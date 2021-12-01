Vikings enter season with unknowns

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Vikings may need to adapt from game to game as they figure things out.

“I think this team is going to be a team that finds different ways to win,” Bahe said. “When the ball doesn’t go in, it’s tough to win, but I think this team can find a way to win. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We’ll do a few tweaks to things we haven’t done in the past, but they will find a way to win 31-30 or 71-70.”

The coach expects Northwest to make steady improvement even if it hits some bumps in the road early on.

“We’re going to get better as the calendar turns,” he said. “We’re going to be a much better team in January than we are in December. In turn, we’re going to be better in February a little bit because of youth and a little bit of ironing things out that we need to be successful.”

Bahe is encouraged already by the team’s early progress.

“We’re practicing hard,” he said. “It’s been a good group. We’ve got some unknowns, but I feel playing our scrimmage game against Kearney immensely. We figured some things out that night. Now we have to keep doing that all over again for the next two weeks here.”