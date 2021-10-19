Tuesday's city volleyball roundup: Vikings and Crusaders pick up wins: Islanders split

Northwest tops York in four sets
YORK — After dropped the first set, Northwest came back to down York 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 Tuesday.
Whitney Loman had 14 kills to go along with 15 points and 15 digs for the Vikings (21-11). Ashleynn Brown put down 13 kills.
Kinzi Havranek totaled 24 points with two aces and 18 set assists. Macie Middleton dished out 26 assists. Chloe Mader had seven kills and seven blocks while Taylor Jakubowski recorded 18 points with three aces and nine kills.
Sophia McKinney collected 27 digs and Taylor Retzlaff scored 15 points.
“We played a complete game tonight,” Northwest coahc Lindsey Harders said. “Our servers were aggressive and we had great balance. When Ashlynn Brown went to the back row then it was Whitney Loman’s turn. They both provided a lot of great swings on the outside for us.
“We knew that Masa Scheierman would get her good kills, she is a great player. Our focus was to try to serve aggressive so they couldn’t get her the ball as much. I felt like we were successful at this.
“We also got a lot of good touches on her ball from Halle Palu, Chloe Mader and Taylor Jakubowski. And our defense did an outstanding job of hanging in some long rallies. Overall I’m very pleased with the night.”
GICC sweeps past Lincoln Christian
LINCOLN — Class C-1 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 26-1 with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 sweep at Lincoln Christian Tuesday.
Chloe Cloud led a balanced attack with nine kills. Lucy Ghaifan added eight while Alyssa Wilson and Gracie Woods each had five.
Carolyn Maser had 23 set assists, nine points and nine digs. Jenna Heidelk had 18 digs and Wilson added 10.
Islanders split matches in HAC tournament
FREMONT — Grand Island Senior High saw its 10-match winning streak come to a close while going 1-1 during Tuesday’s play in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
The Islanders were swept by Class A No. 10-rated Lincoln Pius X 25-21, 25-23, 25-16. Tia Traudt had 15 kills while Haedyn Hoos, Kaiden Dahmer and Emma Smith all added six.
Claire Kelly had 35 set assists and 11 digs. Jaylen Hansen also collected 11 digs.
Grand Island (17-12) bounced back to down Norfolk 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 behind 16 kills from Hoos and 14 by Traudt, who also had five aces and 27 digs.
Kelly had 35 set assists while Hansen picked up 20 digs.
Fullerton sweeps Red Hornets
FULLERTON — Fullerton snapped a three-match losing streak by sweeping Heartland Lutheran 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 Tuesday in the Warriors’ regular-season finale.
Red Hornets coach Connie Hiegel said she was encouraged by her team’s play despite what the scores might have indicated.
“Overall we played well and stuck with it,” she said. “We showed our moxie and fight having everybody back for the first time in a while.”
Brynn Saddler had six set assists and Maggie Bexten nine digs for the Red Hornets. Kiki Nyanok added six digs and two kills, while Carly Niemoth and Kathleen Spiehs also had two kills each.
Heartland Lutheran (8-16) closes out its regular season at the Silver Lake quad Thursday.