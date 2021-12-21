Two key wins gets Northwest rolling in dual victory over Aurora

A span of two matches got Northwest rolling against Aurora.
The Vikings found themselves in tight battles during most of the 120 and 126 pound matches, but Gavin Ruff and Roland Murillo found ways to get pins, helping the Vikings defeat the Huskies 46-30 Tuesday.
Ruff broke a 4-all tie with a takedown and putting Colin Kennedy on his back at the end of the second period. Ruff dominated the third before getting the pin in 5:11. Murillo fought off his back for almost the entire second period before coming back to get the pin over Tyson Kottwitz in the third in 4:56 to give the Vikings an 18-12 lead.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said those two matches were big wins for the Vikings.
“Those guys came up huge for us,” he said. “Colin took us down right away but Gavin fought back and stayed in good position, and battled to the end. That five-point move at the end of the second period sparked some momentum for him.
“Then Roland fought very hard to stay off his back in the second period and got the pin later. He’s just getting better and better each day. We have some young guys who fight to the end and those guys did just that.
After those wins, Clancy Martin (132), Rylan Cooley (138) and Caleb Vokes (145) scored pins for the Vikings to give them a 36-12 lead.
Aurora did get an Allen Stalnaker pin at 152, then a Britton Kemling 8-5 victory over Bo Bushhousen at 160 to cut the deficit to 36-21.
But Cooper Ewoldt scored a 13-4 major decision over Kendrick Owens at 170 and Nolan Moorman put the dual away with a pin at 182 to give Northwest a commanding 46-21 lead.
“Once we got on a roll, it was hard to stop,” Sybrandts said. “I told Nolan to give us six minutes and look for that pinning combo if you can and he ended up getting the pin for us. It was great to see.”
However, Aurora scored a win in battle of rated wrestlers at 220 pounds as No. 6 Jack Allen knocked off No. 2 Victor Isele 5-3. Allen scored the first points of the match on a takedown at the edge of the mat to gain early momentum.
“That was a good win for Jack,” Aurora coach Derek Keasling said. “Those are two strong horses going at it. Jack did a great job of winning the hand fight. Plus, he’s one of the hardest working kids on the team and outworks everyone. He didn’t fade.”
Aurora also got wins from Aaron Jividen (No. 3 at 285), Jack Spiehs (113) and Mack Owens (No. 2 at 195) with pins.
But Keasling said the Huskies, who were without Brekyn Papineau (No. 3 at 182), didn’t wrestle well against Northwest where the setting had a spotlight shining down onto the mat.
“Overall, we just got outwrestled, plain and simple,” he said. “There were a lot of swing matches in that dual that we thought we could win but they came out on top in a majority of them. We didn’t wrestle with good technique and our positioning was terrible.
“We just did a lot of things wrong and just couldn’t finish. And we had a lot of young kids who haven’t wrestled on varsity in this setting and I think we might have gotten blinded by the lights a little bit and we didn’t respond well.”
Sybrandts said the win over the Huskies is a good confidence booster going into the five-day moratorium, which begins Wednesday.
“It’s a big rivalry with the two of us and you never know how it’s going to go,” Sybrandts said. “I knew it was going to be a battle. They have the state experience with big guys and with us having some young kids, you never know what you’re going to get. This is a huge confidence builder for us, and it puts a good taste in our kids’ mouth going into the break.”
Northwest 46, Aurora 30
285—Aaron Jividen, AUR, pinned Adam Aparcio, NW, 0:48; 106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Kartsen Hohm, AUR, 5:36; 113—Jack Spiehs, AUR, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 3:38; 120—Gavin Ruff, NW, pinned Colin Kennedy, AUR, 5:11; 126—Roland Murillo, NW, pinned Tyson Kottwitz, AUR, 4:57; 138, Rylan Cooley, NW, pinned Elijah Perez, AUR, 5:44; 145—Caleb Vokes, NW, pinned Damian Stanley, AUR, 0:58; 152—Allen Stalnaker, AUR, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 4:00; 160—Britton Kemling, AUR, dec. Bo Bushhousen, NW, 8-5; 170—Cooper Ewoldt, NW, maj. dec. Kendrik Owens, AUR, 13-4; 182—Nolan Moorman, NW, pinned Garrett Bellis, AUR, 2:27; 195—Mack Owens, AUR, pinned Joseph Stein, NW, 5:22; 220—Jack Allen, AUR, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 5-3.
GIRLS
Aurora 48, Northwest 18
The Northwest and Aurora wrestling teams made their dual debuts Tuesday.
The two teams split the four matches, but the Huskies had six forfeit victories to come away with a 48-18 victory over the Vikings.
During the competition, Kehlanee Bengtson and Tiffany Senff both scored pins for Aurora. Bengtson pinned Emma Harb in 0:27 at 138, while Senff stuck Isabella Rivera in 1:18 at 165.
“That’s pretty exciting to see the girls go out there and compete,” Keasling said. “Both those girls have a lot of experience for us as Tiffany was a state champ for us at the NSWCA girls state wrestling meet last year and Kehlanee had a lot of success at the youth level. We know what to expect out of them. They are fun to watch.”
The Vikings got their wins from Miah Kenny, Chloe Mader and Megan Boyd. Kenny pinned Shyann Shaw in 1:02 at 145, while Mader improved to 7-0 on the season after pinning Chloe Spade in 4:15. Boyd earned her victory via forfeit.
“I told the girls to go out there and have fun,” Sybrandts said. “There’s nothing like wrestling in front of your home crowd. But this is where we start and build our program.
“I thought our winners did a great job. Chloe continues to impress us with what she does and is continuing to get better and Miah got a good win.”
The two teams raised over $300 for the costs of cancer treatments for Northwest’s Wyatt Gildersleeve and Aurora’s Kieran Akerson, who were named honorary captains for their teams.
Aurora 48, Northwest 18
100—Double forfeit; 107—Maggie Brandt, AUR, won by forf.; 114—Natalie Bisbee, AUR, won by forf.; 120—Lyndsay Jensen, AUR, won by forf.; 126—Mae Sikes, AUR, won by forf.; 132—Cadance Jarzynka, AUR, won by forf.; 138—Kehlanee Bengtson, AUR, pinned Emma Harb, NW, 0:27; 145—Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Shyann Shaw, AUR, 1:02; 152—Chloe Mader, NW, pinned Chloe Spady, AUR, 4:15; 165—Tiffany Senff, AUR, pinned Isabella Rivera, NW, 1:18; 185—Megan Boyd, NW, won by forf.; 236—Tia Geigre, AUR, won by forf.