Vikings grab two wins at home triangular

Even though the play at times might not have been the cleanest, the Northwest volleyball team still found a way to take care of business at its home triangular.

The Vikings grabbed a pair of wins in defeating Beatrice (25-20, 25-27, 25-9) and Hastings (25-10, 25-23) Tuesday.

“We knew we were going to be playing two quality teams that we had to play our game in order to do well,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “It might not have been pretty at times in both matches but we managed to find a way to get victories.”

That was the case against Beatrice in a match that had a lot of momentum swings.

The Vikings could almost do no wrong in the early portion of the opening set, jumping out to a 23-12 lead. But after a Kaitlyn Church kill, she served a 7-0 run that included two ace serves to cut the deficit to 23-19. After the two teams traded points, Ellie Apfel finished off the first set with a kill.

Then Beatrice carried the momentum that was gained from the end of the first set into the second as it jumped out to a 19-10 lead. Then Apfel and Taylor Ratzlaff combined a 13-4 run that tied the match at 23-all. But Beatrice never surrendered the lead as it took the second on its third try.