Kate, GI, 2:03.93 SEC. 3, Nelson, Ashley, GI, 2:14.24. 6, Smelker, Maddie, GI, 3:32.63.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle—3, Sambula-Monzalvo, David, GI, 2:04.09. 5, Chi Acosta, Alex, GI, 2:31.03. 6, Duering, Connor, GI, 2:46.63.
Girls 200 Yard IM—1, Wilson, Gracie, GI, 2:21.20 SEC. 3, Brennan, Lilly, GI, 2:25.56 SEC. 4, Fill, Nia, GI, 2:44.44.
Boys 200 Yard IM—1, Sambula-Monzalvo, Michael, GI, 2:12.61. 3, Phan, Calvin, GI, 2:42.83.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle—3, Wilson, Lily, GI, 27.62. 4, Muhlbach, Ashlyn, GI, 28.27. 6, Lilienthal, Presley, GI, 30.39.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle—1, Ragazzo, Gianluca, GI, 23.29 SEC. 2, O’Neill, Owen, GI, 26.54. 5, Skalka, Evan, GI, 29.61.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly—2, Muhlbach, Ashlyn, GI, 1:07.04. 3, Dankert, Hannah, GI, 1:11.51.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly—1, Dankert, Luke, GI, 53.84 AUTO. 5, Trejo, Mathew, GI, 1:12.71. 6, Duering, Connor, GI, 1:50.94.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle—1, Novinski, Kate, GI, 56.35 SEC. 3, Wilson, Lily, GI, 1:01.02. Boys 100 Yard Freestyle—1, Ragazzo, Gianluca, GI, 51.02 SEC. 5, O’Neill, Owen, GI, 1:03.34. 6, Skalka, Evan, GI, 1:09.62.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle—2, Nelson, Ashley, GI, 5:47.19 SEC. 3, Greer, Reagan, GI, 6:03.28. 6, Escobar, Claudia, GI, 11:21.83.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle—1, Sambula-Monzalvo, Michael, GI, 5:13.30 SEC. 2, Sambula-Monzalvo, David, GI, 5:35.08. 4, Chi Acosta, Alex, GI, 6:50.13.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay—2, Grand Island ‘A’ (Wilson, Gracie SO, Wilson, Lily FR, Greer, Reagan SR, Novinski, Kate SO), 1:46.11 SEC. 4, Grand Island ‘B’ (Muhlbach, Ashlyn SR, Emerick, Brenda SR, Dankert, Hannah FR, Fill, Nia JR), 2:04.85.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay—1, Grand Island ‘A’ (Ragazzo, Gianluca SR, Sambula-Monzalvo, David FR, Dankert, Luke JR, Sambula-Monzalvo, Michael JR), 1:35.61 SEC. 3, Grand Island ‘B’ (Trejo, Mathew JR, Skalka, Evan JR, O’Neill, Owen FR, Duering, Connor FR), 1:55.63.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke—2, Brennan, Lilly, GI, 1:02.85 SEC. 3, Dankert, Hannah, GI, 1:07.48. 4, Fill, Nia, GI, 1:10.85.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke—2, Phan, Calvin, GI, 1:11.63. 4, Messmer, Mason, GI, 1:24.52. 5, Ramierez, Anthony, GI, 1:33.39.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke—2, Wilson, Gracie, GI, 1:18.11. 3, Greer, Reagan, GI, 1:21.44. 6, Lilienthal, Presley, GI, 1:35.66.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke—1, Dankert, Luke, GI, 1:00.70 AUTO. 2, Trejo, Mathew, GI, 1:15.31.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay—1, Grand Island ‘A’ (Greer, Reagan SR, Brennan, Lilly SO, Nelson, Ashley FR, Novinski, Kate SO), 3:56.65 SEC. 3, Grand Island ‘B’ (Lilienthal, Presley SR, Escobar, Claudia SO, Emerick, Brenda SR, Smelker, Maddie JR), 6:02.47.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay—1, Grand Island ‘A’ (Ragazzo, Gianluca SR, Sambula-Monzalvo, David FR, Dankert, Luke JR, Sambula-Monzalvo, Michael JR), 3:30.98 SEC. 4, Grand Island ‘B’ (Phan, Calvin JR, Messmer, Mason JR, Ramierez, Anthony SR, Chi Acosta, Alex SR), 4:29.16.