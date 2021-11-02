Uncertain start to season develops into state tournament ending for Grand Island Crusaders

Balance is another reason for their success. The Crusaders have four players with over 100 kills as setter Carolyn Maser has dished out 803 assists. Cloud leads the way with 275 kills, while 6-0 junior Gracie Woods adds 245 and Ghaifan has 224. Alyssa Wilson has chipped in 151 kills.

“Carolyn has a likable personality and she has strong hands. She’s 6-0 but she might have grown a little bit and having a 6-0 setter really helps. She understands the game,” Zavala said. “Chloe has had a nice season for us hitting but when she goes to the back row, we don’t really skip a beat with Lucy. She has natural strength and is continuing to get better.

“And Gracie is recovering from shoulder surgery. She is playing much better now than she was at the beginning of the year and is not as sore but she still has to watch her swings. She is a complete player for us. And Alyssa has steadily improved as a hitter as the year has gone on.”

Serving has been another area that has impressed Zavala. GICC has four players with over 30 ace serves with Maser leading the way with 41 while Wilson and Avery Kelly have chipped in 40 and Maddie Weyers has 30.

“We have a lot of serving subs who have come in and done a great job and all the servers we use are over 90%,” Zavala said.