Vikings, Crusaders part of loaded Class B, Subdistrict 8 softball field

The Class B, Subdistrict 8 softball tournament isn’t a do-or-die situation for Northwest or Grand Island Central Catholic.
And that’s a good thing, because this four-team field is simply loaded.
The double-elimination tournament — which takes place Monday and Tuesday at Hastings’ Smith Complex — includes three of the top five teams in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s points standings.
Top-seeded Hastings (24-3) is second, Northwest (21-8) is fourth and GICC (20-7) is fifth. Only Aurora (14-11) needs to win a subdistrict title to guarantee a spot in one of Friday’s eight best-of-3 district finals series.
The other three teams are in a prime position to host a series.
“There are four really good softball teams in there,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “Aurora is playing well. Of course, Hastings is. Northwest is on a streak. We’ve got three out of four teams with 20 wins, and it’s going to be some tough softball.
“If we show up kicking the ball, we’re not going to last long. But we’re looking forward to it. We’re familiar with Hastings and Aurora and Northwest. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete with some of the best teams in the state.”
Northwest enters as one of the hottest teams in the state. The Vikings have reeled off 15 consecutive wins.
“Right now, we’re playing really well,” coach Mitch Sadd said. “We’re really looking forward to Monday. Everyone is hitting at the plate, our pitching staff is doing well and our defense has been coming up with big plays. We’ve had a lot of great catches in the outfield.”
The Vikings are a young squad that seemed to get a much-needed dose of confidence following a 1-4 stretch that included losses to GICC and Class A opponents North Platte and Kearney.
“In the loss to GICC, we didn’t really hit the ball well at all,” Sadd said. “But we started winning some games, and I knew this team could do this. If we come out and play our ball, I like our chances.”
The winning streak included a 12-3 victory over Hastings.
“The last few years, we’ve always lost whenever we’ve played Hastings,” Sadd said. “It seemed like we were defeated whenever we stepped on the field. That win was big. It showed that we can compete with them.
“And we’re excited to play GICC again. We need to clean some things up, but I think we’re ready.”
Central Catholic enters the postseason coming off a Lou-Platte Conference tournament championship.
“I like where our team is at,” Culler said. “We’re healthy. The last two practices we’ve had have been fantastic. The energy level has been unbelievable. I really, really like where our team is.”
If the Crusaders and Vikings could earn home district series, it could set up quite the afternoon at the Vet’s Complex on Friday.
“With the depth of Class B softball, any chance you get to play at home in a best-of-3 series is huge,” Culler said. “That’s just going to be very critical for us.
“We’re going to go in Monday and seriously try to do this one pitch at a time and see if we can just get a little bit better.”
At 4 p.m., Northwest and GICC face off while Hastings plays Aurora. Each team plays twice on Monday with the tournament concluding Tuesday.
