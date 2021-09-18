Vikings extends home tourney winning streak

But Scottsbluff pulled even at 4 in the bottom of the third mainly on the bat of Brady Laucomer, who finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, a home run and two doubles.

But Northwest quickly answered with five runs in the top of the fourth with both Reyse Zobel and Kylie Caspersen connecting for two-run singles.

“I just said it was a new ballgame (after Scottsbluff tied it),” Sadd said. “It was 0-0, and we just have to start over again. We did, and we just went right back at it and started over again.”

No. 9 hitter Kamrynn Mings went 3 for 4 with three runs and two doubles.

Avyn Urbanski had two hits, two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Grace Baasch, Reba Mader, Zobel, Maddy Cushing and Caspersen all had two hits.

Zobel drove in four runs for the second time in the tournament and continued an impressive freshman season as a cleanup hitter and catcher for an otherwise veteran team.

“Reyse and her bat right now, you’re always looking that we’re going to get extra bases with her most times and even the power for the home run,” Sadd said. “Having an incoming freshman hit as well as she has is great.