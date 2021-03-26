Vikings dominate Hastings Invitational

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandt added a victory in the 300 hurdles (43.70), while Brody Stutzman claimed the shot put (45-0). Sheeks and Taylor joined Gibson Kennedy and Tegan Lemkau on the winning 1,600 relay (3:40.70).

“That was a great start for Alex in running the way that he did, especially after placing in both jumps (second in triple jump at 39-11 1/4 and third in high jump at 5-10),” Harrington said. “He did four events today and did them well. Brody had a nice set of throws.”

The Northwest girls also won five events, including all three relays, and had 19 medalists.

Reba Mader was the workhorse as she captured the 400 (1:03.20) and helped both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays to victory. She, Macie Middleton and Whitney Loman were part of the relay wins as they joined Grace Baasch on the 1,600 relay (4:22.90), while the three teamed up with Kailey O’Grady on the victorious 3,200 relay (10:41.90).

Claire Caspersen was the other winner by taking the shot put (37-1 1/2).