Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: No. 3 Crusaders improve to 15-0 with sweep of Aquinas

VOLLEYBALL
Crusaders sweep Aquinas
DAVID CITY — Class C-1 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 15-0 with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 win over Aquinas Tuesday.
Lucy Ghaifan and Chloe Cloud both had nine kills for the Crusaders. Alyssa Wilson added six.
Carolyn Maser recorded 25 set assists and nine digs. Tristyn Hedman also had nine digs while Gracie Woods added eight.
Wilson and Maddie Weyers each served 16 points and combined for five aces.
Heartland Lutheran drops two
PALMER — Heartland Lutheran dropped a pair of matches at Tuesday’s Palmer triangular.
The Red Hornets fell to Burwell 25-3, 25-11.
“It was a tough night,” coach Connie Hiegel said. “We struggled with our serve receive. We tried out a new lineup with Abigail Niemeyer out with a hand injury.”
Heartland Lutheran was edged by Palmer 25-21, 21-25, 25-23.
Brynn Saddler had 15 set assists, four aces and 17 digs. Maggie Bexten had eight kills and Kiki Nyanok added six. Hanna Weaver chipped in 12 digs for the Red Hornets (7-8).
“The girls did a great job of bouncing back after the tough start against Burwell,” Hiegel said.
SOFTBALL
Northwest tops Patriots
Class B No. 7-rated Northwest extended its winning streak to eight games with a 6-1 victory over Adams Central Tuesday.
Avyn Urbanski and Ahdri Medrano both went 3 for 4 with a run for the Vikings. Maddy Cushing added two hits and two RBIs.
Ava Laurent threw a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking three.
Libby Trausch had the lone hit for the Patriots, a double with two outs in the fourth inning.
Adams Central (13-8) 000 100 0—1 1 0
Northwest (18-5) 102 030 x—6 13 1
WP—Laurent. LP—Schernikau. 2B—AC, Trausch. 3B—NW, Caspersen.
GICC splits in triangular
WAHOO — Grand Island Central Catholic went 1-1 at Tuesday’s Wahoo triangular.
The Crusaders lost to the Class B No. 3-rated hosts 7-2 after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. Sydnie Spaulding doubled for one of GICC’s four hits.
The Crusaders bounced back to roll past York 13-2 in four innings.
Shaylin Kucera, Avery O’Boyle, Mia Golka and Codi Obermeier all had two hits. Brielle Saddler held the Dukes to four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
GICC 010 010—2 4 2
Wahoo 312 01x—7 13 2
WP—Iverson. LP—Culler. 2B—GICC, Spaulding; W, Kenning, Koehlr. HR—W, Iverson, Wotipka.
GICC (12-11) 236 2—13 11 1
York 200 0—2 4 3
WP—Saddler. LP—McDaniel. 2B—GICC, O’Boyle. HR—Y, Mattox.
Fremont sweeps Islanders
Fremont rallied to earn a sweep over Grand Island Senior High Tuesday.
After winning the first game 8-5, the Tigers put up three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game and went on to defeat the Islanders 8-7 in eight.
Braelyn Sindelar went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Grand Island. Adriana Cabello and Jaidyn Walford both added two hits.
In the opener, Cabello and Walford also had two hits.
Fremont 142 001 0—8 15 0
Grand Island 000 001 4—5 7 1
WP—Cooper. LP—Cabello. 2B—F, Rensch, Phillips; GI, Walford.
Fremont (19-7) 300 000 32—8 14 0
Grand Island (9-19) 123 000 01—7 12 2
WP—Cooper. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI, RAmos, Walford. HR—F, Cooper.
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwest boys third, girls fourth
CRETE — Northwest’s boys placed third and the girls fourth at Tuesday’s Crete Invitational.
Caden Keller placed fourth in 17:07.17 to lead the Viking boys. Ben Sutherland was 12th (17:35.74.
Lexie Lilienthal topped the Northwest girls by finishing seventh in 20:32.04. Evie Keller was ninth (20:42.44).
Crete Invitational
BOYS
Team Scoring
Norris 31, Mount Michael Benedictine 50, Northwest 63, Bennington 65, Seward 66, York 82, Hastings 99, Crete 177, Beatrice 181, Waverly 199, Doniphan-Trumbull 216.
Individual Medalists
1, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 16:48.57; 2, Colin Pinneo, York, 16:55.32; 3, Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 17:03.23; 4, Caden Keller, Northwest, 17:07.17; 5, Jude Storch, Mount Michael, 17:15.58; 6, Kai Olbrich, Bennington, 17:15.75; 7, Zach Pittman, Norris, 17:16.20; 8, Ryan Burton, Bennington, 17:22.21; 9, Tanner Cooper, Norris, 17:30.71; 10, Max McCoy, Mount Michael, 17:33.08; 11, Gabe Zarraga, York, 17:34.69; 12, Ben Sutherland, Northwest, 17:35.74; 13, Mark Schroll, Mount Michael, 17:47.78; 14, Noah Pomajzl, Norris, 18:06.53; 15, Eli Van Brocklin, Norris, 18:08.60.
Northwest Results
Caden Keller 17:07.17, Ben Sutherland 17:35.74, Kian Botts 18:13.74, Bishop Placke 18:39.53, Chase Heck 18:49.22, Jamie Webb 18:55.28, Charlie Hurley 19:04.76, Levi Ames 19:11.70, Owen Bjerke 19:15.34, Carter Fogle 19:16.99, Caleb Pobanz 19:30.82; Grad7y Knuth 19:32.87, Brendan Burt 20:11.86; Chris Medlock 20:18.24, Zach Allen 25:55.35; Matthew Rosenlund 26:37.23.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Norris 15, Bennington 47, York 75, Northwest 75, Seward 84, Hastings 111, Beatrice 125, Waverly 127, Doniphan-Trumbull 158, Crete 163.
Individual Medalists
1, Kendall Zavala, Norris, 19:33.07; 2, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 19:34.32; 3, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 19:44.29; 4, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 19:46.05; 5, Laci Havlat, Norris, 20:06.33; 6, Atlee Wallman, Norris, 20:28.62; 7, Lexie Lilienthal, Northwest, 20:32.04; 8, Madeline Swanson, Beatrice, 20:35.83; 9, Evie Keller, Northwest, 20:42.44; 10, Hailley Finkner, Norris, 20:57.55; 11, Sophie Talero, Norris, 21:04.22; 12, Keegan Beisel, Seward, 21:13.73; 13, Alexis Hiatt, Bennington, 21:19.40; 14, Samantha Jensen, Bennington, 21:20.33; 15, Tessa Greisen, Seward, 21:20.67.
Northwest Results
Lexie Lilienthal 20:32.04, Evie Keller 20:42.44, Neelie Dorsey 21:46.52, Sydney Fisher 22:54.64, Leah Carlson 23:04.14, Ellie Brodbeck 25:11.08, Elizabeth Juengst 25:37.33, Hannah Moeller 26:05.72, Mya Eriksen 26:20.52, Daina Rosenlund 26:39.65, Annaliese Anderson 26:49.20, Jayda LaDeaux 28:15.34.
Crusaders place in top 10
HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic had both a boy and a girl place in the top 10 at Tuesday’s Adams Central Invitational.
Jarit Mejia led the Crusader boys by placing second in 17:14. The other runners were Thomas Armstrong (23:23) and Victor Castellanos (23:49).
Allison Haney placed sixth in 23:41 to lead the GICC girls. Glenda Ramirez (14th, 24:41) and Brooklyn Kolbet (15th, 26:03) also medaled. Also competing was Sara McCarraher (29:14).
No team scores were kept at the meet.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders win triangular
Grand Island Central Catholic picked up 3-1 wins over both Kearney Catholic and Hastings in a triangular Tuesday.
The Crusaders No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt and the No. 2 doubles team of Bowdie Fox and Alex King both won their matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Austin Staab also picked up two wins at No. 2 singles.
GICC 3, Hastings 1
Singles
No. 1—Bradyn Schram, H, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
No. 2—Austin Staab, GICC, def. Parker Ablott, H, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1—Jackson Henry/Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Ethan Zimer/Wyatt Tate, H, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2—Bowdie Fox/Alex King, GICC, def. Jackson Graves/Ben Hafer, H, 6-0, 6-0.
GICC 3, Kearney Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1—Kade Schrock, KC, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2—Austin Staab, GICC, def. Matt Eschenbrenner, KC, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1—Jackson Henry/Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Jacob Isaacson/Creighton Sharp, KC, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2—Bowdie Fox/Alex King, GICC, def. Dillon Beachy/Tate Shoemaker, KC, 6-0, 6-0.