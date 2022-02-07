Two Grand Island Senior High bowlers just miss making top tournament at state

A pair of Grand Island Senior High bowlers just missed making the final state tournament bracket.

Brayden Lee finished ninth in the qualifying rounds after firing an 886 total score, just five off of Columbus’ Ryland Prokepec, who not only made the final spot but the captured the boys individual title as well.

Kaden Kuusela was close as well as he came in 11th with an 872 score.

Northwest’s Jimmie Bradley came in 16th with an 844, while Grand Island’s Adam Dreher was 38th with a 701.

Hastings had four bowlers compete as well. Ethan Crecelious was the highest finisher for the Tigers as he finished 27th a 774, while Andrew Matthies was 41st with a 679, Lavon Handler was 44th with a 665 and Dante Aulner Staggs was 51st with a 653.

During the girls tournament, Grand Island Senior High’s Anna Kolar and Northwest’s Jamie Riley both competed.

Kolar finished 13th as she bowled a 694, while Riley bowled a 476.

Also, Hastings had three bowlers. Winter Martin justed missed making the top eight tournament as she finished ninth with a 720.