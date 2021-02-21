Vikings, Crusaders stay home for subdistricts

Two Grand Island boys basketball teams begin their pursuit of a state tournament berth on their home courts.

Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic each earned the No. 1 seed in their subdistrict and the home-court advantage that goes along with it.

Northwest hosts the Class B, District 7 tournament Monday and Tuesday. The Vikings (13-6) take on forth-seeded Lexington (3-17) Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Northwest defeated the Minutemen (3-17) by a 57-52 margin on Thursday. The teams also had an instant rematch in the postseason last year with the Vikings winning in the regular season but Lexington getting revenge four days later.

The second semifinal will pit Hastings (8-11) against McCook (10-12) at 7:15 p.m. Hastings defeated the Bison 48-40 on Jan. 15.

GICC ran the table as the No. 1-rated team in Class C-2 throughout the regular season. But it doesn’t necessarily have an easy path to Lincoln.

The Crusaders host the Subdistrict 8 tournament Tuesday and Thursday with the four teams involved combining to hold a record of 64-20.