Uncertain start to season develops into state tournament ending for Grand Island Crusaders

Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala wasn’t sure what kind of team she going to have when the season got underway.
The Crusaders lost two seniors from last year’s 24-4 team that lost in the district final plus three more players transferred to different schools.
GICC still managed to go 30-1 and earned the school’s 33rd trip to the state volleyball tournament.
“I wasn’t sure how everything would pan out but this has a been a great group to coach this year,” Zavala said. “They are fun to be around and easy to be around. And getting to state has been a goal of theirs so I’m glad they got it achieved.”
The Class C-1 No. 3 Crusaders will take on No. 8 Gothenburg at 1 p.m. on the south court Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
One of the reasons for GICC’s success is its height with four players who are over 6-0. That has helped the Crusaders produce 199 blocks on the season as 6-1 senior Chloe Cloud, a Bellevue University commit, leads the way with 75, while 6-0 junior Lucy Ghaifan has 51.
Zavala said this might be one of the best blocking teams in her 47 years of coaching.
“That is our strength and when you have a good blocking team, you will have some errors, and teams may to change their attacks against us so that helps our defensive players out to watch for tips and all that,” Zavala said.
Balance is another reason for their success. The Crusaders have four players with over 100 kills as setter Carolyn Maser has dished out 803 assists. Cloud leads the way with 275 kills, while 6-0 junior Gracie Woods adds 245 and Ghaifan has 224. Alyssa Wilson has chipped in 151 kills.
“Carolyn has a likable personality and she has strong hands. She’s 6-0 but she might have grown a little bit and having a 6-0 setter really helps. She understands the game,” Zavala said. “Chloe has had a nice season for us hitting but when she goes to the back row, we don’t really skip a beat with Lucy. She has natural strength and is continuing to get better.
“And Gracie is recovering from shoulder surgery. She is playing much better now than she was at the beginning of the year and is not as sore but she still has to watch her swings. She is a complete player for us. And Alyssa has steadily improved as a hitter as the year has gone on.”
Serving has been another area that has impressed Zavala. GICC has four players with over 30 ace serves with Maser leading the way with 41 while Wilson and Avery Kelly have chipped in 40 and Maddie Weyers has 30.
“We have a lot of serving subs who have come in and done a great job and all the servers we use are over 90%,” Zavala said.
Jenna Heidelk is the Crusaders’ libero this season and leads the defense with 331 digs.
“She has done quite well as she is returning from shoulder surgery. I needed a libero so we let her be one. She’s a good passer and she’s done nothing but improve and is one of our best serve receiver this season,” Zavala said.
GICC takes on a Gothenburg team that Zavala says is very athletic with five players with over 100 kills. Clara Evert leads the Swedes with 245 kills, while Aubrey O’Hare has added 215 kills. They have a two-setter system with Ashlyn Richeson and O’Hare reaching 418 and 379 assists.
“They have an athletic team who swings very hard. And they like to set their outsides a lot. They will be a challenge but I think the girls will be ready,” Zavala said.
Getting to Saturday won’t be easy as Zavala said Class C-1 is a tough class from top to bottom. The Crusaders are one of four teams in the C-1 field that have over 30 wins.
Zavala said the team which can handle the distractions of the state tournament better the most should have the most success.
“There will be a lot of distractions this week and whoever can stay focused within all those distractions will be key,” Zavala said. “There are a lot of good teams this year. The team who has the stars aligned is the team that’s going to win it this week.”