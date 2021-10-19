Tuesday's city volleyball roundup: Vikings and Crusaders pick up wins: Islanders split

Northwest tops York in four sets

YORK — After dropped the first set, Northwest came back to down York 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 Tuesday.

Whitney Loman had 14 kills to go along with 15 points and 15 digs for the Vikings (21-11). Ashleynn Brown put down 13 kills.

Kinzi Havranek totaled 24 points with two aces and 18 set assists. Macie Middleton dished out 26 assists. Chloe Mader had seven kills and seven blocks while Taylor Jakubowski recorded 18 points with three aces and nine kills.

Sophia McKinney collected 27 digs and Taylor Retzlaff scored 15 points.

“We played a complete game tonight,” Northwest coahc Lindsey Harders said. “Our servers were aggressive and we had great balance. When Ashlynn Brown went to the back row then it was Whitney Loman’s turn. They both provided a lot of great swings on the outside for us.

“We knew that Masa Scheierman would get her good kills, she is a great player. Our focus was to try to serve aggressive so they couldn’t get her the ball as much. I felt like we were successful at this.