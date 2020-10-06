Vikings grab two wins at home triangular

Even though the play at times might not have been the cleanest, the Northwest volleyball team still found a way to take care of business at its home triangular.
The Vikings grabbed a pair of wins in defeating Beatrice (25-20, 25-27, 25-9) and Hastings (25-10, 25-23) Tuesday.
“We knew we were going to be playing two quality teams that we had to play our game in order to do well,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “It might not have been pretty at times in both matches but we managed to find a way to get victories.”
That was the case against Beatrice in a match that had a lot of momentum swings.
The Vikings could almost do no wrong in the early portion of the opening set, jumping out to a 23-12 lead. But after a Kaitlyn Church kill, she served a 7-0 run that included two ace serves to cut the deficit to 23-19. After the two teams traded points, Ellie Apfel finished off the first set with a kill.
Then Beatrice carried the momentum that was gained from the end of the first set into the second as it jumped out to a 19-10 lead. Then Apfel and Taylor Ratzlaff combined a 13-4 run that tied the match at 23-all. But Beatrice never surrendered the lead as it took the second on its third try.
But it was all Northwest in the third as it took a 15-7 lead before Ashlynn Brown served the final seven points of the match.
Brown led the way with 10 kills, while Macey Bosard, Apfel and Claire Caspersen all chipped in eight kills. Setter Kinzi Havranek dished out 25 assists, while Bosard and Havranek had 18 and 12 digs, respectively.
Harders said the match with Beatrice was a match of momentum.
“We had a big lead in the first set but Beatrice made it closer than it probably should have been,” she said. “Then I think we played tense from that moment on until the late portion of the second. We grabbed momentum back. That helped us be successful in the third set.”
In its match with Hastings, Northwest jumped all over the Tigers in the opening set. Sophia McKinney and Havranek combined to serve a 14-3 run to end the set, while being helped by eight Hastings hitting errors.
The second set was much closer and competitive as the Tigers jumped out to a 14-10 lead, which was helped by back-to-back ace serves from Katelyn Shaw. But later, Caspersen and Chloe Mader had back-to-back blocks that was followed by a Hastings hitting error to even the match at 16-all. The score went back and forth until Apfel had a block and a kill to give the Vikings a 22-20 advantage, which was a lead they would not give up as Caspersen finished off the match with a kill.
“We played very well in that first set against Hastings,” Harders said. “But Hastings really played a lot better in that second set and that forced us to play.”
Brown led the way with six kills, while Bosard, Apfel and Caspersen all chipped in five. Havranek had 21 assists.
Dacey Sealey led Hastings with eight kills, while Hayden Stephensen added six. Charli Coil had 16 assists.
Harders said she hopes Tuesday’s success carries over into Thursday match as the Vikings host No. 5 Omaha Duchesne.
“We had a lot of good things happen to us today,” Harders said. “I’m excited to see what Duchesne brings to us on Thursday. It should be an intense match that should be a faster tempo for us.”
In the other match, Hastings earned a 25-19, 25-21 win over Beatrice.
Hastings coach Dave Hepner said he wasn’t really pleased with how the night went.
“We didn’t show up against Northwest in the first set,” Hepner said. “We were too timid and too passive. The good thing was that it was behind us and we couldn’t play any worse. We focused better in the second set and really played better. But we made some critical errors, especially service errors (five in second set) at key times that hurt us.
“We did some good things against Beatrice but some uncharacteristic things that allowed them to crawl back into the match. I think we are capable of playing against the good teams but it’s tough when we play passive and we get into our own heads.”
Northwest 2, Beatrice 1
Beatrice 20 27 9
Northwest 25 25 25
BEATRICE (Kills-ace-blocks) — Avery Gaetig 8-0-0, Makenzie Hatcliff 0-3-0, Addison Hatcliff 0-0-0, Jaiden Coudeyras 1-1-0, Ellie Jurgens 2-0-1, Hailey Schaaf 5-0-1, Sadie Grynn 0-1-0, Chelsea Leners 2-0-1, Kaitlyn Church 6-2-0.
NORTHWEST (Kills-ace-blocks) — Taylor Ratzlaff 0-1-0, Sophia McKinney 0-0-0, Ashlynn Brown 10-2-0, Macey Bosard 8-1-0, Ellie Apfel 8-3-2, Chloe Mader 5-0-1, Whitney Loman 0-0-0, Grace Ottman 1-0-0, Claire Caspersen 8-0-1, Kinzi Havranek 1-0-0, Madolyn Clark 0-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — B: Coudeyras 24. NW: Havranek 25, McKinney 6, Brown 2, Clark 1, Ottman 1, Bosard 1.
Northwest 2, Hastings 0
Hastings 10 23
Northwest 25 25
HASTINGS (Kills-ace-blocks) — Karsyn Cress 0-0-0, Dacey Sealey 8-1-0, Carley Norlen 0-0-0, Charli Coil 0-0-1, Katelyn Shaw 2-2-0, Maddie Hilgendorf 2-0-0, Hannah Slatterly 0-0-0, Hayden Stephenson 6-0-1
NORTHWEST (Kills-ace-blocks) — Taylor Ratzlaff 0-0-0, Sophia McKinney 0-0-0, Ashlynn Brown 6-0-1, Macey Bosard 5-0-1, Ellie Apfel 5-0-2, Chloe Mader 2-0-1, Grace Ottman 0-0-0, Claire Caspersen 5-0-1, Kinzi Havranek 0-0-0, Madolyn Clark 0-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — H: Coil 16. NW: Havranek 21.
