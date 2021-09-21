Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: No. 3 Crusaders improve to 15-0 with sweep of Aquinas

SOFTBALL

Northwest tops Patriots

Class B No. 7-rated Northwest extended its winning streak to eight games with a 6-1 victory over Adams Central Tuesday.

Avyn Urbanski and Ahdri Medrano both went 3 for 4 with a run for the Vikings. Maddy Cushing added two hits and two RBIs.

Ava Laurent threw a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking three.

Libby Trausch had the lone hit for the Patriots, a double with two outs in the fourth inning.

Adams Central (13-8) 000 100 0—1 1 0

Northwest (18-5) 102 030 x—6 13 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Schernikau. 2B—AC, Trausch. 3B—NW, Caspersen.

GICC splits in triangular

WAHOO — Grand Island Central Catholic went 1-1 at Tuesday’s Wahoo triangular.

The Crusaders lost to the Class B No. 3-rated hosts 7-2 after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. Sydnie Spaulding doubled for one of GICC’s four hits.

The Crusaders bounced back to roll past York 13-2 in four innings.