Vikings, Crusaders part of loaded Class B, Subdistrict 8 softball field

“Right now, we’re playing really well,” coach Mitch Sadd said. “We’re really looking forward to Monday. Everyone is hitting at the plate, our pitching staff is doing well and our defense has been coming up with big plays. We’ve had a lot of great catches in the outfield.”

The Vikings are a young squad that seemed to get a much-needed dose of confidence following a 1-4 stretch that included losses to GICC and Class A opponents North Platte and Kearney.

“In the loss to GICC, we didn’t really hit the ball well at all,” Sadd said. “But we started winning some games, and I knew this team could do this. If we come out and play our ball, I like our chances.”

The winning streak included a 12-3 victory over Hastings.

“The last few years, we’ve always lost whenever we’ve played Hastings,” Sadd said. “It seemed like we were defeated whenever we stepped on the field. That win was big. It showed that we can compete with them.

“And we’re excited to play GICC again. We need to clean some things up, but I think we’re ready.”

Central Catholic enters the postseason coming off a Lou-Platte Conference tournament championship.