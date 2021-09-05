CROSS COUNTRY
Viking girls claim Minden Invite
MINDEN — The Northwest girls claimed the Minden Invite Saturday.
The Vikings had four medalists to win the meet with 36 points, two less than runner-up Minden.
Freshman Evie Keller led Northwest with the third-place finish (21:12), while Leah Carlson came in ninth (22:56) and Neelie Dorsey finished 10th (23:02). Sydney Fisher was 14th (23:34).
The boys came in second with 35 points, six more than champion Milford. Caden Keller led the Vikings with a second-place finish (17:22), while Ben Sutherland came in fourth (17:47) and Kian Botts was 10th (18:23).
Minden Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Milford 29, Northwest 35, Gothenburg 48, Adams Central 71, Minden 81, Aurora 88
Medalists
1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 16:54; 2, Caden Keller, NW, 17:22; 3, Parker Graves, GOTH, 17:43; 4, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:47; 5, Kaleb Eickhoff, MIL, 17:50; 6, Elliott Reitz, MIL, 17:51; 7, Carter Roth, MIL, 18:04; 8, Ethan Olsen, GOTH, 18:08; 9, Lucas Gautier, AUR, 18:21; 10, Kian Botts, NW, 18:23; 11, Maddox Baack, MIL, 18:25; 12, Hudson Mullet, MIL, 18:29; 13, Cooper Land, MIN, 18:35; 14, Gavin Dunlap, MIL, 18:38; 15, Konner Verbeck, MIN, 18:43.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Northwest 36, Minden 38, Milford 44, Aurora 53, Gothenburg 78, Adams Central 78
Medalists
1, Lilly Kenning, MIL, 20:07; 2, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 20:49; 3, Evie Keller, NW, 21:12; 4, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 21:28; 5, Priscila Madriz, MIN, 22:25; 6, Avery Salomon, GOTH, 22:28; 7, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 22:41; 8, Kaitlyn Oswald, AUR, 22:44; 9, Leah Carlson, NW, 22:56; 10, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 23:02; 11, Sadie Loehr, AC, 23:05; 12, Eliza McGuire, MIL, 23:09; 13, Victoria Mink, MIL, 23:23; 14, Sydney Fisher, NW, 23:34; 15, Lindsey Rehtus, MIN, 23:34.