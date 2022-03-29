Tuesday's Independent track and field results

Norris Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Norris 128.5, Northwest 111, Elkhorn North 71.5, Seward 63, Elkhorn 60, Crete 55, Boys Town 53, Lincoln Lutheran 52.5, Ashland-Greenwood 34, Aurora 30.5.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Ballard, BT, 54-0; 2, Pompey, BT, 49-9; 3, Bessler, CRE, 49-3.
Discus — 1, Bessler, CRE, 165-8; 2, Ballard, BT, 161-4 1/2; 3, Thomas, EN, 161-0.
Long jump — 1, Staehr, AUR, 21-11 1/2; 2, Willey, CRE, 21-4; 3, Hoehne, NOR, 20-0 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Petersen, ELK, 42-0 1/2; 2, Borchardt, NOR, 40-3; 3, Chica, CRE, 39-11.
High jump — 1, Puelz, LL, 6-1; 2, Shepard, AG, 5-10; 3, Ramaekers, AUR, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1, Knott, SEW, 13-4; 2, Vokes, NW, 12-10; 3, Moseley, NW, 12-4.
100 — 1, Isele, NW, 11.29; 2, Ozenbaugh, NOR, 11.34; 3, Mountain, ELK, 11.44.
200 — 1, Cerny, NOR, 23.53; 2, Young, EN, 23.54; 3, Ozenbaugh, NOR, 23.58.
400 — 1, Lebo, LL, 52.17; 2, Madsen, NOR, 54.12; 3, Wiegert, NW, 55.10.
800 — 1, Cooper, NOR, 2:05.61; 2, Lebo, LL, 2:07.81; 3, Salter, NW, 2:08.96.
1,600 — 1, Cooper, NOR, 4:53.13; 2, Nottingham, SEW, 4:55.38; 3, Ross, EN, 4:56.51.
3,200 —1, Nottingham, SEW, 10:37.09; 2, Franzen, LL, 10:54.67; 3, Sutherland, NW, 11:02.75.
110 hurdles — 1, Shepard, AG, 15.12; 2, Pendles, BT, 15.29; 3, Horner, EN, 15.51.
300 hurdles — 1, Shepard, AG, 42.16; 2, Horner, EN, 42.39; 3, Richardson, NW, 43.56.
400 relay — 1, Crete (J. Kracl, I. Kracl, Willey, Ortiz) 44.77; 2, Elkhorn 45.04; 3, Northwest 45.09.
1,600 relay — 1, Norris (Flanders, Gates, Madsen, Macklin) 3:40.73; 2, Northwest 3:40.91; 3, Aurora 3:47.35.
3,200 relay — 1, Norris (Talero, Pomajzl, Finley, Boonstra) 8:56.80; 2, Northwest 9:05.25; 3, Seward, 9:17.39.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Northwest 154, Elkhorn North 129.5, Norris 119, Seward 71, Elkhorn 66, Lincoln Lutheran
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Burbach, NOR, 43-2 1/2; 2, Lajara, EN, 36-6; 3, Kircher, NOR, 35-11 1/2.
Discus — 1, Hibbert, SEW, 137-9 1/2; 2, Osterhaus, NOR, 126-6; 3, Brown, NOR, 121-4.
Long jump — 1, Bredthauer, NOR, 18-1 3/4; 2, Roby, NW, 16-1; 3, Williams, NOR, 15-9 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Middleton, NW, 33-7 1/2; 2, Hague, ELK, 33-3 1/2; 3, Williams, NOR, 33-0.
High jump — 1, Gerdes, AG, 5-0; 2, Rice, NOR, 5-0; 3, Wachel, LL, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1, Bishop, EN, 10-0; 2, Dutiot, EN, 10-0; 3, Bischorff, NOR, 9-6.
100 — 1, Bredthauer, NOR, 12.34; 2, Rodencal, LL, 12.50; 3, Urbanski, NW, 12.56.
200 — 1, Urbanski, NW, 26.81; 2, Roby, NW, 27.20; 3, Leimbach, LL, 27.73.
400 — 1, Stodden, EN, 1:01.38; 2, Larsen, ELK, 1:03.91; 3, Mings, NW, 1:04.74.
800 — 1, Stodden, EN, 2:28.79; 2, R. Mader, NW, 2:30.16; 3, Thomas, NOR, 2:30.83.
1,600 — 1, Karmazin, EN, 5:39.98; 2, Zavala, NOR, 5:42.09; 3, Mead, EN, 5:49.41.
3,200 — 1, Beisel, SEW, 13:10.75; 2, McArdle, EN, 13:38.40; 3, Dorsey, NW, 13:40.42.
100 hurdles — 1, Rodencal, LL, 14.38; 2, Krafka, NW, 15.75; 3, Dutoit, EN, 16.45.
300 hurdles — 1, Rodencal, LL, 49.09; 2, Beck, NW, 50.69; 2, C. Mader, NW, 51.16.
400 relay — 1. Northwest (Urbanski, Roby, Mings, Ray) 51.55; 2, Norris 52.41; 3, Elkhorn 52.54.
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest (Mings, Roby, R. Mader, Loman) 4:15.42; Elkhorn North 4:20.46; Elkhorn 4:33.67.
3,200 relay — 1. Norris (Zavala, Havlat, Leyden, Thomas) 10:40.83; 2, Elkhorn North 10:49.95; 3, Elkhorn 10:56.30.