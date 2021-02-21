Vikings, Crusaders stay home for subdistricts

Two Grand Island boys basketball teams begin their pursuit of a state tournament berth on their home courts.
Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic each earned the No. 1 seed in their subdistrict and the home-court advantage that goes along with it.
Northwest hosts the Class B, District 7 tournament Monday and Tuesday. The Vikings (13-6) take on forth-seeded Lexington (3-17) Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest defeated the Minutemen (3-17) by a 57-52 margin on Thursday. The teams also had an instant rematch in the postseason last year with the Vikings winning in the regular season but Lexington getting revenge four days later.
The second semifinal will pit Hastings (8-11) against McCook (10-12) at 7:15 p.m. Hastings defeated the Bison 48-40 on Jan. 15.
GICC ran the table as the No. 1-rated team in Class C-2 throughout the regular season. But it doesn’t necessarily have an easy path to Lincoln.
The Crusaders host the Subdistrict 8 tournament Tuesday and Thursday with the four teams involved combining to hold a record of 64-20.
Central Catholic (19-4) takes on Heartland (14-5) Tuesday at 6 p.m. The second semifinal features Doniphan-Trumbull (15-6) going against No. 6-rated Centennial (16-5) at 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Lutheran (4-13) travels to Giltner for the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 tournament. The Red Hornets take on the host Hornets (7-14) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in semifinal action.
Heartland Lutheran won 33-22 when the teams met in the Central Valley Holiday Tournament.
Other subdistricts involving area ranked teams are:
- Class C-1, Subdistrict 9: No. 2 Adams Central (21-2) lost its first game of the regular season to Aurora and its final to Kearney Catholic. The Patriots face Fillmore Central (1-18) in the first round and would take on either Gibbon (12-5) or Wood River (9-12) in the championship.
- Class C-1, Subdistrict 10: Just like Adams Central, No. 4-rated St. Paul (20-2) looks to bounce back after suffering its second loss in its regular-season finale. The Wildcats face either Ord or Broken Bow in the semifinals while the other semi features Central City (18-5) battling Centura (13-7).
- Class D-1, Subdistrict 10: No. 2-rated Burwell enters the postseason as one of only three unbeaten teams left in the state. The Longhorns (21-0) could face No. 6-rated Ansley-Litchfield (18-3) in the championship game.
GIRLS DISTRICTS
Class A, District 1
Grand Island Senior High heads to Omaha to begin postseason play Monday.