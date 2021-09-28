Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: Vikings pick up 3-0 victory over No. 10 Adams Central

PREP VOLLEYBALL
Northwest sweeps No. 10 Patriots
HASTINGS — Halle Palu put down 14 kills to lead Northwest to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Class B No. 10-rated Adams Central Tuesday.
Ashlynn Brown, Rylie Rice and Chloe Mader all added seven kills for the Vikings (8-7). Mader also had 17 points with four aces.
Kinzi Havranek amassed 38 set assists and 21 points while Sophia McKinney collected 16 digs.
“I was really pleased with our level of play in set 1,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We have been focusing on getting stronger starts and I felt like that was a highlight today. We played a solid first set. Set 2 and 3 were more back and forth with both teams going on small runs.
“Halle Palu had a very strong night leading the way with 14 kills. She got herself into position better and made smart plays. We had great balance again with Ashlynn Brown, Rylie Rice, and Chloe Mader all contributing seven kills. I really hope that our balance helps us out in our next game on Thursday at GICC.”
Islanders sweep Lincoln Southeast
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High picked up its second consecutive 3-0 victory with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-22 victory over winless Lincoln Southeast Tuesday.
A balanced attack keyed the Islanders (8-11), who have won four of their last six matches. Emma Smith and Tia Traudt both had eight kills while Rylie Huff added seven.
Claire Kelly finished with 28 set assists. Jaylen Hansen had 12 digs and Traudt added 10.
Lauren Taylor recorded four aces, Traudt had three and Hansen two. Kaiden Dahmer put down three blocks and Huff two for Grand Island, which hosts Lincoln High Thursday.
Deshler tops Heartland Lutheran
DESHLER — Deshler swept Heartland Lutheran 25-7, 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday.
Maggie Bexten and Kiki Nyanok both had eight kills for the Red Hornets (7-9). Brynn Saddler added seven.
“It seemed like we were a little out of sorts and couldn’t get things rolling,” Red Hornets coach Connie Hiegel said. “We passed OK but from there we struggled.”
BOYS TENNIS
GICC wins Kearney Catholic Invite
KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic went a combined 17-2 to win the eight-team Kearney Catholic Invitational Tuesday.
The Crusaders won both doubles divisions with 5-0 records.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt won each match by at least an 8-4 margin.
The No. 2 doubles team of Bowdie Fox and Alex King won their semifinal and final matches by 8-3 scores.
Caden Menaugh finished 3-1 at No. 1 singles with an 8-5 loss to Kearney Catholic’s Kade Schrock in the semifinals.
Austin Staab finished second at No. 2 singles, only losing to Gretna’s Ethan Highley 8-4 in the championship match.
Kearney Catholic Invite
Team Scoring
GICC 25, Kearney Catholic 20, Lexington 19, Gretna 19, Beatrice 12, Adams Central 5, Holdrege 4, Kearney Catholic JV 2.
SOFTBALL
Islanders sweep Links
Grand Island Senior High picked up a pair of mercy-rule wins over Lincoln High on senior night.
The Islanders used a six-run fourth inning to win the opener 10-2 in five.
Braelyn Sindelar led the 12-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Adriana Cabello held the Links to one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Grand Island scored eight in the first inning and seven more in the third to blast Lincoln High 15-3 in three innings in the second contest.
Cabello went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs. Leslie Ramos and Jaidyn Walford each added two hits.
Sindelar gave up three runs on six hits.
Lincoln High 010 10—2 2 4
Grand Island 121 6x—10 12 1
WP—Cabello. LP—Thomas. 2B—LH, Thomas.
Lincoln High (6-20) 012—3 6 4
Grand Island (14-22) 807—15 12 1
WP—Sindelar. LP—Gegg. 2B—GI, Cabello, Sindelar, Walford 2.
GIRLS GOLF
Vikings win Adams Central Invite
HASTINGS — Northwest shot a 372 to comfortably win the six-team Adams Central Invitational by 26 strokes Tuesday at Southern Hills Golf Course.
The Vikings finished with three medalists — Taylor Mazour (third, 88), Olivia Ottman (fourth, 88) and Avery Hermesch (seventh, 92).
Adams Central Invitational
Team Scoring
Northwest 372, Kearney Catholic 398, Lexington 413, Adams Central 443, Holdrege 447.
Individual Medalists
1, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 84; 2, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 88; 3, Taylor Mazour, Northwest, 88; 4, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 88; 5, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington 89; 6, Taylor McGuire, Kearney Catholic, 92; 7, Avery Hermesch, Northwest, 92; 8, Zoe Salem, Lexington, 94; 9, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 95; 10, Sofia Hayes, Kearney Catholic, 96.
Northwest Results
Taylor Mazour 88, Olivia Ottman 88, Avery Hermesch 92, Alyana Wattier 104, Alyssa Empfield 111.