Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: Vikings pick up 3-0 victory over No. 10 Adams Central

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Northwest sweeps No. 10 Patriots

HASTINGS — Halle Palu put down 14 kills to lead Northwest to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Class B No. 10-rated Adams Central Tuesday.

Ashlynn Brown, Rylie Rice and Chloe Mader all added seven kills for the Vikings (8-7). Mader also had 17 points with four aces.

Kinzi Havranek amassed 38 set assists and 21 points while Sophia McKinney collected 16 digs.

“I was really pleased with our level of play in set 1,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We have been focusing on getting stronger starts and I felt like that was a highlight today. We played a solid first set. Set 2 and 3 were more back and forth with both teams going on small runs.

“Halle Palu had a very strong night leading the way with 14 kills. She got herself into position better and made smart plays. We had great balance again with Ashlynn Brown, Rylie Rice, and Chloe Mader all contributing seven kills. I really hope that our balance helps us out in our next game on Thursday at GICC.”

Islanders sweep Lincoln Southeast