 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viking girls claim Minden Invite
0 comments

Viking girls claim Minden Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CROSS COUNTRY

Viking girls claim Minden Invite

MINDEN — The Northwest girls claimed the Minden Invite Saturday.

The Vikings had four medalists to win the meet with 36 points, two less than runner-up Minden.

Freshman Evie Keller led Northwest with the third-place finish (21:12), while Leah Carlson came in ninth (22:56) and Neelie Dorsey finished 10th (23:02). Sydney Fisher was 14th (23:34).

The boys came in second with 35 points, six more than champion Milford. Caden Keller led the Vikings with a second-place finish (17:22), while Ben Sutherland came in fourth (17:47) and Kian Botts was 10th (18:23).

Minden Invite

BOYS

Team Standings

Milford 29, Northwest 35, Gothenburg 48, Adams Central 71, Minden 81, Aurora 88

Medalists

1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 16:54; 2, Caden Keller, NW, 17:22; 3, Parker Graves, GOTH, 17:43; 4, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:47; 5, Kaleb Eickhoff, MIL, 17:50; 6, Elliott Reitz, MIL, 17:51; 7, Carter Roth, MIL, 18:04; 8, Ethan Olsen, GOTH, 18:08; 9, Lucas Gautier, AUR, 18:21; 10, Kian Botts, NW, 18:23; 11, Maddox Baack, MIL, 18:25; 12, Hudson Mullet, MIL, 18:29; 13, Cooper Land, MIN, 18:35; 14, Gavin Dunlap, MIL, 18:38; 15, Konner Verbeck, MIN, 18:43.

GIRLS

Team Standings

Northwest 36, Minden 38, Milford 44, Aurora 53, Gothenburg 78, Adams Central 78

Medalists

1, Lilly Kenning, MIL, 20:07; 2, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 20:49; 3, Evie Keller, NW, 21:12; 4, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 21:28; 5, Priscila Madriz, MIN, 22:25; 6, Avery Salomon, GOTH, 22:28; 7, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 22:41; 8, Kaitlyn Oswald, AUR, 22:44; 9, Leah Carlson, NW, 22:56; 10, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 23:02; 11, Sadie Loehr, AC, 23:05; 12, Eliza McGuire, MIL, 23:09; 13, Victoria Mink, MIL, 23:23; 14, Sydney Fisher, NW, 23:34; 15, Lindsey Rehtus, MIN, 23:34.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three keys to the game: Sipple, Gabriel give their final thoughts before Nebraska-Fordham

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts