Two Aurora seniors go out as Class B state champions

OMAHA — Caden Svoboda and Trevor Kluck have been wrestling together for the past 15 years.
Now the Aurora teammates can celebrate together as state champions.
The Huskie seniors wrapped up their careers with Class B state titles after Saturday’s action at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Svoboda won the 106-pound title with a 41-2 record, while Kluck won the 145-pound title with a 44-1.
“It means the world because we’ve been doing this together for a long time,” Svoboda said. “It just means the world to both of us that we are by each other’s side.”
Aurora coach Derek Keasling said the two have done a lot for the Huskie program. The two hold numerous school records and finish their careers as four-time medalists.
“That’s great to see them finish it out,” he said. “It was their goals to win state championships, even though we thought they would win one sooner because of how great they are.
“But it’s very fulfilling because they kind of helped put Aurora back on the map and the younger kids just look up to those two.”
Kluck had to work to get his title over Hastings’ Landon Weidner.
After trailing 3-0 in the second period, Kluck battled back to tie the score at 4-all entering the final period. He got the winning takedown with 53 seconds left.
Kluck said he wasn’t going to let a 3-0 deficit affect him.
“I just wanted it more and I’ve wanted this for three years and I haven’t accomplished it. Today I got it,” Kluck said.
Svoboda earned his title by defeating Gering’s Ashton Dane 6-0 in his final match. He scored two takedowns and a reversal.
Svoboda has a state championship like his father, Chad, accomplished while competing for the Huskies in 1997.
“I can definitely rub it in his face now,” Svoboda said.
Teammate Mack Owens lost 10-5 to Bennington’s Luke McDonald in the 182-pound final.
Those efforts helped the Huskies finish third in Class B with 107 points. Brekyn Papineau finished third at 195, while Aaron Jividen took fourth at 285.
Duda grabs 200th win with second title
Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda made history for Broken Bow.
The Indian senior became the first wrestler in school history to win two state titles. He did that by capturing his 200th career win with a 3-2 victory over Blair’s Dexter Larsen and finished the season with a 51-0 record.
“Being the first do that is the best feeling in the whole wide world,” Duda said. “It’s great to do that for my town, my coaches, my friends and my family. It just means so much to me because all the goals I’ve set have been completed.”
It was a battle of undefeated wrestlers as Larsen was 51-0 entering the match. Duda scored the lone takedown with 27 seconds left of the second period for a 3-0 lead.
Duda said he expected a battle from Larsen.
“I’ve been watching him all year and I knew he was going to be a secret weapon,” Duda said. “He was a tough kid.”
The Indians finished sixth with 81 points. Cyrus Wells finished third at 126, while Connor Wells took sixth at 145 and Sawyer Bumgarner came in third at 285.