Tuesday's City Sports Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Vikings top Kearney
Northwest rallied after a first set loss to beat Kearney 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 in the Vikings’ home opener.
Whitney Loman had nine kills while Chloe Mader, Ashlynn Brown and Rylie Rice all added seven.
Kinzi Havranek added 18 set assists while Macie Middleton had 15. Sophia McKinney had 20 digs, Taylor Retzlaff 12 digs and Taylor Jakubowski four blocks.
“The girls really had a lot of grit tonight,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We hustled and had some amazing plays. Our backrow girls played a great game. They showed a lot of heart throughout some long rallies.
“Chloe Mader had a great game all around. She contributed on the net big with seven kills and five blocks and then she went back to the line and served big points and got four aces.”
GICC sweeps Blue Hill
Class C-1 No. 5-rated Grand Island Central Catholic swept Blue Hill 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 in its home opener Tuesday.
Gracie Woods had 11 kills and Chloe Cloud added 10 to lead the Crusaders (4-0).
Carolyn Maser had 28 set assists, 10 points and three aces. Avery Kelly added 16 points with three aces while Jenna Heidelk recorded 10 digs.
Red Hornets split at home
Heartland Lutheran split its matches at its home triangular Tuesday. The Red Hornets opened with a 25-8, 25-12 loss to Silver Lake.
“We struggled with our serve receive,” coach Connie Hiegel said.
Brynn Saddler and Abigail Niemeier both had seven digs.
Heartland Lutheran rebounded to top Harvard 25-10, 25-17.
“I was pleased with our team effort,” Hiegel said. “Everyone who was available played and we had a great attitude.”
Carly Niemoth had six aces. Kathleen Spiehs added four aces and four kills while Saddler had five set assists.
SOFTBALL
Crusaders take two
Grand Island Central Catholic came away with a pair of mercy-rule wins during Tuesday’s triangular.
The Crusaders opened with an 11-1 victory over Minden in four innings.
Anna Tibbetts, Shaylin Kucera and Mia Golka all had two hits for the Crusaders. Brielle Saddler picked up the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
GICC added a 10-2 victory over Kearney Catholic in five innings. Avery O’Boyle went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs. Tibbetts, Golka and Mikah Cller also had two hits.
Culler earned the win, allowing one earned run.
“We put together a complete game tonight and had a lot of fun,” coach Brock Culler said. “The energy level was awesome. The kids played with a lot of confidence. Micah pitched with a lot of confidence and the defense played well behind it. It was a great night for Crusader softball.”
Minden 010 0—1 3 6
GICC 133 4—11 12 2
WP—Saddler. LP—Klaubunde. 2B—GICC, Obermeier. 3B—GICC, Gangwish.
Kearney Catholic 002 00—2 11 5
GICC (8-3) 104 5x—10 9 1
WP—Culler. LP—Biddlecome. 2B—KC, Kaskie, Eurek, Marker.
Vikings sweep Kearney
KEARNEY — Class B No. 7-rated Northwest earned two very different types of wins over Kearney Tuesday.
In the first game, the teams entered extra innings scoreless before the Vikings picked up a 3-1 victory in eight innings. Reba Mader had the go-ahead RBI.
In the second game, Northwest scored eight runs over the final three innings to break open a tied game and win 11-3.
Kylie Caspersen, Maddy Cushing and Kyra Ray all had two hits. Ava Laurent gave up three runs on eight hits with a strikeout over four innings.
Second Game
Northwest (5-4) 200 124 2—11 9 0
Kearney (2-8) 002 100 0—3 9 6
WP—Laurent. Sv.—Caspersen. 2B—NW, Mader, Urbanski.
Note: First game linescore unavailable
Southwest blanks GISH
Lincoln Southwest earned a pair of shutout wins over Grand Island Senior High Tuesday.
The Class A No. 4-rated Silver Hawks won the opener 10-0 in six innings. The Islanders were outhit 10-1 and committed five errors.
Southwest claimed an 11-0 victory in four innings in the second game, again holding Grand Island to one hit.
Lincoln SW 210 304—10 10 1
Grand Island 000 000—0 1 5
WP—Selvage. LP—Cabello. 2B—LSW, Divis, Selvage.
Lincoln SW (8-3) 434 0—11 7 1
Grand Island (2-11) 000 0—0 1 2
WP—Bradley. LP—Sindelar. 2B—LSW, Minarik, Smetter.