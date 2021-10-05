Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: Vikings sweep at Hastings triangular

VOLLEYBALL
Vikings win twice at Hastings
HASTINGS — Northwest extended its winning streak to eight matches with a pair of victories in Tuesday’s Hastings triangular.
The Vikings swept Beatrice 25-15, 25-19. Chloe Mader and Whitney Loman each had eight kills.
Macie Middleton finished with 16 set assists and Kinzi Havranek had 10. Taylor Jakubowski scored 17 points while Mader had nine.
Northwest (16-8) then defeated the host Tigers 25-10, 25-14. Loman had six kills and two blocks while Mader totaled 10 points, four kills and five blocks.
Havranek finished with 10 points, 10 set assists and 16 digs while Sophia McKinney collected 15 digs. Taylor Retzlaff added 11 points.
“After a long weekend on the road I felt like we played well tonight,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. ”I was really proud of our blocking game in the Hastings match. We had a total of eight blocks as a team. Our hitters were really efficient in the Beatrice game; we only had for errors. In both games I felt like our passers did well. Overall I was very pleased with the night.”
The Vikings travel to Class B No. 6-rated Omaha Duchesne Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
GICC’s Mejia second at Centennial
LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jarit Mejia placed second at Tuesday’s Centennial Conference championship at Pioneers Park.
Mejia finished the 5-kilometer course in 17:59.37, just under 10 seconds behind medalist Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian.
In the girls race, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas claimed gold in 2:20.65.
Centennial Conference
At Pioneers Park, Lincoln
BOYS
Team Scoring
Lincoln Christian 14, Lincoln Lutheran 31, Boys Town 81, Columbus Scotus 84, Archbishop Bergan 100, Concordia 108, Bishop Neumann 121, Aquinas 143, Hastings St. Cecilia 145, Kearney Catholic 149.
Individual Top 10
1, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:49.65; 2, Jarit Media, GICC, 17:59.37; 3, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:20.25; 4, Dahlton Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 18:22.94; 5, Hudson Opp, Lincoln Christian, 18:28.29; 6, Brady Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:32.26; 7, Jackson Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 18:45.49; 8, Jude Maguire, Columbus Scotus, 18:46.10; 9, Cameron Herrera, Lincoln Christian, 18:47.21; 10, Robert Hrnchir, Hastings St. Cecilia, 18:49.94.
GICC Results
2, Jarit Mejia, 18:59.37; 32, George Pilsl, 20:29.17.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Lincoln Christian 15, Columbus Scotus 40, Concordia 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 64, Kearney Catholic 69.
Individual Top 10
1, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 20:20.65; 2, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:58.43; 3, Miriam Frasher, Aquinas, 21:38.54; 4, Ava Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 21:38.88; 5, Gianna Frasher, Aquinas, 21;57.32; 6, Sawyer Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 22:40.71; 7, Eva Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 22:56.45; 8, Whitney Klug, Columbus Scotus, 23:04.49; 9, MaKaylee Kassebaum, Lincoln Christian, 23:16.19; 10, Liz Adamy, Columbus Scotus, 23:16.85.
GICC Results
21, Allison Haney, 26:03.09.