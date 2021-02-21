Two Aurora seniors go out as Class B state champions

OMAHA — Caden Svoboda and Trevor Kluck have been wrestling together for the past 15 years.

Now the Aurora teammates can celebrate together as state champions.

The Huskie seniors wrapped up their careers with Class B state titles after Saturday’s action at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Svoboda won the 106-pound title with a 41-2 record, while Kluck won the 145-pound title with a 44-1.

“It means the world because we’ve been doing this together for a long time,” Svoboda said. “It just means the world to both of us that we are by each other’s side.”

Aurora coach Derek Keasling said the two have done a lot for the Huskie program. The two hold numerous school records and finish their careers as four-time medalists.

“That’s great to see them finish it out,” he said. “It was their goals to win state championships, even though we thought they would win one sooner because of how great they are.

“But it’s very fulfilling because they kind of helped put Aurora back on the map and the younger kids just look up to those two.”

Kluck had to work to get his title over Hastings’ Landon Weidner.