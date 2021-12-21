Two key wins gets Northwest rolling in dual victory over Aurora

A span of two matches got Northwest rolling against Aurora.

The Vikings found themselves in tight battles during most of the 120 and 126 pound matches, but Gavin Ruff and Roland Murillo found ways to get pins, helping the Vikings defeat the Huskies 46-30 Tuesday.

Ruff broke a 4-all tie with a takedown and putting Colin Kennedy on his back at the end of the second period. Ruff dominated the third before getting the pin in 5:11. Murillo fought off his back for almost the entire second period before coming back to get the pin over Tyson Kottwitz in the third in 4:56 to give the Vikings an 18-12 lead.

Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said those two matches were big wins for the Vikings.

“Those guys came up huge for us,” he said. “Colin took us down right away but Gavin fought back and stayed in good position, and battled to the end. That five-point move at the end of the second period sparked some momentum for him.

“Then Roland fought very hard to stay off his back in the second period and got the pin later. He’s just getting better and better each day. We have some young guys who fight to the end and those guys did just that.