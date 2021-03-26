Vikings dominate Hastings Invitational

HASTINGS — The Northwest track and field teams had plenty of success from their athletes during the Hastings Invite.
The Viking boys and girls swept the team titles Friday at Hastings High School.
The Northwest boys dominated as they won their title with 162.5 points, 39 more than Hastings, while the girls claimed their title 115-106 over Holdrege.
In all, both teams combined to win 10 events and brought home a large number of medals, which pleased Northwest coach Brandon Harrington.
“It was really a solid effort,” he said. “We really loaded a lot of kids in a lot of events so they were coming back on second and third efforts later in the day. We had a lot of kids step us. It was great to see them rally together and have a great day.”
On the boys side, the Vikings won five events and had 25 medalists. They also went 1-2-3 in both the 110 hurdles and 400 races.
Alex Brandt won the 110 hurdles (16.20), followed by Garrett Richardson and Juan Zapata (18.10 and 18.60), respectively. Brody Sheeks claimed the 400 (53.50), while Zack Taylor and Chase Weigert (54.70 and 55.00, respectively) finishing right behind.
“That shows the strength of what those runners do in workouts,” Harrington said. “Our coaches do a great job in getting them ready in those events and the kids enjoy running them.”
Brandt added a victory in the 300 hurdles (43.70), while Brody Stutzman claimed the shot put (45-0). Sheeks and Taylor joined Gibson Kennedy and Tegan Lemkau on the winning 1,600 relay (3:40.70).
“That was a great start for Alex in running the way that he did, especially after placing in both jumps (second in triple jump at 39-11 1/4 and third in high jump at 5-10),” Harrington said. “He did four events today and did them well. Brody had a nice set of throws.”
The Northwest girls also won five events, including all three relays, and had 19 medalists.
Reba Mader was the workhorse as she captured the 400 (1:03.20) and helped both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays to victory. She, Macie Middleton and Whitney Loman were part of the relay wins as they joined Grace Baasch on the 1,600 relay (4:22.90), while the three teamed up with Kailey O’Grady on the victorious 3,200 relay (10:41.90).
Claire Caspersen was the other winner by taking the shot put (37-1 1/2).
“Seeing our girls win all our relays today was very impressive and that shows the amount of girls who want to run the races we put them in,” Harrington said. “They were putting in great efforts. Reba was the workhorse for us in winning three events. She anchors our 3,200 relay, wins the 400, then finishes our 1,600 relay. That was neat to see. Claire wins the shot put with some nice throws.
“We’re just scoring very well all over the track and the girls have been competing hard and having fun.”
Harrington said the Vikings have been enjoying their time this season, mostly because of not being able to compete last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was too bad last year, but the kids are hungry to just be out and have normalcy and show what they’ve been working on,” Harrington said. “I really haven’t had too many complaints from the athletes, mostly because they want to compete and they are appreciating it and that’s neat to see.”
The Vikings will compete at the Norris Invite Thursday.