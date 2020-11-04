Undefeated Wahoo sweeps past Adams Central

LINCOLN — Wahoo survived a tough first set Wednesday and went on to defeat Adams Central at the state volleyball tournament.

The undefeated Warriors moved to 33-0 with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 victory in a first-round Class C-1 match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wahoo advances to a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday while the season ends for the 22-12 Patriots.

Adams Central, seeded eighth in the eight-team tourney, was seeking to repeat its district final magic. The Patriots defeated 10-time champion Grand Island Central Catholic last Saturday to earn a berth at state.

“We knew that they were a good team because they beat GICC,’’ Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “Winning that first set was huge.’’

That opening set was tied at 22 but a kill by Mya Larson נthe coach’s daughter נput the Warriors ahead to stay. Another Larson kill and a Patriots’ serving error helped Wahoo take a 1-0 lead in the match

The Patriots, making their first state tourney appearance since 1988, hung tough again in the second set. It was tied at 14 before Wahoo started to pull away, eventually claiming a seven-point win on a kill by Kelsie Sears.