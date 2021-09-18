Vikings extends home tourney winning streak

If it is a mid-September Saturday, then the Northwest softball team must be winning its home tournament.
That was the case again this year, as the Vikings topped Scottsbluff 14-9 in the championship game to keep the Northwest Invitational plaque at home for a 13th consecutive time.
Northwest has won its own tourney every year since 2009.
Head coach Mitch Sadd said he didn’t mention the streak to his team on Friday, fearing that he might jinx things and lead to something that hasn’t happened since 2008 – a home tournament winning streak that now stands at 39 games.
“It’s another good win for us and another plaque in the trophy case,” he said.
The Vikings cruised to 10-0 four-inning wins over both Centura/Central Valley and Aurora to set up a meeting with Scottsbluff in the championship game for the second consecutive year.
Northwest’s bats remaining hot, putting up 16 hits to total 39 hits and 34 runs over 15 innings on the day.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well – all morning and all day,” Sadd said. “That’s what won this game for us. They came out and hit the ball too, but we just kept going and kept driving.”
The Class B No. 7-rated Vikings (16-6) put up three runs in the top of the first against the Bearcats (11-3).
But Scottsbluff pulled even at 4 in the bottom of the third mainly on the bat of Brady Laucomer, who finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, a home run and two doubles.
But Northwest quickly answered with five runs in the top of the fourth with both Reyse Zobel and Kylie Caspersen connecting for two-run singles.
“I just said it was a new ballgame (after Scottsbluff tied it),” Sadd said. “It was 0-0, and we just have to start over again. We did, and we just went right back at it and started over again.”
No. 9 hitter Kamrynn Mings went 3 for 4 with three runs and two doubles.
Avyn Urbanski had two hits, two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Grace Baasch, Reba Mader, Zobel, Maddy Cushing and Caspersen all had two hits.
Zobel drove in four runs for the second time in the tournament and continued an impressive freshman season as a cleanup hitter and catcher for an otherwise veteran team.
“Reyse and her bat right now, you’re always looking that we’re going to get extra bases with her most times and even the power for the home run,” Sadd said. “Having an incoming freshman hit as well as she has is great.
“We have the speed and then let Reyse clean them off. I’m loving where we’re at. We’re hitting the ball and doing what we need to do.”
Zobel said keeping things simple at the plate is paying off for the Vikings.
“Basically, just making contact was our biggest point of what we wanted to do,” she said. “We weren’t really trying to hit bombs. We just wanted to put the ball in play and get runners to score.”
Zobel said it was a fairly smooth adjustment joining a team that brought back a majority of its starters from the winningest year in program history.
“It’s definitely a step up playing high school softball and it was new at first,” she said. “But now I’m getting more comfortable and I am enjoying it.”
Being in the middle of the action is one of the things that Zobel loves best about catching.
In the championship game, she had the best view to see Ava Laurent hold Scottsbluff to two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over four innings.
Caspersen took over from there and allowed two earned runs on four hits over the final three innings.
Catching a pitcher the caliber of Laurent was a bigger adjustment for Zobel as a freshman.
“It’s intense,” she said. “She has amazing speed and she has a lot of spin. I had to practice, practice, practice, but I got it.”
Sadd said the tournament championship gives the team an extra boost heading into a hectic part of its schedule.
“It’s going to be a busy week Monday (vs. York), Tuesday (vs. Adams Central), Thursday (vs. Holdrege) and then next Saturday (at the Crete Invite) is almost a state tournament bracket,” he said. “There is (Class B No. 5) Bennington, (Class B No. 4) Hastings, us and (Class A No. 5) Millard South. That’s a state tournament bracket right there.”
Zobel added: “We’re exhausted, but we’re just pushing through and climbing the mountain.”