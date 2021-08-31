Tuesday's City Sports Roundup

Red Hornets split at home

Heartland Lutheran split its matches at its home triangular Tuesday. The Red Hornets opened with a 25-8, 25-12 loss to Silver Lake.

“We struggled with our serve receive,” coach Connie Hiegel said.

Brynn Saddler and Abigail Niemeier both had seven digs.

Heartland Lutheran rebounded to top Harvard 25-10, 25-17.

“I was pleased with our team effort,” Hiegel said. “Everyone who was available played and we had a great attitude.”

Carly Niemoth had six aces. Kathleen Spiehs added four aces and four kills while Saddler had five set assists.

SOFTBALL

Crusaders take two

Grand Island Central Catholic came away with a pair of mercy-rule wins during Tuesday’s triangular.

The Crusaders opened with an 11-1 victory over Minden in four innings.

Anna Tibbetts, Shaylin Kucera and Mia Golka all had two hits for the Crusaders. Brielle Saddler picked up the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks.