Two-minute stretch haunts Grand Island Northwest in loss to Scotus at state tourney

OMAHA — Columbus Scotus’ dream scenario was a nightmare for Northwest.

The No. 4-rated Shamrocks scored three goals in a two-minute stretch late in the first half on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Vikings Wednesday afternoon in first-round play of the Class B state tournament at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium.

After Libbie Brezenski opened the scoring for Scotus with a goal in the 19th minute, Scotus (16-2) hit Northwest (15-3) with a swift knockout punch. Lacie Hartman scored in the 31st and 33rd minute and Brezenski added another goal on an assist by Izzie Kadavy less than 30 seconds later, giving the Shamrocks a 4-0 advantage that they carried into the intermission.

“It was one of those situations where you just wanted time to stop,” Vikings coach Jess Herrmann said. “You would’ve liked to have been able to take a timeout real quick and regroup, but unfortunately, Scotus is so talented — they put their foot down and that’s what good teams do.

“We just weren’t able to stop them in that stretch.”

Brezenski, who completed a hat trick with her third goal of the match in the 48th minute, said scoring flurries have been frequent for the Shamrocks this season.

“Usually when we score, it’s bang, bang, bang and we have such high adrenaline,” Brezenski said. “We’re just trying to get the ball back (and score again) and we’ve got to do it now.

“We knew that we had to take it to them early and try to finish the game off early.”

While the match technically wasn’t decided, Herrmann said a 4-0 deficit with 47 minutes to play with temperatures in the mid-90s was obviously a huge hurdle to overcome.

“I think if we could’ve kept them to a goal or two in the first half, we would’ve at least given ourselves a chance,” Herrmann said. “Our girls came out and played extremely hard in the second half, which was what we asked of them. We came out in the second half, scored a goal and played them very even.

“In both halves, I thought we possessed the ball very well, but it was just that one stretch that Scotus was quite a bit better than us in.”

Northwest controlled possession for much of the second half, but could only muster a lone goal by Lexie Lilienthal on a direct kick in the 42nd minute, cutting the Vikings’ deficit to 4-1. It was the 11th goal of the season for Lilienthal.

“I couldn’t have been any happier for Lexie — that was really special,” Herrmann said. “Her dad (Travis Lilienthal) has been an assistant with me for the last 10 years, so she has always been hanging around the field since she was a little elementary student. For her to get a goal on a stage like this was really great for Lexie and her dad.”

Scotus outshot the Vikings 16-9 and had a 2-1 advantage in corner kicks. Faith Weber finished with six saves for the Shamrocks, while Letacia Rego Gaussmann had seven stops in goal for Northwest.

Herrmann said the Vikings needed another goal early in the second half to put a little pressure on Scotus.

“One of the things that we talked about at halftime was that we earned the right to be here just like they did and I don’t think we really showed that in the first half,” Herrmann said. “In the second half, we just tried to focus on possessing the ball, playing together and having fun.

“We got a lot more shots in the second half and, obviously, if a few of those go in, it could’ve been a lot different game.”

Herrmann, whose team lost to the Shamrocks 4-0 back on April 11 in Grand Island, said Northwest was focused on slowing freshman Emma Brezenski, who entered the state tournament with a team-high 38 goals for Scotus. While stopping the younger Brezenski was accomplished, the Shamrocks had too much overall firepower.

“Anna Keller marked (Emma Brezenski) in the first half and she really didn’t hurt us at all,” Herrmann said. “The problem was that Scotus has so many other skilled players that we weren’t able to keep up with them and they capitalized on that.”

Despite the loss, Herrmann said it was a memorable season for the Vikings, who were making the program’s first state-tournament appearance. Northwest will graduate four seniors in Alexis Julesgard, Taylor Paul, Brenda Rodriguez and Katie Weaver, but bring back several key contributors, including a freshman class that combined for 56 goals and 36 assists in 2022.

“We’ve kind of seen this coming and we’ve been climbing this hill and inching and inching toward the top for years,” Herrmann said. “We’ve finally gotten to the top of the hill and we want to stay up there. For these younger plays to come down here and get this experience is going to be crucial down the road.

“Anybody can see that the future is bright for us — you can’t deny that. I think we maybe caught some people off-guard this year that weren’t aware of our program, but our coaches and the girls haven’t been totally shocked by this. Now, we just need to have a great offseason, replicate this season and get back here.”