Vikings enter season with unknowns

After fielding experienced teams the past couple of years, Northwest enters the 2021-22 season in a much different boat.
The Vikings only return one starter and a couple other players who saw significant varsity minutes during last year’s 15-8 campaign.
“Any time you lose seven seniors and four starters, we do have more spots to fill,” coach Chip Bahe said. “We bring back one starter in Sam Hartman, but this has been a group that has practiced really well. It feels like they’re going to be a competitive group.
“Probably the biggest thing is we feel there are going to be some growing pains. Any way you cut it, we feel like we have a challenging schedule before Christmas.”
Hartman is a 6-foot-1 senior who is a two-year starter. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last year. But Bahe said Hartman means more to a team than his statistics indicate.
“Sam brings so much to the locker room and brings so much to practices,” Bahe said. “We haven’t even gotten to game night. Over the years in basketball or football, you’ve seen him be so competitive, and he’s a joy to have on our side.”
Wyatt Jensen (6-3 senior) averaged 5.5 points off the bench last year. Travin Harring, Hunter Jensen, Aiden Davies and cooper Garrett are other returning letterwinners.
The Vikings may need to adapt from game to game as they figure things out.
“I think this team is going to be a team that finds different ways to win,” Bahe said. “When the ball doesn’t go in, it’s tough to win, but I think this team can find a way to win. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We’ll do a few tweaks to things we haven’t done in the past, but they will find a way to win 31-30 or 71-70.”
The coach expects Northwest to make steady improvement even if it hits some bumps in the road early on.
“We’re going to get better as the calendar turns,” he said. “We’re going to be a much better team in January than we are in December. In turn, we’re going to be better in February a little bit because of youth and a little bit of ironing things out that we need to be successful.”
Bahe is encouraged already by the team’s early progress.
“We’re practicing hard,” he said. “It’s been a good group. We’ve got some unknowns, but I feel playing our scrimmage game against Kearney immensely. We figured some things out that night. Now we have to keep doing that all over again for the next two weeks here.”
Early home tests against Waverly on Friday and Norris on Saturday will quickly challenge the Vikings.
“I like the aspect that we will play a Waverly team that finds itself in the top three or four in Class B and a Norris team that finds itself in the top six or seven,” Bahe said. “Whether it’s an 0-2 or 2-0 (weekend), I think it’s a great situation for us to play and learn some things. I feel like no matter what happens, we’re going to learn a lot through this weekend.”