CROSS COUNTRY

Viking girls claim Minden Invite

MINDEN — The Northwest girls claimed the Minden Invite Saturday.

The Vikings had four medalists to win the meet with 36 points, two less than runner-up Minden.

Freshman Evie Keller led Northwest with the third-place finish (21:12), while Leah Carlson came in ninth (22:56) and Neelie Dorsey finished 10th (23:02). Sydney Fisher was 14th (23:34).

The boys came in second with 35 points, six more than champion Milford. Caden Keller led the Vikings with a second-place finish (17:22), while Ben Sutherland came in fourth (17:47) and Kian Botts was 10th (18:23).

Minden Invite

BOYS

Team Standings

Milford 29, Northwest 35, Gothenburg 48, Adams Central 71, Minden 81, Aurora 88

Medalists