Undefeated Wahoo sweeps past Adams Central

LINCOLN — Wahoo survived a tough first set Wednesday and went on to defeat Adams Central at the state volleyball tournament.
The undefeated Warriors moved to 33-0 with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 victory in a first-round Class C-1 match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wahoo advances to a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday while the season ends for the 22-12 Patriots.
Adams Central, seeded eighth in the eight-team tourney, was seeking to repeat its district final magic. The Patriots defeated 10-time champion Grand Island Central Catholic last Saturday to earn a berth at state.
“We knew that they were a good team because they beat GICC,’’ Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “Winning that first set was huge.’’
That opening set was tied at 22 but a kill by Mya Larson נthe coach’s daughter נput the Warriors ahead to stay. Another Larson kill and a Patriots’ serving error helped Wahoo take a 1-0 lead in the match
The Patriots, making their first state tourney appearance since 1988, hung tough again in the second set. It was tied at 14 before Wahoo started to pull away, eventually claiming a seven-point win on a kill by Kelsie Sears.
The Warriors took control at the start of the third set, sprinting to an 8-1 lead. The Patriots could get no closer than six and Wahoo captured the match on a kill by Larson, her 22nd of the match.
“It’s always hard to adjust to this environment,’’ Trish Larson said. “There are a lot of distractions but we were able to make some adjustments and relax.’’
Josie Sutton had nine kills and Lauren Kavan chipped in eight. Sears added seven kills and five aces while setter Elle Glock, a Southern Cal pledge, had 42 assists.
“I think the experience of our seniors really helped,’’ Trish Larson said. “They helped us get through some stressful situations.’’
Senior Caitlyn Scott had eight kills to pace the Patriots.
