Tuesday's City Sports Roundup: Vikings sweep at Hastings triangular

VOLLEYBALL

Vikings win twice at Hastings

“After a long weekend on the road I felt like we played well tonight,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. ”I was really proud of our blocking game in the Hastings match. We had a total of eight blocks as a team. Our hitters were really efficient in the Beatrice game; we only had for errors. In both games I felt like our passers did well. Overall I was very pleased with the night.”