Tuesday's City Sports Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Crusaders sweep past Blue Hill on road
BLUE HILL — Class C-1 No. 4-rated Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 4-0 by sweeping Blue Hill 25-19, 25-22, 25-11 Tuesday.
Chloe Cloud and Evan Glade each had 11 kills for the Crusaders. Carolyn Maser finished with 32 set assists and Haily Asche contributed 11 digs and eight points.
Heartland Lutheran drops two
HARVARD — Heartland Lutheran was swept twice at Tuesday’s Harvard triangular.
The Red Hornets fell to the hosts 25-17, 25-22. Maggie Bexten had three kills and seven digs, Abigail Niemeyer added three kills and Brynn Sadler finished with six set assists.
“We never got into a good rhythm, and Harvard has really improved,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said.
Niemeyer and Paige Peterson were involved in a collision in the second set, and a revamped lineup fell in its next match to Silver Lake 25-17, 25-5.
“We struggled to serve receive,” Hiegel said. “Silver Lake has some nice servers and pretty good hitters.”
Bexten had 13 digs and Niemeyer had 10 for the Red Hornets (1-3).
SOFTBALL
Crusaders split at
Stars’ triangular
KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic lost a heartbreaker and won a blowout during Tuesday’s Kearney Catholic triangular.
The Crusaders were edged by the host Stars 6-5 after they rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jessica Zehendner and Andrea Palma each had two hits for GICC.
The Crusaders piled up 18 runs in the second inning to blast Minden 20-0 in three innings.
Palma threw a one-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks. Zehendner, Shaylin Kucera and Mia Golka all had two hits.
GICC 000 320—5 6 1
Kearney Catholic 300 003—6 4 2
WP—Biddiecome. LP—O’Neill. 2B—KC, Eurek 2. HR—KC, Owen.
Minden 000—0 1 3
GICC (8-3) 2(18)x—20 12 2
WP—Palma. LP—Rogers. 2B—GICC, Boucher, O’Neill, Palma. 3B—GICC, Zehendner.
No. 3 Southwest sweeps Islanders
LINCOLN — Class A No. 3-rated Lincoln Southwest took 7-0 and 10-8 victories from Grand Island Senior High on Tuesday.
The Islanders only managed three hits in the shutout loss in the opener.
In the second game, Grand Island rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough.
Kamdyn Barrientos and Sydney Cobler each had three hits for the Islanders, who outhit the Silver Hawks 12-10. Barrientos had a pair of home runs.
Grand Island 000 000 0—0 3 5
Lincoln SW 310 300 x—7 8 0
LP—Cabello.
Grand Island (0-13) 201 010 4—8 12 6
Lincoln SW (10-1) 320 320 x—10 10 2
LP—Titman. 3B—GI, Cobler. HR—GI, Barrientos 2, Titman.
GIRLS GOLF
GICC wins triangular
The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team posted the best two individual scores to win a triangular with Doniphan-Trumbull and Gibbon Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.
The Crusaders finished with a 196 and were followed by Doniphan-Trumbull (248) and Gibbon (264).
Angela Messere topped GICC with a 41. She was followed by Ashlynn Kucera’s 47.
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular
GICC (196)—Angela Messere 41, Ashlynn Kucera 47, Ember Kleint 53, Kennedi Henke 55, Madeline Logue 63.
Doniphan-Trumbull (248)—Kelsey Essex 51, Sydney Rainforth 54, Haley Keezer 71, Katelyn Varah 72, Cori Wolfe 78.
Gibbon (264)—Andrea Aguilar 57, Danielle Corona 62, Melany Vasquez 63, Jiromi Corona 82, Maribel Gutierrez 87.
Junior Varsity
GICC—Emery Obermiller 63, Hannah Hamik 69, Anna Blake 82, Morgan Schulte 97, Sheridan Puncochar 105.
Islanders shoot 395
at Pius Shootout
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High shot 395 to finish 12th at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout.
Millard North won the team title with a 328, one stroke ahead of Pius and two ahead of North Platte.
The Islanders will host the Grand Island Invitational Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Lincoln Pius X Shootout
At Woodland Hills Golf Course
Team Scoring
Millard North 328, Lincoln Pius X 329, North Platte 330, Lincoln Southwest 345, Papillion-La Vista 345, Lincoln East 352, Lincoln Southeast 353, Omaha Marian 360, Papillion-La Vista South 364, Kearney 369, Millard West 372, Grand Island 395, Columbus 397, Beatrice 415, Lincoln Pius X Green 447, Fremont 462, Lincoln Pius X White 468.
Top Finishers
Kolbas, Pius X, 67; Steele, North Platte, 74; Ruge, Millard North, 75; Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 75; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Morrison, North Platte, 78; Honnens, Lincoln East, 78; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 79; Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 79; Speigel, Pius X, 82; Pesicka, Millard North, 82; Walters, Fremont, 84; Dumler, Lincoln East, 84; Haynes, Papillion-LVS, 85; Hyten, Lincoln Southwest, 85.
