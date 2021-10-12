Tuesday's city volleyball roundup: Crusaders, Islanders collect victories

GICC downs Scotus in four

After dropping the third set, Class C-1 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic closed out a 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 25-21 victory over Columbus Scotus Tuesday.

Chloe Cloud amassed 17 kills and five blocks for the Crusaders (25-1). Lucy Ghaifan added 12 kills and five blocks.

Carolyn Maser dished out 44 set assists to go along with her 12 digs and 10 points.

Jenna Heidelk collected 30 digs while Gracie Woods had 26. Maddie Weyers scored 11 points with three aces while Alyssa Wilson had 17 digs, 10 points and two aces.

Islanders extend winning streak

LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High extended its winning streak to nine matches with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 sweep at Lincoln Northeast Tuesday.

Tia Traudt led the Islanders (15-11) with 14 kills, 20 digs and four aces. Haedyn Hoos added 13 kills.

Claire Kelly handed out 28 set assists to go along with 10 digs. Jaylen Hansen also had 10 digs while Kiera Jones had three blocks and Ella Beckstrom three aces.

Red Hornets drop two